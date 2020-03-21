 Skip to content
(CBS News) First it was toilet paper, then paper towels, then flour, then food. Now Tylenol
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"It is safer to give Tylenol or acetaminophen (Tylenol's main ingredient) for fever," he said.

Welll probably correct for COVID-19, which can have kidney complications. Otherwise, acetaminophen is typically way more dangerous than ibuprofen when it comes to overdose amounts; 4g of Tylenol is basically where liver damage may begin; 10g will very likely kill your liver outright. By comparison, it takes over 40g of Advil to kill your kidneys in acute overdose. Things are further complicated with the fact that prescription opioids frequently have Tylenol thrown into them, so it can become easy for some to overdose.

Also I've anecdotally found Advil better for fever as a whole... But maybe avoid it during this outbreak if you can. Just be very careful with your Tylenol dosing--especially if you take prescription painkillers already. Last thing you want is a liver search in the middle of an outbreak.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
TP is the only thing that seems to be impossible to find around here.

Too bad our local sewer system had paid for that... several blockages in the last 3 weeks.
 
Taylor Mental [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Any health care person who advises Tylenol without asking if you are at risk of liver damage is a farking quack.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
'' 1 hour ago  

puffy999: TP is the only thing that seems to be impossible to find around here.

Too bad our local sewer system had paid for that... several blockages in the last 3 weeks.


Was jsut shoppping. Can't find paper towels or pasta either.
 
wantingout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because people need more liver damage?
 
jtown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only thing I couldn't get from my shopping list on Friday was tartar sauce.  Seems like a weird thing to be out of.
 
thehellisthis
'' 1 hour ago  

puffy999: TP is the only thing that seems to be impossible to find around here.

Too bad our local sewer system had paid for that... several blockages in the last 3 weeks.


It's not hoarding if you use it all at once!
 
Marbleisheavy [TotalFark]
'' 1 hour ago  

jtown: Only thing I couldn't get from my shopping list on Friday was tartar sauce.  Seems like a weird thing to be out of.


Don't kink shame me.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got a big bag of flour a couple days ago. No problem there. It's sugar that people are hoarding now.

I just want to make chocolate chip cookies, you assholes!
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Things ARE getting desperate!

Abox
'' 1 hour ago  
I can't find excedrin in brand or generic.  I did manage to score a 12 pack of my normal TP today...found that the key is shopping early.
 
RottenEggs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm glad that I stocked up on this stuff months and years before this happened . Now I am stocking up on things that people will need in the future  . That's nice for me
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every time I go to the store I see boxes and boxes of unsalted saltine crackers. I'm good.
 
bigfire
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I blame the morons who closed the schools, parks, malls, museums, and libraries.

To top it off they then close the liquor stores.

How else am I going to deal with the tension headache from these kids!

What do you want from me?  Parenting?  That's crazy talk.
 
phrawgh
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sick of this pandemic!
 
It_Really_Does_Glisten
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We have toilet paper again, so that's good. But no generic unscented laundry detergent. No farking way am I paying a premium for Tide. I'm not a rich, successful businessman, like Donald Trump.
 
Marbleisheavy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The sugar is starting to go around here faster than the flour.  Fortunately some of both still on shelves but low quantities.

tp, paper products, and pasta are the main ones consistently out around here.
 
Samsonite Swan
'' 1 hour ago  

puffy999: TP is the only thing that seems to be impossible to find around here.

Too bad our local sewer system had paid for that... several blockages in the last 3 weeks.


So people are hoarding TP, but I see no reason they'd be using more of it each time they poop.
 
no_tan_lines [TotalFark]
'' 1 hour ago  

edmo: puffy999: TP is the only thing that seems to be impossible to find around here.

Too bad our local sewer system had paid for that... several blockages in the last 3 weeks.

Was jsut shoppping. Can't find paper towels or pasta either.


I was told the same thing that was stated in the article.

Get to the store when they open in the morning.
I was able to get paper towels at a walmart market store this morning around 9am.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
'' 1 hour ago  
Abox
'' 1 hour ago  

Samsonite Swan: puffy999: TP is the only thing that seems to be impossible to find around here.

Too bad our local sewer system had paid for that... several blockages in the last 3 weeks.

[i.kym-cdn.com image 120x120]

So people are hoarding TP, but I see no reason they'd be using more of it each time they poop.


Folks are resorting to paper products that aren't sewer friendly.
 
stoli n coke
'' 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: I got a big bag of flour a couple days ago. No problem there. It's sugar that people are hoarding now.

I just want to make chocolate chip cookies, you assholes!


