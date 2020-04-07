 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Despite the coronavirus Meals on Wheels are still rolling. With just a few changes   (khn.org) divider line
Meals on Wheels saved my father's life a few years ago, and now they are keeping my brother safe at home during all of this, The program is truly wonderful.
 
Excellent, happy they are still helping!  Personally, I'm doing sinks on wheels and everyone should also.  I just wheel the thing everywhere I go. Washing my hands along the way.  Problem is, I can't go very far on just 3 gallons of water.
 
Thank god the idiots in the White House were unable to dismantle the program.
 
Not for lack of trying.
 
Meals on Wheels is doing God's work and make a real difference in the lives of people.
That's why Republicans hate it.
 
This kind of inspired me to sign up.  While I'm still working I could take some time out of my day....


But I've found it nearly impossible to find the volunteer sheet for my area.  Even other places have come up, but they make it difficult.  Not sure why.
 
