 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Things suck right now, so to make things a little better watch this clip from Avengers: Endgame from opening night complete with live audience reaction   (twitter.com) divider line
43
    More: Cool, shot  
•       •       •

1090 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Apr 2020 at 4:15 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



43 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
GRCooper [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ok. That was pretty cool.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are some Karens in the comments that have a problem with this.
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait'll you see pro wrasslin. That's some lowbrow entertainment too.
 
Earthen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm glad my theater wasn't like this when I saw it the first time.
But I liked hearing now.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: There are some Karens in the comments that have a problem with this.


"Karens," my ass. Screaming, hooting schmucks are one reason why going to the theater is less enjoyable.
 
Ghost Roach
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How do you cut that off before you get to "On your left"?
 
snoopy2zero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where are the movie theaters with crowds that act like that ?

The loudest thing I have ever heard in a theater outside of the movie was when my sister and I were watching a movie a few years ago and a guy two rows and a few seats to the right of us stood up bent over and proceeded to let out a good loud 5 second fart and then sat back down like nothing happened.

Still one of my favorite things I give my sister grief about cause she had choosen the theater and the seats.

Either way, seems like a fun crowd and that was a super cool moment.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ghost Roach: How do you cut that off before you get to "On your left"?


Scroll down
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vikings is better.
 
Lord Bear [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snoopy2zero: Where are the movie theaters with crowds that act like that ?


Opening night theaters with big blockbuster fan service movies have this response pretty often.  I saw Avengers opening night in a small theater in a small town, and while the reaction wasn't quite as strong, there was definitely applause and cheering at the same two moments.
 
doomsdayaddams
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am inclined to agree with some fans' theory that, during the scene in Age of Ultron, when Cap wiggled the hammer, he could have picked it up but chose not to so as not to upset Thor.  (Yes, I'm a nerd. Deal with it.)
 
Wile_E_Canuck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Opening night crowds I've been in were similar to that. I can recall opening night for the Michael Keaton Batman a cheer going up from the crowd a couple times. Same with the two towers. I haven't been to an opening night showing since.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I will admit to screaming out, "fark yeah!" during the Far From Home end credits scene. So did the stranger next to me. Then we high-fived. Ahh, the before times.
 
RugNug
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I went to see The Undiscovered Country when I first joined the Army. It was playing at the Theater on Fort Gordon. When Sulu said "Target that explosion and fire", the whole theater made that noise. Bunch of rowdy GIs. 
Cry Havoc - Star Trek: The Undiscovered Country (7/8) Movie CLIP (1991) HD
Youtube fg58hVEY5Og
 
browneye [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HE'S WORTHY!!!


HE'S WORTHY!!!


HE'S SOOOO MOTHER FARKIN' WORTHY!!!
 
Bondith
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was at a second night showing, and I'm pretty sure I had the same response.  I didn't shriek all the way through, but there was definitely a cheer when Cap caught Mjolnir.
 
doomsdayaddams
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RugNug: I went to see The Undiscovered Country when I first joined the Army. It was playing at the Theater on Fort Gordon. When Sulu said "Target that explosion and fire", the whole theater made that noise. Bunch of rowdy GIs. [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/fg58hVEY​5Og]


When the first Star Trek movie came out, you could tell the die-hard fans by who stayed to watch the credits and cheered at familiar names.
 
Boudyro [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snoopy2zero: Where are the movie theaters with crowds that act like that ?

The loudest thing I have ever heard in a theater outside of the movie was when my sister and I were watching a movie a few years ago and a guy two rows and a few seats to the right of us stood up bent over and proceeded to let out a good loud 5 second fart and then sat back down like nothing happened.

Still one of my favorite things I give my sister grief about cause she had choosen the theater and the seats.

Either way, seems like a fun crowd and that was a super cool moment.


There's only been a couple of times I've been in a theater where everyone went nuts.

First was this one.

Fark user imageView Full Size



Second was this one:


Godzilla (2014) Atomic Breath Scene [HD]
Youtube sdJITgE-2Ik


I was one of the ones cheering.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sweet jesus that was beautiful.  Thanks, subby.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My favorite cut of the fight after

Avengers: Endgame but it's "I Need a Hero" from Shrek 2
Youtube Mqsb-9iHCi0
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The rowdiest crowd I can remember was Independence Day. I don't mind stuff like that, just not when people hold entire conversations.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

doomsdayaddams: I am inclined to agree with some fans' theory that, during the scene in Age of Ultron, when Cap wiggled the hammer, he could have picked it up but chose not to so as not to upset Thor.  (Yes, I'm a nerd. Deal with it.)


The other theory is Cap wasn't really worthy yet because he was still holding guilt about knowing Bucky murdered Tony's parents and refusing to come clean. Once that was revealed, he had a clearer conscience.

/Yea, I cheered during the Mjolnir scene in theaters as well
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
This puts a smile on my face
 
Frank N Stein [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Ghost Roach: How do you cut that off before you get to "On your left"?

Scroll down


I will maintain that the Avengers theme is up there with Williams' Superman theme as the greatest superhero music ever.
 
inspectorxer0
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

snoopy2zero: Where are the movie theaters with crowds that act like that ?

The loudest thing I have ever heard in a theater outside of the movie was when my sister and I were watching a movie a few years ago and a guy two rows and a few seats to the right of us stood up bent over and proceeded to let out a good loud 5 second fart and then sat back down like nothing happened.

Still one of my favorite things I give my sister grief about cause she had choosen the theater and the seats.

