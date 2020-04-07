 Skip to content
(MLive.com)   "The resident at the time had a muzzleloader pistol on him." Because that's a totally normal thing to carry in the 21st century   (mlive.com) divider line
OdradekRex [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doesn't everyone carry a blunderbuss?
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
In before you know who.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I carry a 40 cal cap n ball.
100 yards I can hit a can
Up close, I shant miss
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
*raises hand*
 
Marcos P
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Did they throw him in the stocks at town square?
 
probesport [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: I carry a 40 cal cap n ball.
100 yards I can hit a can
Up close, I shant miss


Well, now bring me my pistol
And I said three round balls
I'm gonna shoot everybody
That I don't like at all
 
rfenster
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
...shall not be infringed!
 
probesport [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: In before you know who.


jiffypopper?
 
LewDux
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EvilElecBlanket [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The rapscallion.
 
rfenster
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: In before you know who.


He who must not be named?
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
ditty?
 
probesport [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Muzzle loaders don't really follow 'normal' gun laws, and you can order them online so it's a real simple option for those who like to weird out a bit.
 
Mad Scientist [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size


He's a very good shot.  He practices every day.  Well, almost every day.
 
jbuist
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
There's probably a reason for this.

Muzzleloaders aren't considered firearms under federal law and in Michigan our gun laws don't really cover them either.  There may be some restrictions on having one as a felon but there's no restriction on buying them at all.  No different than buying a hammer from Lowe's.

So, likely a convicted felon that cannot own a "proper" firearm or some old coot who doesn't want to do a NICS check but really wanted a gun of some kind.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: ditty?


He claims he doesn't.
 
skinink
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"The resident then used the pistol to strike the older man in his head. As the situation escalated, the woman who was present grabbed a shovel and struck the resident on his head with it, Kaiser said."

Shovel Girl 2.0.
 
zbtop
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Not unknown if the owner was a felon. A blackpowder muzzle loading gun isn't legally a firearm under Federal law and I think almost all State laws, so having one doesn't mean they're violating "felon in possession" laws but can still pack *something*. It also means they can be ordered online and delivered right to one's doorstep without any legal restrictions.
 
probesport [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

skinink: "The resident then used the pistol to strike the older man in his head. As the situation escalated, the woman who was present grabbed a shovel and struck the resident on his head with it, Kaiser said."

Shovel Girl 2.0.


writeups.orgView Full Size
 
msinquefield
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Some people like to go old school traditional...they are still made. Not good for home defense unless you are sure only 1 person is coming in, but hit, and I promise with a .50 going through you, you are not likely getting back up soon...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The pistol and musket ball tis a curse on this country!
 
LewDux
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Evil Mackerel: ditty?

He claims he doesn't.


Why would he, they are not nuclear powered
 
please
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Northern Michigan - more common there than someone from elsewhere might think.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rattlehead
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Some parts of the country are still stuck in the 18th century.
 
baorao
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
honestly, society would be much better off it it were.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Curious if it was one of these:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Double barrel short barrel 12 gauge shotgun pistol. Muzzle loader, so technically not a firearm and they'll mail it right to your door.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I was expecting the "Florida" tag.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
A pistol with one shot?
dga.orgView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
At least it wasn't a double barrelled shotgun with a meathook attachment.
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
What's the problem? Anti-gun advocates use the explanation that when they wrote the Constitution they couldn't possibly have anticipated modern firearms, therefore they shouldn't be protected, only firearms of that era should be. This person has complied. There should be no complaints.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
... But on meth, it is.
 
nursetim
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: [Fark user image image 817x499]


If one were to carry a muzzleloader pistol, that's the type to have. Holds six shots, so you trade reload time for having more than one shot available.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

nursetim: Autoerotic Defenestration: [Fark user image image 817x499]

If one were to carry a muzzleloader pistol, that's the type to have. Holds six shots, so you trade reload time for having more than one shot available.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Curious if it was one of these:
[Fark user image 425x425]
Double barrel short barrel 12 gauge shotgun pistol. Muzzle loader, so technically not a firearm and they'll mail it right to your door.


With one of these, you're technically unarmed.  Which is the best kind of unarmed.
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
A buddy of mine once went wild boar hunting with a black powder rifle in Florida. He forgot that high humidity and black powder don't work well together. He spied a boar in the brush, raised his rifle and...click! No boom. Unfortunately for him, the boar heard the click and decided to charge. Fortunately, after being chased up a tree, he had is .45 automatic on him and used it to scare off the boar. He gave up on hunting with a black powder rifle after that.
 
AWalleigh [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I bought a .54 caliber Lymans Plains Pistol last year. Shipped right to my door in MA. It has a metal clip so you could ostensibly carry it, but it would be about as convenient as strapping a boat anchor to your belt.
 
Dryad
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

jbuist: So, likely a convicted felon that cannot own a "proper" firearm


Yup. No background check for anything pre-1898/not cartridge firing.
Its not common to see, as they are pretty generally useless as weapons, but it does happen that a felons will latch onto one of these whenever they can't get a real gun.
-
/Felon trying to pack a flintlock is a pretty good indication that background check laws seem to be working
 
probesport [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

AWalleigh: I bought a .54 caliber Lymans Plains Pistol last year. Shipped right to my door in MA. It has a metal clip so you could ostensibly carry it, but it would be about as convenient as strapping a boat anchor to your belt.


And then what would I do with the onion?
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: nursetim: Autoerotic Defenestration: [Fark user image image 817x499]

If one were to carry a muzzleloader pistol, that's the type to have. Holds six shots, so you trade reload time for having more than one shot available.

[Fark user image 668x374]


Not as crazy as all that if you've got a Remington.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
anuran
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Private_Citizen: Curious if it was one of these:
[Fark user image image 425x425]
Double barrel short barrel 12 gauge shotgun pistol. Muzzle loader, so technically not a firearm and they'll mail it right to your door.


And after I removed the hammer from my forehead I fired it again
 
Dryad
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Private_Citizen: Curious if it was one of these:
[Fark user image 425x425]
Double barrel short barrel 12 gauge shotgun pistol. Muzzle loader, so technically not a firearm and they'll mail it right to your door.

With one of these, you're technically unarmed.  Which is the best kind of unarmed.


Still counts as possession of a weapon, and/or a concealed weapon. Both still enough to be felon in possession.
That doesn't make them remotely legal for felons to own, just easier for felons to get.
 
