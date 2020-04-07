 Skip to content
(CBC)   PM Trudeau with a public service announcement for all Canadians: Masks will help prevent us from 'speaking moistly' to one another. Immediately regrets the presence of all cameras   (cbc.ca) divider line
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i am certainly glad he is our prime minister. i feel sorry for our american neighbors who have a toddler in charge
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He totally stole that from me! "Excuse me baby, do you mind if we speak moistly?"

Much better than Trump's "under the model" nastiness that almost made me puke.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Speaking of speaking moistly.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So a mask on my face kinda acts like my underpants on my bum when I "flatulate moistly"?
Listen to JT, folks & barrier your face sharts.

/4th week of isolation
//trying to keep my shtick alive
///um, I don't know what to type here after the three slashies
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Canadian Prime Minister dumbs it down for Trumpers and Tories:

Say it, don't spray it.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Speaking of speaking moistly.

[Fark user image 591x393]
[Fark user image 600x600]


I do suspect that photo may have been slightly shopped. For one thing, her arm is inside the old guy's jacket while she makes kissy-kissy at Our Justin.

What the Hell is the FLOTUs doing there?
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

brantgoose: The Googles Do Nothing: Speaking of speaking moistly.

[Fark user image 591x393]
[Fark user image 600x600]

I do suspect that photo may have been slightly shopped. For one thing, her arm is inside the old guy's jacket while she makes kissy-kissy at Our Justin.

What the Hell is the FLOTUs doing there?


I think that is a shadow on her arm.   However, it does look like she's reaching down his pants.
 
LawPD [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Meh, people fark up while public speaking occasionally. At least he is a snuffling, spasmodic with the vocabulary of an 8 year old like some other leader we might all know.
 
apathy2673
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirMadness
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I love that my PM is growing a beard as he's Growing The Beard.
 
apoptotic
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Certain circles up here are wailing about how this was some kind of unforgivable and juvenile gaffe, but it certainly got the point across.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Heheh moist
 
phenn
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Speaking of speaking moistly.


They actually make a striking couple.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IrishRover
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
He looks extra tired and worn out today , don't blame him he has a lot on his shoulders perhaps it wouldn't be such a terrible idea if PM J. Trudeau takes just ONE day without speaking to public He is not a cartoon superhero, no one is, he is human just like everyone else , yeah I'm not doing proper sentences today I don't even know what day it is
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
That dude is more presidential even in an off-the-cuff moment like that than our president.

Trump thinks he's there to paint a pretty picture of the future, and protect us from reality. Sadly, this isn't like telling an inspector your crews will be done in one week (when it's more likely to be three or four) to send him away happy... Trump's "sunny thoughts" and taking the unlikely, unrealistic, best-case outcomes as the takeaways in his meetings has cost thousands of American lives already, and will cost many, many more before this is over.

Trudeau tells it like it is, and provides the best, most cautious guidance he can to his people.
 
rikkards [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
He also clarified quite well (in both official languages) the mask vs no mask stance the government has held.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I could imagine intentionally choosing phrasing with a double entendre to help spread the message.
 
probesport [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Yeah I don't see how Canadian masks are going help.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
rikkards [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

IrishRover: He looks extra tired and worn out today , don't blame him he has a lot on his shoulders perhaps it wouldn't be such a terrible idea if PM J. Trudeau takes just ONE day without speaking to public He is not a cartoon superhero, no one is, he is human just like everyone else , yeah I'm not doing proper sentences today I don't even know what day it is


Wonder if Ford and him have a bet on who takes a day off first.
 
IrishRover
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

rikkards: IrishRover: He looks extra tired and worn out today , don't blame him he has a lot on his shoulders perhaps it wouldn't be such a terrible idea if PM J. Trudeau takes just ONE day without speaking to public He is not a cartoon superhero, no one is, he is human just like everyone else , yeah I'm not doing proper sentences today I don't even know what day it is

Wonder if Ford and him have a bet on who takes a day off first.


that would be cool a friendly bet 😝 ha ha ha
 
skinink
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Speaking of speaking moistly.

[Fark user image 591x393]
[Fark user image 600x600]


3 posts. THREE?

