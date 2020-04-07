 Skip to content
(Daily Mail) Normal life won't resume until 2021. Normal is so overrated anyways
867 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Apr 2020 at 6:35 PM



snocone [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Word to the wise, 2019 has already been done by the Langoliers.
2021 will have to stand on it's own. There is no going back, normal is dead.
 
cman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A whole nother year of lower crime and less pollution?

Sounds like a good thing.
 
ShankatsuForte [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The smart companies will figure out how to use this to transition from "large offices with hundreds of employees" to telecommuting, as they'll start to realize by force that it's cheaper then renting/owning a ton of space, plus utilities, .etc compared to the handful of people who might use it as an opportunity to slack off.

We've also generally moved over to online based shopping already, so I would expect to see a lot of retail chains use this as an excuse to move away from brick and mortar as well. Aside from the job loss this may not be the worst thing either, and if they really wanted to they could just transition those employees to their distribution centers.

The real trick is going to be figuring out what to do with everyone else.
 
will.i.ain't [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

cman: A whole nother year of lower crime and less pollution?

Sounds like a good thing.


And the housing market is going to be great with all of the vacancies!
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I don't really think our society has the stamina to continue this that long. $1200 doesn't go far and people are going to have to make a living again. What do?
 
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Any state that lasts long enough become what is normal
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
What the hell is normal?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

cman: A whole nother year of lower crime and less pollution?

Sounds like a good thing.


Not gonna happen if those jobs don't come back.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"Normal" is more a quantitative word than qualitative.
 
phishrace
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
That's great news! My life has never been normal. Can't wait for 2021.
 
MasterPython
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

cman: A whole nother year of lower crime and less pollution?

Sounds like a good thing.


The crime may tick up a bit when the riots and looting start.
 
Someothermonkey
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Alwysadydrmr: I don't really think our society has the stamina to continue this that long. $1200 doesn't go far and people are going to have to make a living again. What do?


Eat the rich
 
Amish Tech Support [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'm ready for the riots. I have my backpack full of beers, my Viking helmet and my super  soaker. I'm trying to decide on a blue or red bandanna.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Amish Tech Support: I'm ready for the riots. I have my backpack full of beers, my Viking helmet and my super  soaker. I'm trying to decide on a blue or red bandanna.


Username...made me giggle.

Before I had a motorcyle with built-in GPS I'd just use masking tape to tape directions on the inside of my windshield.  A buddy nicknamed it Ahmish GPS.

Although to this day I still mostly use GSN.

/Green Sign Navigation
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Yeah, no.
 
Action Replay Nick [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It's gonna be a lost year.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Who would have thought most of you on Fark live a lifestyle referred to as "quarantine"?
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Straight Outta Hate: Any state that lasts long enough become what is normal


Disagree: Florida is 175 years old and still definitely not normal.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

edmo: cman: A whole nother year of lower crime and less pollution?

Sounds like a good thing.

Not gonna happen if those jobs don't come back.


That's what's effecting me the most.  I can work from home, but without business my employer may be out of business well before August.  Selfish, I know.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
pounddawg [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: Who would have thought most of you on Fark live a lifestyle referred to as "quarantine"?


You're not new and you just noticed this?
 
lycanth [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Top Men
Youtube yoy4_h7Pb3M
 
dericwater
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ShankatsuForte: The smart companies will figure out how to use this to transition from "large offices with hundreds of employees" to telecommuting, as they'll start to realize by force that it's cheaper then renting/owning a ton of space, plus utilities, .etc compared to the handful of people who might use it as an opportunity to slack off.

We've also generally moved over to online based shopping already, so I would expect to see a lot of retail chains use this as an excuse to move away from brick and mortar as well. Aside from the job loss this may not be the worst thing either, and if they really wanted to they could just transition those employees to their distribution centers.

The real trick is going to be figuring out what to do with everyone else.


