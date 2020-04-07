 Skip to content
(GQ) Quarantine living has created unending Instagram orgy. Possibly the first time the disease came before the sex
15
SpecialSnowFlake [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obviously I didn't RTFA, but Instagram is Facebook with another name. And I'd assume that the same no nudity standards apply?
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Demolition Man is getting to be precognitive as Idiocracy.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
This won't have any long term consequences at all.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Oddly Instragram is a side note in that article. I read through half of it and thought, huh, I haven't seen Instagram mentioned once, just lots of porn companies.

A ctrl-F revealed it was mentioned...once. Total of two sentences related to it.

I prefer amateur stuff, which you might find on Instagram if people get creative enough, but the "Instagram orgy" doesn't actually have much Instagram.

It's like a No Homers Orgy, where you're allowed one Homer.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Mugato: Demolition Man is getting to be precognitive as Idiocracy.

[Fark user image image 276x183]


They were less than six feet apart though
 
mrparks
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/because apparently some of you don't know about preview.
 
starsrift
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
HIV+ classifieds were a thing a loooong time ago.

Covid 19+ personals are just gonna be the new, straight, copycats.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
comrade
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This article made made me sad.

/ just go to the brothel
// oh you can't cause merica
/// oh wait no one can cause coronavirus.
 
LewDux
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

mrparks: [Fark user image 850x478]

/because apparently some of you don't know about preview.



Fark user imageView Full Size
WELCOME TO NU FARK
 
mr_fulano
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Obviously I didn't RTFA, but Instagram is Facebook with another name. And I'd assume that the same no nudity standards apply?


I tried to RTFA. It's a trainwreck. Maybe it's my day-drink addled brain, but that article made no sense at all.
 
bluenovaman
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Lots of good quotes from Drew.

Drew tells me she was feeling "very down" for a couple of days in a row.
 
Znuh
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Back in my day we used to do this through CUseeMe
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Mugato: Demolition Man is getting to be precognitive as Idiocracy.

[Fark user image image 276x183]


I was in the mood for terrible movies over the long boring locked down weekend.

Made it about 2 minutes into that and decided there had to be better bad movies
 
