(New York Daily News)   A woman and her 61-year-old father were hit in the head with a baseball bat after approaching a large group of college-age people and warning them about social distancing. It's the Florida way   (nydailynews.com) divider line
60
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's exactly what should happen whenever you give unsolicited advice to grown up strangers. MYOFB
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: That's exactly what should happen whenever you give unsolicited advice to grown up strangers. MYOFB


Wow. Just.....wow
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just stay the f*ck away from people. No one is going to listen to you and this is likely to happen.

Do not ask to speak with their manager.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Lambskincoat: That's exactly what should happen whenever you give unsolicited advice to grown up strangers. MYOFB

Wow. Just.....wow


Yeah, this.

They were attacked by assholes who were parting on the beach.   Assholes who then attacked them with a baseball bat.   I really hope everyone of those little shiats get COVID-19, bad.   They then took off in three boats.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: Gubbo: Lambskincoat: That's exactly what should happen whenever you give unsolicited advice to grown up strangers. MYOFB

Wow. Just.....wow

Yeah, this.

They were attacked by assholes who were parting on the beach.   Assholes who then attacked them with a baseball bat.   I really hope everyone of those little shiats get COVID-19, bad.   They then took off in three boats.


Why were they out the first place? Especially the 60-something.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Just stay the f*ck away from people. No one is going to listen to you and this is likely to happen.

Do not ask to speak with their manager.


No. Just bring a flamethrower. One shot into the air and EVERYBODY leaves.

\ Or, if you don't have a flamethrower, a chainsaw will do.
\\ No flamethrower? C'MON, MAN!
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Dewey Fidalgo: Gubbo: Lambskincoat: That's exactly what should happen whenever you give unsolicited advice to grown up strangers. MYOFB

Wow. Just.....wow

Yeah, this.

They were attacked by assholes who were parting on the beach.   Assholes who then attacked them with a baseball bat.   I really hope everyone of those little shiats get COVID-19, bad.   They then took off in three boats.

Why were they out the first place? Especially the 60-something.


Getting exercise most likely.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"The 21-year-old woman told police she and her father were on a boat about 7:30 p.m. when they saw about 20 people drinking on the beach."

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I'm out not social distancing from but I'm gonna tell other people what to do.  Everyone in this story is an asshole.

/Thank goodness the article has a picture of what a baseball bat looks like
//Who takes a baseball bat to the beach?
 
TheLopper
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
A baseball bat?!? What the hell is that? What does one look like?

Oh, never mind. Thanks article!
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
No no, Subby. Everyone should be high on meth, no shirt, no shoes, wearing cut off denim shorts, and guns should be fired. That'sthe Florida way.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Greylight
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Incog_Neeto: I'm out not social distancing from but I'm gonna tell other people what to do.  Everyone in this story is an asshole.

/Thank goodness the article has a picture of what a baseball bat looks like
//Who takes a baseball bat to the beach?


People looking for an excuse to use.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
there are going to be plenty of idiots and assholes who don't care if they get it and spread it.  there is no getting through to them, and they are the type of people who would do this kind of shiat if confronted

don't worry about them unless they come mess with you.  call the cops on them if you feel the need, but going up to them is only going to get you infected or worse
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Dewey Fidalgo: Gubbo: Lambskincoat: That's exactly what should happen whenever you give unsolicited advice to grown up strangers. MYOFB

Wow. Just.....wow

Yeah, this.

They were attacked by assholes who were parting on the beach.   Assholes who then attacked them with a baseball bat.   I really hope everyone of those little shiats get COVID-19, bad.   They then took off in three boats.

Why were they out the first place? Especially the 60-something.


Walking is not prohibited if you maintain social distancing.
There is a big difference between walking with one person and hanging out with 20-30 others

But seriously people you are not going to change anyone's mind at this point people are either already following guidelines or they never will
 
pullthisquickly
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Baseball bats? Heck I just got hit in the face with 4 rapid-fire popups opening the link! Now that hurt
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: NewportBarGuy: Just stay the f*ck away from people. No one is going to listen to you and this is likely to happen.

Do not ask to speak with their manager.

No. Just bring a flamethrower. One shot into the air and EVERYBODY leaves.