I agree. Businesses, especially small businesses should consider what the new model will be for consumers and consumption. Restaurants? It'll be take-out from now on. Bars? Who wants to pay 3x prices for drinks, get hit on by drunk, smelly guys (or worse), and can't hear a thing? Retail shops? People are buying things online and they're cheaper and purchases can be done while wearing PJs and lying in bed.

Businesses that don't absolutely require people to be present at a place of work will just drop that. Now, they don't have to pay rent for all that space anymore. Just rent the space for a meeting room or two. Everyone else work from home, have virtual meetings with supervisors and things go from there on. Zoom, Slack, Google Hangout and the like will be the main mode of office communication on top of email and texts. That will shrink the commercial real estate industry by eliminating probably 30% of the present sqft offered. Commercial rent will drop, and the commercial property owners may consider converting their properties into residential units (which will help the residential property market for renters). Construction will shrink, especially for commercial real estate.

But new businesses in drone technology (not necessarily the flying version, could be ground-based drones) will become accepted as they become the new food/merchandise delivery system. They'll share the streets with the few cars that actually have to go places.

Bars and nightclubs will move into homes with VR/AR entertainment options. You can still see your local bands. But they'll be playing in their garage and you'll watch them on your VR system, feeling like you're right at the front of the stage, every one of them. They'll all pay a subscription fee of $20/month and get unlimited shows. Bands get a cut of that. For a 2-hour show and 10,000 people watching, they'll make way more than what they got passing the tip jar around. Basically, it'll the cam-girl model moved from porn to non-porn entertainment. (Yet another technology that is introduced to the mainstream by porn.)

Education will also be remote for many things. Teachers will assign videos to learn from, instead of books. Online education system will be ways to test and determine whether students are getting the gist of the subject. Now, suddenly, Stanford isn't just a geographical location in Palo Alto, CA anymore. It's a global education brand that anyone anywhere around the world can sign into. The learning is free. The certificate of completion will cost something. Educators will figure out how to present their materials in a way that can be easily grokked by the learning public. Camera people will understand how to use the camera better, to shift from video of lecturer to presentation slide and back and forth.

The longer this quarantine lasts, the more permanent the disruption will be. And I can't wait. It will be glorious.
 
Psylence [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Alwysadydrmr: I don't really think our society has the stamina to continue this that long. $1200 doesn't go far and people are going to have to make a living again. What do?


You know how to make a guillotine and a proper molotov? There's a market segment with huge growth potential.
 
dericwater
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

edmo: cman: A whole nother year of lower crime and less pollution?

Sounds like a good thing.

Not gonna happen if those jobs don't come back.


Those jobs won't come back. But a helluva lot of new jobs, none of which we can predict at the moment, will be created. Probably far more than the number of jobs we'll lose.
 
Il Douchey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
If America is still in an induced coma this time next year, there will be anarchy, masturbation and rioting in the streets
 
buster_v
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
fark normal. I was never a fan.
 
Il Douchey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
mass starvation
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Headline could have ended after the fourth word.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Weed shops are still open, so life is pretty

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jjwars1 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Psylence: Alwysadydrmr: I don't really think our society has the stamina to continue this that long. $1200 doesn't go far and people are going to have to make a living again. What do?

You know how to make a guillotine and a proper molotov? There's a market segment with huge growth potential.


I'm good for the Molotov and can figure out the guillotine. ;)
 
cman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

jjwars1: [Fark user image 365x750]


Yeah but thats a 2012 price tag. Inflation has happened since then.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Amish Tech Support [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: Amish Tech Support: I'm ready for the riots. I have my backpack full of beers, my Viking helmet and my super  soaker. I'm trying to decide on a blue or red bandanna.

Username...made me giggle.

Before I had a motorcyle with built-in GPS I'd just use masking tape to tape directions on the inside of my windshield.  A buddy nicknamed it Ahmish GPS.

Although to this day I still mostly use GSN.

/Green Sign Navigation


Lol that's awesome!
 
Imaginativescreenname
‘’ 1 minute ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