I switched to Stevia last year. No calories, healthier than Sweet and Low and Equal, and for cooking, you only need a fraction of what you would need for sugar.

half a teaspoon of that stuff is more than enough to sweeten your coffee.

half a teaspoon of that stuff is more than enough to sweeten your coffee.
 
King Something
'' 1 hour ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: I got a big bag of flour a couple days ago. No problem there.


I don't think that was flour.
 
bigfire
'' 1 hour ago  

Samsonite Swan: puffy999: TP is the only thing that seems to be impossible to find around here.

Too bad our local sewer system had paid for that... several blockages in the last 3 weeks.

[i.kym-cdn.com image 120x120]

So people are hoarding TP, but I see no reason they'd be using more of it each time they poop.


I believe they're implying that alternative materials were used and flushed.
 
jwookie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Been looking for children's Tylenol for a couple weeks. None to be had in these parts. Also, no country crock butter.
 
Surrender your boo-tah
'' 1 hour ago  

Samsonite Swan: puffy999: TP is the only thing that seems to be impossible to find around here.

Too bad our local sewer system had paid for that... several blockages in the last 3 weeks.

[i.kym-cdn.com image 120x120]

So people are hoarding TP, but I see no reason they'd be using more of it each time they poop.


People are using paper towels, unflushable wipes and so on.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
'' 1 hour ago  

Samsonite Swan: puffy999: TP is the only thing that seems to be impossible to find around here.

Too bad our local sewer system had paid for that... several blockages in the last 3 weeks.

[i.kym-cdn.com image 120x120]

So people are hoarding TP, but I see no reason they'd be using more of it each time they poop.


https://www.sfchronicle.com/environme​n​t/article/Toilet-paper-shortages-cause​d-by-coronavirus-15143321.php
https://www.nytimes.com/2020/03/21/us​/​flushable-wipes-clog.html
https://www.miamiherald.com/news/coron​avirus/article241428966.html
https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-t​y​ne-51980820
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
'' 1 hour ago  

RottenEggs: I'm glad that I stocked up on this stuff months and years before this happened . Now I am stocking up on things that people will need in the future  . That's nice for me


Until you're asked to just.......walk away.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
'' 1 hour ago  
stoli n coke
'' 1 hour ago  

Abox: Samsonite Swan: puffy999: TP is the only thing that seems to be impossible to find around here.

Too bad our local sewer system had paid for that... several blockages in the last 3 weeks.

[i.kym-cdn.com image 120x120]

So people are hoarding TP, but I see no reason they'd be using more of it each time they poop.

Folks are resorting to paper products that aren't sewer friendly.


They're also flushing Lysol wipes.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark]
'' 1 hour ago  

bigfire: Samsonite Swan: puffy999: TP is the only thing that seems to be impossible to find around here.

Too bad our local sewer system had paid for that... several blockages in the last 3 weeks.

[i.kym-cdn.com image 120x120]

So people are hoarding TP, but I see no reason they'd be using more of it each time they poop.

I believe they're implying that alternative materials were used and flushed.


Such as "flushable" wipes that aren't.
 
07X18
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Our local stores headed this off by banning the panic buying of tylenol.  They pulled it from the shelves and put it behind the counter so you have to ask for it.  They've done a great job amid this panic and we're lucky enough that we still have plenty of toilet paper as well.
 
erik-k
'' 57 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: I got a big bag of flour a couple days ago. No problem there. It's sugar that people are hoarding now.

I just want to make chocolate chip cookies, you assholes!


The problem isn't hoarding.

The problem is a massive step increase in demand: It's the sum of all the meals everyone normally gets from fast food, restaurants and work being cancelled and eaten at home instead. And all the pooping we do at work being pooped at home instead too.
 
Insain2
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Too late on that Tylenol for me......I bought a Costco sized one 6 months ago just opened it a couple of days ago.
So I'm good.......I also have 100 pounds of flour & 50 of sugar too all bought 6 months ago.....I'm too far from the stores to bother w/5 or 10 lbs at a time.
 
sirgrim
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
I lost individual donut selections at my local store. All preselected 6 pack boxes now. I don't know if this is living.
 
phrawgh
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
A Tylenol shortage could lead to a lot of headaches.
 
Compact Travel Size
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Wait, what happened to hoarding chicks? What am I gonna do with these 2000 little poop factories running around my basement?
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I got stocked up on some Sailor Boy Pilot Bread (sort of a thick unsalted cracker. Like a Ritz cracker on steroids. Alaskans can't seem to get enough of it) along with some shelf-stable stuff today, so that'll help reduce my need to buy any fresh loaves for a few months.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
'' 52 minutes ago  

bigfire: I blame the morons who closed the schools, parks, malls, museums, and libraries.

