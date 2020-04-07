 Skip to content
(Fox News)   Subby just bought the largest statue IN THE WORLD, and so I'm feeling pretty...oh, I've just been scammed, haven't I?   (foxnews.com) divider line
    More: Amusing, Gujarat, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Federal home ministry officials, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, unknown online scammer, world's largest statue, nationwide lockdown, largest country  
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Good thing I invested in a Chinese rocket
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Sorry, Subby, I snaked that bad boy two days ago.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Sure, you can *buy* the statue - but the gotcha is that delivery is *not* included.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Sorry, Subby, I snaked that bad boy two days ago.


Oh yeah......FREE SHIPPING!!
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'm all in on gerbil habitats and Chia pets.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Looks like you're reading FOX News, so you probably got scammed, yeah.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Oh yeah......FREE SHIPPING!!


That would be awesome.  Have it delivered to the yard of someone you want to prank.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Too bad about the statue, but it seems that several New York bridges still available for pennies on the dollar.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Too bad about the statue, but it seems that several New York bridges still available for pennies on the dollar.


Y'know, it's funny you say that.  Yeah, I know all about the fast-talking con men and rubes just off the turnip truck, but it just so happens that I have a line on this one.  It's actually a ways up the Hudson, but a friend of mine who was in need of fast cash, well, his great grandfather was a close friend of the Roosevelts back in the day.  He built them a carriage house, and for some reason they were temporarily cash-strapped - tax bill or something - anyway....

cyberspacedout [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Can I trade you for this nifty bridge I got in Brooklyn?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Can I trade you for this nifty bridge I got in Brooklyn?


Sorry, we're only accepting high dry land in Florida right now.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It's mine.
The Grand Poohbah of Elbonia assured me he will bring it with him when he comes with my two million dollar bank account book. He was stopping by sight seeing anyway so.........
Only costed me ten large.
 
