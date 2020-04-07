 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   New Jersey nurse raises over $12,000 with GoFundMe campaign to buy personal protective gear for her colleagues, so of course she's suspended by her hospital   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
What--

[reads article]

--the F*CK?!?

What gets into some of these imbeciles? We absolutely need some kind of middle management genocide.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
You'd think the hospital management would understand that being an asshole carries a high risk of personal injury.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

There was a story linked here the other day about a million Chinese protective gowns being sent back because they weren't made right.  That's why hospitals don't want nurses buying stuff off of ebay.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

My mistake, 9 million gowns
 
cwheelie
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Hospital Admin's favorite band back in the day must have been the Deftones
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Okay, that's fine.

Why suspend the nurse? Why not issue a directive "Hey, we appreciate the effort, but don't buy your own equipment"? The article even said there hadn't been such an order.

Sorry, that JDSR. Someone just wanted to flex their insignificant managerial muscles.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

thehellisthis: You'd think the hospital management would understand that being an asshole carries a high risk of personal injury.


Or personal injury attorneys.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scanman61
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Sterile surgical gowns aren't PPE
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Remember folks:

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
No good deed goes unpunished. I suppose they regard a Go Fund Me as legal begging and thus an embarassment to the corporation that owns the hospital or whoever.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Maybe when they told her not to buy stuff off of ebay she got all pissy.  I don't know.  I'd like to think a nurse had a little more sense than to buy something like that off of ebay and hand it out.  Ebay is worse than Amazon when it comes to counterfeits.  When someone does that, it puts the hospital in a very, very bad position.  You can get your staff sick, patients sick, it opens up a whole can of worms.  Does don't bypass hospital supply chain and buy stuff off of ebay really need to be written down?
 
ShavedOrangutan
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Man, have I got a book for you:

https://hitchhikers.fandom.com/wiki/G​o​lgafrinchan_Ark_Fleet_Ship_B
 
ManifestDestiny
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Sterile surgical gowns aren't PPE


LOLWUT

Sterile gowns are the very definition of PPE.

https://www.fda.gov/medical-devices/p​e​rsonal-protective-equipment-infection-​control/medical-gowns
 
skyotter
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Getting fired for doing the right thing is the new normal.
 
70Ford
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skinink
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
At this point, I'm not surprised at the hospital's attitude and response. I mean, over the past four days or so, I've read stories about former Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly being fired after calling Capt. Brett Crozier  "naïve" and "stupid", because Crozier dared to plead for his crew to be taken care of. If a high ranking military man can't control his emotions and the way he handles a sensitive event, why should I be shocked that a hospital board could behave just as poorly?
 
fusillade762
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Not related to this story, but someone help me out here:

Some of this virus stuff I just don't understand.  I read something that said someone with covid could cough directly onto you salad and it would still be safe to eat since it has to get into your lungs.  So then why the prohibition on touching your face?  If I can put contaminated food in my mouth why can't I touch my mouth?  And last time I checked my eyes aren't connected to my lungs.  Seems to me the only danger would be snorting your fingers.

And on TV today they said that if you have a homemade mask you need to wash it in hot water every day.  If the purpose of the mask is to keep ME from infecting other people why does it need to be washed?   No one but me is going to be touching it and I can't exactly give the virus to myself.
 
Voiceofreason01
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Yeah! Everyone knows that the only legitimate way to get emergency supplies is to bribe one of Trump's shell companies!

https://www.duckworth.senate.gov/news​/​press-releases/duckworth-leads-call-fo​r-investigation-into-suspicious-deleti​on-of-online-information-on-the-strate​gic-national-stockpile
 
Voiceofreason01
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

skinink: At this point, I'm not surprised at the hospital's attitude and response. I mean, over the past four days or so, I've read stories about former Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly being fired after calling Capt. Brett Crozier  "naïve" and "stupid", because Crozier dared to plead for his crew to be taken care of. If a high ranking military man can't control his emotions and the way he handles a sensitive event, why should I be shocked that a hospital board could behave just as poorly?


Modley is a Trump political appointee.
 
