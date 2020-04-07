 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC 17 Columbia)   Missouri COVID-19 cases to peak earlier and at lower numbers than previously predicted, indicating Gov. Parsons closed the barn door juuusst before the cows left   (abc17news.com) divider line
4
    More: Spiffy, Futurology, Prediction, Health Metrics, Projection, Columbia, Missouri, University of Missouri Health Care, IHME modeling, predicted need  
•       •       •

180 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Apr 2020 at 10:06 PM (12 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



4 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Leishu
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Good on him. Don't compromise when it comes to saving lives.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
LOL predicting things two weeks in advance. Good luck with that.
 
Stibium
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

lolmao500: LOL predicting things two weeks in advance. Good luck with that.


And making predictions based on bad data to boot.

But it's fine. Tucker Carlson said the stats are completely wrong and we are actually overcounting cases and deaths, so it'll all be over soon and then we can get back to making bigly stonks for our overlords and living happily ever after.

/wanted to throw my phone through my dad's TV earlier
 
IlGreven
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Stibium: lolmao500: LOL predicting things two weeks in advance. Good luck with that.

And making predictions based on bad data to boot.

But it's fine. Tucker Carlson said the stats are completely wrong and we are actually overcounting cases and deaths, so it'll all be over soon and then we can get back to making bigly stonks for our overlords and living happily ever after.

/wanted to throw my phone through my dad's TV earlier


And they started that line as soon as Fauci said this isn't going to end.

The writing is on the wall, Fauci is toast...and so is America.
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.