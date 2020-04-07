 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   From Easter 2016: Chris has Risen   (bbc.com) divider line
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chris has come. Chris is risen. Chris will come again.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
cdn.dollsofindia.comView Full Size
 
Rusty Shackleford [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Good Guy Jesus doesn't take up a disabled parking spot.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Rusty Shackleford: Good Guy Jesus doesn't take up a disabled parking spot.

[Fark user image 850x634]


That's a good one.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Everybody crucifies Chris.
 
Millennium
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If that sign is still up after noon or so, Chris should probably see a doctor.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
INRI
Chris died and rose In Rhode Island.
nice job, Chris.
/Yous guys did good
 
psykick dancehall
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
well, he has. am i missing something?
 
LewDux
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
