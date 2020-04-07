 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Special Broadcasting Service)   Himalayas becoming visible for first time in 30 years as pollution levels drop in India. Bonus: Over 200km away   (sbs.com.au) divider line
20
    More: Interesting, Air pollution, Pollution, India, Health care, COVID-19, Honk Honk Old Monk, Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh, New research  
•       •       •

704 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Apr 2020 at 3:47 PM (26 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



20 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
LouisZepher [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
midwayridesofutica.comView Full Size
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Suddenly, yetis.

But (taking the good where we can find it these days) that is really cool.
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
200 km? I need that in units I can visualize.

What is that in Rhode Islands?
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
So the solution to climate change is quarantining 1/4 of the earth's 7.8 billion people indefinitely.

Cool.  Let's start with China and India and take it from there.
 
alechemist [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

hobnail: 200 km? I need that in units I can visualize.

What is that in Rhode Islands?


1 Rhode island.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That's pretty awesome.
 
halotosis [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I believe it.  As a resident of LA, I gotta say, we need to do a lot more of this, with less killer virus.  I have a hard time believing anyone would want to go back to the way it was just a few weeks ago, but you know, money for the money gods.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Enjoy it while you can.
 
palelizard [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: So the solution to climate change is quarantining 1/4 of the earth's 7.8 billion people indefinitely.

Cool.  Let's start with China and India and take it from there.


Uh... I think we did.
 
AngryDragon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

palelizard: AngryDragon: So the solution to climate change is quarantining 1/4 of the earth's 7.8 billion people indefinitely.

Cool.  Let's start with China and India and take it from there.

Uh... I think we did.


Indefinitely.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"Harbhajan Turbanator"

I was a much bigger fan of Turbanator II: Judgment Day. The dance sequences were dazzling.
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Enjoy it while you can.


Start forced sterilization there.

Problem solved
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

hobnail: 200 km? I need that in units I can visualize.

What is that in Rhode Islands?


3.3 Rhode Islands wide, or 2.6 Rhode Islands tall (including Block Island).
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

hobnail: 200 km? I need that in units I can visualize.

What is that in Rhode Islands?


About 120 miles (100km/h = ~60mph, car nerds comparing 0-60 times across the pond)

So roughly 4 Rhode Islands.
 
Marine1
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

hobnail: 200 km? I need that in units I can visualize.

What is that in Rhode Islands?


0-60 is measured as 0-62 in metric countries. That's because 100km/h is 62 mph. So it's 144 miles away. Given that Rhode Island is 48 miles from north to south, it's 3 Rhode Islands.
 
orezona [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This is just proof positive that we really ARE the virus.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

AngryDragon: palelizard: AngryDragon: So the solution to climate change is quarantining 1/4 of the earth's 7.8 billion people indefinitely.

Cool.  Let's start with China and India and take it from there.

Uh... I think we did.

Indefinitely.



We did.  Do you mean permanently?
 
inner ted
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'm just here for the Rhode Island measurements
 
TedRaceway
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
To be fair, they are very big...
 
AquaTatanka [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
And now that much of American (and global) society has proven that it is feasible to work at home, There is absolutely no reason to go back to the way we worked in offices.  Of course there will be people that argue it's necessary because they have heavy investments in the petroleum/gas industry.   Throw these people into the middle of the ocean And let's enjoy breathing the cleaner air for a while.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.