Either way, seems like a fun crowd and that was a super cool moment.


Opening night for "event" films like that have been raucous in my experience.  But I also know what I'm getting myself into. If I don't want be part of the "event" I know not to see movies opening weekend.  I saw Endgame opening Sunday in a matinee and it was almost as loud as this clip....and I loved it
 
Riche
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: doomsdayaddams: I am inclined to agree with some fans' theory that, during the scene in Age of Ultron, when Cap wiggled the hammer, he could have picked it up but chose not to so as not to upset Thor.  (Yes, I'm a nerd. Deal with it.)

The other theory is Cap wasn't really worthy yet because he was still holding guilt about knowing Bucky murdered Tony's parents and refusing to come clean. Once that was revealed, he had a clearer conscience.

/Yea, I cheered during the Mjolnir scene in theaters as well



Nah.

Cap became worthy the moment he saw his own ass and agreed "That's America's ass."
 
DjangoStonereaver [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I cheered like a madman, and teared up just like I'm doing now.

Thanks, submitter.  I needed that.
 
Slives [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

doomsdayaddams: I am inclined to agree with some fans' theory that, during the scene in Age of Ultron, when Cap wiggled the hammer, he could have picked it up but chose not to so as not to upset Thor.  (Yes, I'm a nerd. Deal with it.)


My take on it was that Cap was worthy but the cause was not, thus he could not pick up the hammer.
 
Lord Bear [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Boudyro: snoopy2zero: Where are the movie theaters with crowds that act like that ?


I skipped school for the opening show of the 1989 Batman.  The crowd freaked out with the moon shot.

Others I can remember off hand:
Independence Day ( blowing up the alien ship)
The Phantom Menace (Darth Maul's death)
The Avengers (the rotating shot, and Thor, Cap and Iron man in one shot)
Indiana Jones and the last Crusade (Indy gets his hat)

/ I see a lot of movies first day.
// ...also people muttering "WTF", during the silence in EP 8.
 
browneye [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Slives: doomsdayaddams: I am inclined to agree with some fans' theory that, during the scene in Age of Ultron, when Cap wiggled the hammer, he could have picked it up but chose not to so as not to upset Thor.  (Yes, I'm a nerd. Deal with it.)

My take on it was that Cap was worthy but the cause was not, thus he could not pick up the hammer.


Not quite.
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

snoopy2zero: Where are the movie theaters with crowds that act like that ?


I've been to theaters in predominantly black areas with audiences like that.  It works for Friday and Fury Road.  Not so much Sophie's Choice.
 
covfefe
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I got into TDK opening night and this moment got the theater cheering
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

covfefe: I got into TDK opening night and this moment got the theater cheering
[thumbs.gfycat.com image 280x210]


I got super lucky and had a friend that secured advance screening tickets to The Dark Knight 2 weeks before opening, on IMAX.

Yea, whole place went crazy with that. Hell, they went crazy when Joker made the reveal during the bank heist.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Farker Soze: I've been to theaters in predominantly black areas with audiences like that.  It works for Friday and Fury Road.  Not so much Sophie's Choice.


A black person went to see Sophie's Choice?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hammettman
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Saw a midnight show on opening night with a hardcore fanboy crowd.  The following weekend, we saw it at a suburban mallplex and the reactions were more reserved.  I'll take the enthusiastic noise any day.
 
Bondith
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Lord Bear: snoopy2zero: Where are the movie theaters with crowds that act like that ?

Opening night theaters with big blockbuster fan service movies have this response pretty often.  I saw Avengers opening night in a small theater in a small town, and while the reaction wasn't quite as strong, there was definitely applause and cheering at the same two moments.


Yeah.  This isn't some random rom-com.  This is the culmination of ten years of storytelling.  That crowd's invested.
 
Hendawg
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I thought for sure it was going to be that awesome moment in the fight when, for no real reason, all the women heroes walked side by side.  That moment was...well, stupid as hell
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: BigNumber12: Ghost Roach: How do you cut that off before you get to "On your left"?

Scroll down

I will maintain that the Avengers theme is up there with Williams' Superman theme as the greatest superhero music ever.


I'd be fine with that. Though I'd personally key in on the IW soundtrack, the various Thanos-related themes, as being my favorites.

Even For You (Avengers: Infinity War Soundtrack)
Youtube CqH6A71XPG0
 
joepennerlives
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Mugato: There are some Karens in the comments that have a problem with this.

"Karens," my ass. Screaming, hooting schmucks are one reason why going to the theater is less enjoyable.


I worked in live theater for many years doing a wide variety of genres.  I was involved in a children's theater performance of a goofy comedy once, and after the first big laugh I could hear an adult shush the kids.  I wanted to strangle her.
If I go to see a movie like Endgame and the audience cheers at an appropriate moment, it becomes a group experience which is a big part of seeing the thing in a theater.  Don't want noise?  See it at home.
 
danceswithcrows [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I saw this opening weekend, Sunday, at about 10:30am.  Never seen the theatre have so many people in it.  Reactions weren't quite as loud, but everyone was cheering kind of like that at that scene.
 
asmodeus224
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Mugato: There are some Karens in the comments that have a problem with this.

"Karens," my ass. Screaming, hooting schmucks are one reason why going to the theater is less enjoyable.


Yea, you don't want to miss the subtlety of that scene...the hooting and hollering really cause you to miss the important dialogue and stuff.
 
Displayed 43 of 43 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $5 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.