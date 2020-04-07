 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Road & Track)   Supercar owner crashes into a work van and then runs. Only to crash again a block later. At least he had his hazards on   (roadandtrack.com) divider line
21
    More: Asinine, New York City, Manhattan, New York Police Department spokesperson, handful of cars, significant damage, New York, Midtown Manhattan, Porsche owner  
•       •       •

863 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Apr 2020 at 3:17 PM (56 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



21 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In before someone makes a comment about "rich white guys" named Benjamin Chen.

Oh, and this guy is no stranger to wrecking expensive cars, apparently.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/arti​c​le-2342044/Trashed-Texas-McLaren-super​car-worth-230-000-totaled-high-speed-s​mash-occupants-walk-away-unharmed.html​
 
dv-ous [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
bestmoviecars.comView Full Size
 
bdub77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ben Chen's modified Carrera GT was the center of a bizarre turn of events this morning.

Seen fleeing the scene:

vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like he's doing the "I-am-seriously-not-drunk" walk for the officers.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Good, that cars an abomination, the intake and wing they added ruins the lines of what is possibly one of the prettiest cars of all time (it looks even better in person than it does in photographs).
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Tracy Morgan, Eddie Griffin, Rowan Atkinson, or Paul Walker?
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Well, if you're a performance automobile douchebro, this is about the only chance you're ever going to get to try to cross Manhattan at 7:00 am going 80mph.
 
BrerRobot [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: In before someone makes a comment about "rich white guys" named Benjamin Chen.

Oh, and this guy is no stranger to wrecking expensive cars, apparently.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/artic​le-2342044/Trashed-Texas-McLaren-super​car-worth-230-000-totaled-high-speed-s​mash-occupants-walk-away-unharmed.html​


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
skyotter
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Are those leaves?  And if so, how?
images.foxtv.comView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

SUPERCAR!
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
If you're going to go all fast and furious on city streets don't use a Carrera GT. That's the car Paul Walker died in on city streets driven like an asshole.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Ha Benchen
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Too much GTA?
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Maybe this guy need to learn to f*cking drive before getting behind the wheel of anything more powerful than a Corolla.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I mean seriously, this:

images.cdn.circlesix.coView Full Size

vs:
carscoops.comView Full Size
 
mathamagical
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

robodog: I mean seriously, this:

[images.cdn.circlesix.co image 640x400]
vs:
[carscoops.com image 768x416]


They both already look like two prettier sports cars after a high speed rear end accident.

It was ugly before too. Frankly if you only saw it after the crash you'd probably guess it had more potential.

It's no e type jag. Does not belong on the cool wall.
 
no_tan_lines [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
wanna be boy racer wrecked? I am shocked...
/not shocked. been watching these idiots at the track for decades. They are douchebags in person too but you all knew that
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: [Fark user image image 474x356]
SUPERCAR!


I loved that show!
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Sounds like someone with more money than sense or driving skill.
*clicks link*
DUI
Yup.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 minute ago  
That'll buff out.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.