To top it off they then close the liquor stores.

How else am I going to deal with the tension headache from these kids!

What do you want from me?  Parenting?  That's crazy talk.


Is there a shortage of Children's Benaydryl?
 
12349876
'' 52 minutes ago  

Samsonite Swan: puffy999: TP is the only thing that seems to be impossible to find around here.

Too bad our local sewer system had paid for that... several blockages in the last 3 weeks.

[i.kym-cdn.com image 120x120]

So people are hoarding TP, but I see no reason they'd be using more of it each time they poop.


While hoarding is a problem, there's more to the problem to all of these shortages beyond hoarding.

Many grocery items have completely different supply chains for home use and commercial use, and with so many people staying at home, the commercial demand has plummeted and the home demand skyrocketed, and adjusting for that isn't easy in our "just in time" supply chain system.  That's how you've seen restaurants giving a roll of toilet paper with a takeout order.
 
MythDragon
'' 52 minutes ago  

koder: "It is safer to give Tylenol or acetaminophen (Tylenol's main ingredient) for fever," he said.

Welll probably correct for COVID-19, which can have kidney complications. Otherwise, acetaminophen is typically way more dangerous than ibuprofen when it comes to overdose amounts; 4g of Tylenol is basically where liver damage may begin; 10g will very likely kill your liver outright. By comparison, it takes over 40g of Advil to kill your kidneys in acute overdose. Things are further complicated with the fact that prescription opioids frequently have Tylenol thrown into them, so it can become easy for some to overdose.

Also I've anecdotally found Advil better for fever as a whole... But maybe avoid it during this outbreak if you can. Just be very careful with your Tylenol dosing--especially if you take prescription painkillers already. Last thing you want is a liver search in the middle of an outbreak.


All the alcohol in my liver should kill off any other poisons, right?
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Who the hell didn't buy a 500 bottle a few months ago?
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
'' 50 minutes ago  

Samsonite Swan: puffy999: TP is the only thing that seems to be impossible to find around here.

Too bad our local sewer system had paid for that... several blockages in the last 3 weeks.

[i.kym-cdn.com image 120x120]

So people are hoarding TP, but I see no reason they'd be using more of it each time they poop.


or people are making due with paper towels and baby wipes and that's not good for sewer pipes
 
cakeman [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I bought a package of Scott 1000 roll tp last December.  I still have 7 rolls left. I don't know how many sheets of tp people use to wipe their butts but that's the last thing I am concerned about.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Tylenol makes sense. That is a thing that people who get sick, will need. Also, imagine the migraines and tension headaches out there right now! If ten million people are grinding their teeth while they sleep, that will be ten million headaches when they wake up. And no dentists are available to make night guards.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Oh joy! Now I am glad that I bought 1,200 caplets of 500 mg acetaminophen from Sam's Club.

It was either that amount or none at all.

My urologist ordered me to take 1,000 mg 4 times a day while I recover from prostate surgery.

My primary care provider recommended the same dosage.
 
Bowen
'' 46 minutes ago  

jwookie: Been looking for children's Tylenol for a couple weeks. None to be had in these parts. Also, no country crock butter.


Amazon has children's Tylenol dissolve packs right now. Better than nothing.
 
jwookie
'' 43 minutes ago  

Bowen: jwookie: Been looking for children's Tylenol for a couple weeks. None to be had in these parts. Also, no country crock butter.

Amazon has children's Tylenol dissolve packs right now. Better than nothing.


Yeah pretty sure those are for 6 and up. My little Cookie Monster turns 3 next month.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
'' 42 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: I got a big bag of flour a couple days ago. No problem there. It's sugar that people are hoarding now.

I just want to make chocolate chip cookies, you assholes!


I have a bit of amateur knowledge on pandemics and have been slowly loading up on things like flour and sugar since January.  A bag here, a sack there.  Had I bought it all at once it would be called hoarding.

But the thing is, I make a lot of my food from scratch anyhow and have for years.  It's mostly a "I have hypertension sodium thing."

I'll be damned if I'm running out because of the rush on what used to be household staples.

/Mom's cookbook is full of recipes torn out of newspapers.  On the back of one is a sale on 25lb sacks of flour
//yes, once upon a time it was common for households to buy that much flour
///OMG WHY ARE WE SO FAT lol
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Guess you'll just have to buy Tylenol IV's and pretend there is no codine
 