Fark, you are slipping.
 
Bill the unknowing [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That's the REAL reason that MSNBC fired Chris Mathews...
 
rikkards [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

IrishRover: rikkards: IrishRover: He looks extra tired and worn out today , don't blame him he has a lot on his shoulders perhaps it wouldn't be such a terrible idea if PM J. Trudeau takes just ONE day without speaking to public He is not a cartoon superhero, no one is, he is human just like everyone else , yeah I'm not doing proper sentences today I don't even know what day it is

Wonder if Ford and him have a bet on who takes a day off first.

that would be cool a friendly bet 😝 ha ha ha


Little provincial federal friendly competition is good. My moneys on Justin. Wife's sister used to got same Yoga class as him. He's stupid fit
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DoughyGuy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I was out today to do my weekly shopping (and put a new battery in my vehicle), and I wore a neck gaiter for my mask. It was hot, it was uncomfortable, my glasses kept fogging up, I got a few stares... But only about 1 in every 30 people I saw was wearing any kind of mask, and those were mostly just older folks. At the battery place I went to they had three guys with masks - but they all had them up on their foreheads. At least there was no line for people to stand around at the Walmart I went to. They were counting people at the door, but they weren't at capacity until around the time I left.

Sometimes I think Americans are just willfully defiant about these kinds of things. A mask may not keep you or those around you 100% safe, but it's better than nothing! Maybe this is a bit of Darwinism in action.

Soda, cat food, TP (store brand, but TWYCG), cereal, soap, and some snacks, and I'm good for another week... Hopefully people will get with the program.
 
halotosis [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"moist" is the #1 word women find to be most repulsive.  Bad choice.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

halotosis: "moist" is the #1 word women find to be most repulsive.  Bad choice.


JT has to do that to keep the women at least 6' away.
 
rikkards [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

DoughyGuy: I was out today to do my weekly shopping (and put a new battery in my vehicle), and I wore a neck gaiter for my mask. It was hot, it was uncomfortable, my glasses kept fogging up, I got a few stares... But only about 1 in every 30 people I saw was wearing any kind of mask, and those were mostly just older folks. At the battery place I went to they had three guys with masks - but they all had them up on their foreheads. At least there was no line for people to stand around at the Walmart I went to. They were counting people at the door, but they weren't at capacity until around the time I left.

Sometimes I think Americans are just willfully defiant about these kinds of things. A mask may not keep you or those around you 100% safe, but it's better than nothing! Maybe this is a bit of Darwinism in action.

Soda, cat food, TP (store brand, but TWYCG), cereal, soap, and some snacks, and I'm good for another week... Hopefully people will get with the program.


Most people here arent yet. May  change but that remains to be seen.
Now the ones I did were two separate people in two separate cars and they were askew (one was under his chin the other guy on his forehead). You put the mask on, it stays on until you are done you treat it like it can't move. This is an example of what they are talking about when they saying it doesnt protect you and may expose you to infection.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Anyone catch that CBC interview with the laid-off bartender who's whining that the emergency funds aren't enough for his 72K/year life style?

Laid-off bartender worried CERB won't be enough to live on
Youtube 6mmY85Rbf28


The youtube comments just rip right into him with the most prominent being a question on how much of that 72K in tipped wage does he typically declare on his taxes each year.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

halotosis: "moist" is the #1 word women find to be most repulsive.  Bad choice.


It's a better word that "yummy". No adult should ever utter the word "yummy".
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

LawPD: Meh, people fark up while public speaking occasionally. At least he is a snuffling, spasmodic with the vocabulary of an 8 year old like some other leader we might all know.


I didn't watch the entire video. What is subby going on about, anyway? Did he spit when he spoke? Seems like a great example of why masks can help? Is it that he's not wearing a mask when he's out? He's standing in front of the house, that's not "out". A mask isn't going to do shiat to protect you from people who are walking down the sidewalk when you're on your front porch.

So I'm not sure why he's "regretting the cameras".
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
probesport [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Thong_of_Zardoz: halotosis: "moist" is the #1 word women find to be most repulsive.  Bad choice.

It's a better word that "yummy". No adult should ever utter the word "yummy".


lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
