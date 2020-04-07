 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Looks like we're gonna need a new Acting Acting Navy Secretary   (cnn.com) divider line
149
    More: Followup  
•       •       •

2989 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 07 Apr 2020 at 3:22 PM (51 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



149 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
gregz18
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
WINNING
 
schecter [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldfool
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Yay Trump pissed on the fire he started
 
Dumb-Ass-Monkey [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
good
 
Badmoodman
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The BEST acting people, too.
 
Znuh
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
So how did guzzling Trump's cock work out for you?
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
And nothing of value was lost.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
May I suggest Capt Crozier?
 
DoughyGuy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
How many times does something have to happen before it becomes a Law? Like Murphy's Law or Law Of Averages, that kind of thing...
 
PunGent
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Put a revolving door on the West Wing; Trump guys leaving in disgrace will solve our domestic energy needs for years.
 
HawgWild [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Ugh, that new is unneeded. I know better than that ...
 
ArizonaPete [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Looks like he was too stupid or too naive to think this wouldn't blow up in his face.
 
OldRod [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Esper hasn't accepted the resignation yet, but ... cya!
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
He'll become the Covid Virus Czar though D2S probably wouldn't want a Czar competing in his kingdom, er presidency.
 
no shirt no shoes
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


RIP Modler
 
kunf
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
How does the bus feel?
 
FarkMeAmadeus
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
1st interview question:

"Are you ok with war crimes as long as it sticks it to the libs?"
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
His speech getting leaked established that he was stupid and naive or alternatively working for the Navy's oldest opponent, the lib media.
 
Super_pope
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It's super funny to me that this turd jumped up to seize the opportunity to serve someone corrupt and his career was destroyed in what... 3 months?
 
quiotu
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Yeah, if you were hoping to bolster your ranks and the respect your military receives from the average populace, treating them like cattle who should have no emotional attachment to each other or their superiors is probably not the ideal way to do that.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Incompetence breeds incompetence.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The cheese is old and Modly.  Where is the bathroom?
 
Juc
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Good, he was farking idiot.
 
anjin-san
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I know a guy!

Fark user imageView Full Size


Sigh... lol
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

OldRod: Esper hasn't accepted the resignation yet, but ... cya!


And he was in front of cameras yesterday agreeing with the guy and defending his "points"
 
PunGent
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Znuh: So how did guzzling Trump's cock work out for you?


"B-but he said he had full faith and confidence in me! I did exactly what he told me to!  I don't understand!!!!"
- said every Trumper ever
 
King of Monkeys
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
RIP Mobly
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

oldfool: Yay Trump pissed on the fire he started


I didn't realize Trump pissed gasoline.
 
Action Replay Nick [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Boot-lickers gonna lick.
 
oncorhynchusobstetrician [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
parasol [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

ArizonaPete: Looks like he was too stupid or too naive to think this wouldn't blow up in his face.


i see what you did there.

nicely done.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Juc: Good, he was farking idiot.


That poor idiot.
 
TheBlackrose
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It's a short little walk bound for eternity.
Yo-ho and blow the man down.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The question: could he have ridden this out if he stood by his "I meant every word I said" instead of turning around to "of course I didn't mean any offense" over a couple of hours. Trump respects strength, which in his mind is pride in saying you were never wrong, you have only been wronged by others. A real death knell to accept any degree of responsibility.
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Bootleg: May I suggest Capt Crozier?


Way, way, way too honorable.

Need a lying liar sociopath that will worship Lord fat orange dotard.
 
Uranus
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
good. let the rest of the gibbering nitwits in the white house follow you.
 
saturn badger [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'm watching MSNBC and the Pentagon lady has a cool plane on a stand behind her. Anyone know what it is?
 
JZDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Arsewipe flew all they way to Guam and never gave a moment's thought that telling the ship's crew that their capitan was stupid was itself stupid.

All the best people, indeed.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Every time this stuff happens with regards to this administration, they fill the position with someone way WORSE.  It's like they try their hardest to find the least qualified candidates possible.  Even when the Senate has to confirm them and they just rubber stamp them.  cough cough Devos.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
stupid, just stupid.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Man who ranted about previous commander and leaks to media has rant leaked to media.

LOL
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fake news. That was just a crisis Acting SecNav.
 
Iowan73
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Good, now piss off.
 
rcain
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Good. When you make a juvenile little rant and end it by saying to your audience "I know many, maybe even all of you will hate me for the rest of your lives", it shows a glaring lack of self-awareness and common sense

But then again, aren't those the key qualifications for all Trump appointees?
 
livechild
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
From the article -
"We pick our carrier commanding officers with great care. Captain Crozier is smart and passionate. I believe, precisely because he is not naive and stupid, that he sent his alarming email with the intention of getting it into the public domain in an effort to draw public attention to the situation on his ship. I apologize for any confusion this choice of words may have caused."

He's still swinging on the way down.
 
hammettman
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
You can be good, you can be bad, you can be average and you can be a shiatbag like Moldy, but one thing's for certain in this day and age where a guy who's catch phrase was "you're fired" is president.  You're gonna get fired.

All of you.  Everyone.
 
Comic Book Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

kunf: How does the bus feel?


This was a situation totally of his own making.  You don't trash a captain like that to his sailors, then call them all stupid for sending him off the way they did.  He lost EVERYONE after his ship comments came out.
 
Badmoodman
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



//oblig.
 
Displayed 50 of 149 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.