New Fark livestream with Drew and Dallan today at 4pm eastern Come for the pandemic news roundup, stay for the cats playing soccer
OneFretAway [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's cool I guess.  I thought Twitch was the new MST3K channel.
 
Drew [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
I really did find cats playing soccer highlights.  Had no idea it was a genre
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Drew: I really did find cats playing soccer highlights.  Had no idea it was a genre


This is the internet, all it's good at is cats and porn.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I don't play soccer.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: I don't play soccer.


Bullshiat, I've seen you rolling on the ground acting like your hurt, just like every other soccer player. 
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
And look at this farking dive.

media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: And look at this farking dive.

[media.giphy.com image 395x253] [View Full Size image _x_]


Sonic.
 
Dance Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: And look at this farking dive.

[media.giphy.com image 395x253] [View Full Size image _x_]


Man, I would give anything if my cats did this.  But training cats is out of the question.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Dance Party: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: And look at this farking dive.

[media.giphy.com image 395x253] [View Full Size image _x_]

Man, I would give anything if my cats did this.  But training cats is out of the question.


If you can't teach a cat to fetch you fail.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Also walking on a leash.
 
Dance Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: Dance Party: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: And look at this farking dive.

[media.giphy.com image 395x253] [View Full Size image _x_]

Man, I would give anything if my cats did this.  But training cats is out of the question.

If you can't teach a cat to fetch you fail.


One of them will fetch.  Sort of.  But do sommersaults?  Nope.
 
