 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WFAA Fort Worth)   Dallas food bank distributes canned peas, carrots, dry cereal, milk, bread, covid-19, bacon, eggs, and wait, back up a couple..... oh shiat   (wfaa.com) divider line
6
    More: News, Fort Worth, Texas, Tarrant County, Texas, Dallas County, Texas, Tarrant County health officials, North Texas Food Bank employee, Hospital, Fort Worth, confirmed case  
•       •       •

587 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Apr 2020 at 9:44 PM (34 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



6 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
tuxq
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This is like a tragic Charlie Chaplin movie with tons of out of place slapstick
 
12349876
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
That's why it's "flatten the curve" and not total elimination.  People gotta eat.  Really sucks.
 
Blaarrg
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Kill the Poor
Youtube zqnaHDdvh5I
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That's awful. Someone put their life on the line because our government can't get it together enough to make sure people don't starve during a disaster.
 
Linkster
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This is a bad B Movie, like the '60s The Blob or a Giant Ants Attack kinda deal, really crappy production value, script is all over the place.  The Dr.'s seem pretty good but the guy playing the prez is a bit over the top.
 
Super Chronic [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Well, there's egg and bacon; egg sausage and bacon; egg and Covid-19; egg bacon and Covid-19; egg bacon sausage and Covid-19; Covid-19 bacon sausage and Covid-19; Covid-19 egg Covid-19 Covid-19 bacon and Covid-19; Covid-19 sausage Covid-19 Covid-19 bacon Covid-19 tomato and Covid-19; Covid-19 Covid-19 Covid-19 egg and Covid-19; Covid-19 Covid-19 Covid-19 Covid-19 Covid-19 Covid-19 baked beans Covid-19 Covid-19 Covid-19.... Or lobster thermidor au crevette with a Mornay sauce served in a Provencale manner with shallots and aubergines garnished with truffle pate, brandy and a with a fried egg on top and Covid-19.
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.