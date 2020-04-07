 Skip to content
(Axios)   Photo story showing what it's like to vote in a pandemic - Wisconsin style   (axios.com) divider line
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
This was just farking nuts to allow voting to happen today in Wisconsin.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
The entire Primary should be nullified and the Governor needs to resign over this.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  

whidbey: The entire Primary should be nullified and the Governor needs to resign over this.


The governor fought this to the end. This is 100% on the Republican controlled Legislature and WI Supreme Court.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  

Private_Citizen: whidbey: The entire Primary should be nullified and the Governor needs to resign over this.

The governor fought this to the end. This is 100% on the Republican controlled Legislature and WI Supreme Court.


THIS
 
R.A.Danny [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

whidbey: The entire Primary should be nullified and the Governor needs to resign over this.


There you go not knowing what's going on again.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Private_Citizen: whidbey: The entire Primary should be nullified and the Governor needs to resign over this.

The governor fought this to the end. This is 100% on the Republican controlled Legislature and WI Supreme Court.


5 of 9 Supers need some love here as well. The Republican Kangaroo Court is in session, at least until the revolution.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

sno man: Private_Citizen: whidbey: The entire Primary should be nullified and the Governor needs to resign over this.

The governor fought this to the end. This is 100% on the Republican controlled Legislature and WI Supreme Court.

5 of 9 Supers need some love here as well. The Republican Kangaroo Court is in session, at least until the revolution.


Qr until the Dems add a couple of seats at that bench in the next government or impeach the hell out of Kavanaugh and Gorsuch.
 
cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I would bet that the Republican party is counting on their voter base not understanding or caring about as much of a health risk as everyone else.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

whidbey: The entire Primary should be nullified and the Governor needs to resign over this.


Does this remain true if Bernie wins ?
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

WTFDYW: This was just farking nuts to allow voting to happen today in Wisconsin.


The governor issued an executive order to delay the primaries, but the republican party sued and the state supreme court ruled in their favor.   Any deaths caused by this are 100% on the republican party's hands.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Oh come on. You can't just post a picture from the game Fallout and pretend like that's...*hand to earpiece* Oh fark
 
Xzano
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

sno man: sno man: Private_Citizen: whidbey: The entire Primary should be nullified and the Governor needs to resign over this.

The governor fought this to the end. This is 100% on the Republican controlled Legislature and WI Supreme Court.

5 of 9 Supers need some love here as well. The Republican Kangaroo Court is in session, at least until the revolution.

Qr until the Dems add a couple of seats at that bench in the next government or impeach the hell out of Kavanaugh and Gorsuch.


So sno man, did you know that each state has their own supreme court, and state supreme courts are not allowed to draft from the bench of the federal supreme court. So while yes something needs to be done about the last to federal court nominations, and about how federal supreme court justices are nominated. Well the problem here isn't them.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
OH GOD I JUST TOUCHED MY EAR!! Is that a viable transmission path??
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
the republican leadership in general should be fired, flushed, cancelled what-have-you for mass corruption.  when are we going to illegalize breaking the law?
(the law being broken in this case is the right to vote without intimidation obviously)
 
misanthropicsob [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: whidbey: The entire Primary should be nullified and the Governor needs to resign over this.

The governor fought this to the end. This is 100% on the Republican controlled Legislature and WI Supreme Court.


Kind of. As late as last Wednesday, WI Democrats were having a shiatfit because Gov. Evers still hadn't done anything to delay the elections.
 
Salmon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: OH GOD I JUST TOUCHED MY EAR!! Is that a viable transmission path??


depends what you touched it with, was it moist and smelled funny?
 
CAPTIAN SLAPPY
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Maybe it's just me but if I had to go out to vote in the middle of this I sure as hell would vote out whoever made me be exposed. Perhaps the republicans mis-played this one.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Xzano: sno man: sno man: Private_Citizen: whidbey: The entire Primary should be nullified and the Governor needs to resign over this.

The governor fought this to the end. This is 100% on the Republican controlled Legislature and WI Supreme Court.

5 of 9 Supers need some love here as well. The Republican Kangaroo Court is in session, at least until the revolution.

Qr until the Dems add a couple of seats at that bench in the next government or impeach the hell out of Kavanaugh and Gorsuch.

So sno man, did you know that each state has their own supreme court, and state supreme courts are not allowed to draft from the bench of the federal supreme court. So while yes something needs to be done about the last to federal court nominations, and about how federal supreme court justices are nominated. Well the problem here isn't them.


The FEDERAL supreme court voted 5-4 to stop the governor's order to extend the mail-in ballot deadline from April 7th to the 13th.
 
L Buff
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

whidbey: The entire Primary should be nullified and the Governor needs to resign over this.


You're an idiot. The GOP legislature blocked him from delaying the election, the governor appealed, the GOP took it to the GOP state supreme court and then to the GOP SCOTUS, and they ruled that the election had to go forward. Get out of your Fox "News" bubble ... or at least stop posting for God's sake.
 
jtown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
They're gonna have a nasty spike in the 1-2 week range.  Unless testing is banned.  That would fix the glitch.
 
