Hey ladies, want to get together? I'm germ free, won't be heading to the gym in 26 minutes
Naido [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I've received many responses from high-quality women and am looking forward to meeting some for six-foot-apart dates," Brad said.

Can't help reading this in Leon Phelps' voice.  Needs to work in the words 'bus station'
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Yes. "High quality." Because that doesn't sound like he's just rating cuts of meat.
 
TomFooolery [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"I've received many responses from high-quality women

That's just skeezy as fark.
 
mononymous
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I guess you could say it's getting pretty serious...
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I hope he meets up with a bunch of drag queens.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I also am here to comment on his remark of "high quality women"
Because nothing says "high quality man" like a portrait with the face cut out on a sheet of printer paper.
 
AlHarris31
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Healthy male well supplied with corn-liquor seeking woman to occupy the dungeon in basement. Send all inquiries to Drew@ fark dot com
 
Byno [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


ChbRad
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Earl of Chives
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
As a single guy I feel his pain.
 
Inaditch
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
That's a very Brad thing to do.
 
Inaditch
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Earl of Chives: As a single guy I feel his pain.


There's going to be more single people out there when this is through.
 
radiovox [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
That reminds me...what became of John Fitzgerald Page?  Can't find much on the webs.
 
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
SteadyMan, why does that sound so familiar? Oh yeah.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