\ Or, if you don't have a flamethrower, a chainsaw will do.
\\ No flamethrower? C'MON, MAN!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nanim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
ftfa: 'she and her father were on a boat '

Wow, those beach-bunnies must've had really long arms to hit them with a bat at that distance.
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
A true Florida story would have ended with a Stand Your Ground shooting
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

robodog: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Dewey Fidalgo: Gubbo: Lambskincoat: That's exactly what should happen whenever you give unsolicited advice to grown up strangers. MYOFB

Wow. Just.....wow

Yeah, this.

They were attacked by assholes who were parting on the beach.   Assholes who then attacked them with a baseball bat.   I really hope everyone of those little shiats get COVID-19, bad.   They then took off in three boats.

Why were they out the first place? Especially the 60-something.

Getting exercise most likely.


Well, it was a kind of aerobics, I guess.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Greylight: Incog_Neeto: I'm out not social distancing from but I'm gonna tell other people what to do.  Everyone in this story is an asshole.

/Thank goodness the article has a picture of what a baseball bat looks like
//Who takes a baseball bat to the beach?

People looking for an excuse to use.


A friend of mine once told me, if you keep a baseball bat in your car, do your lawyer a favor and also keep a glove in there as well.
 
Porkbelly
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Lambskincoat: That's exactly what should happen whenever you give unsolicited advice to grown up strangers. MYOFB

Wow. Just.....wow


They should have pulled out their guns and started standing their ground against the group of strangers.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Dewey Fidalgo: Gubbo: Lambskincoat: That's exactly what should happen whenever you give unsolicited advice to grown up strangers. MYOFB

Wow. Just.....wow

Yeah, this.

They were attacked by assholes who were parting on the beach.   Assholes who then attacked them with a baseball bat.   I really hope everyone of those little shiats get COVID-19, bad.   They then took off in three boats.

Why were they out the first place? Especially the 60-something.


There are a lot of live onboard boats around the island.   I took the time to read up on Wisteria Island.  Interesting place that didn't exist over a century ago.  Anyway, some 20 brats hop on their boats to go party on the island (because they don't like the stay at home order and know they'll get busted onshore, are asked to keep it down and separate and then take a baseball bat to the two.  After which they then hop back on their boats to escape the law.

I hope at least one of them has a conscience and we find out who the assholes are.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Incog_Neeto: I'm out not social distancing from but I'm gonna tell other people what to do.  Everyone in this story is an asshole.

/Thank goodness the article has a picture of what a baseball bat looks like
//Who takes a baseball bat to the beach?


IDK people playing ball on the beach
Or people killing their friend/bully


Oh and there is a Farker who says he always carries a bat, a ball and a glove in his car so he can claim it's just sport's equipment if asked by the cops why he had a bat in his car
 
SBinRR [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Did they throw the bat and strike them, or was someone doing a little De Niro as Scarface action?

Not gonna victim blame.  Just going to call this a "teachable moment".
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: robodog: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Dewey Fidalgo: Gubbo: Lambskincoat: That's exactly what should happen whenever you give unsolicited advice to grown up strangers. MYOFB

Wow. Just.....wow

Yeah, this.

They were attacked by assholes who were parting on the beach.   Assholes who then attacked them with a baseball bat.   I really hope everyone of those little shiats get COVID-19, bad.   They then took off in three boats.

Why were they out the first place? Especially the 60-something.

Getting exercise most likely.

Well, it was a kind of aerobics, I guess.


Law is specifically about standing your ground, not standing your water.
 
MiamiChef
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
farking Corona Karen is allowed on her boat but not the other one?

She learned a valuable lesson. Mind your farking business. They only person she should be concerned with is herself.
 
jso2897
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: That's exactly what should happen whenever you give unsolicited advice to grown up strangers. MYOFB


Well, it shouldn't happen - but it is very likely to, and discretion is the better part of valor.
 
fakeaccount
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Idiots.  You're supposed to stay just OUTSIDE the reach of a baseball bat.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I was stand in line today, 6ft from the person in front of me, and I start hearing her say "social distancing, you gotta stand on the yellow dot!". There's also blue tape lines on the ground 6ft apart and I was a foot beyond that, and then she puts her empty cart in my way to I guess keep me away. Mind you she's standing within arms reach of the cashier. The best part was she tried to carry all her groceries since I had nudged her cart forward with my elbow, and she dropped a bag. I don't think she saw me laughing because I was wearing a face mask. She just left her shopping cart right there in front of me.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

TheLopper: A baseball bat?!? What the hell is that? What does one look like?

Oh, never mind. Thanks article!


That's a real baseball bat, made of ash, not maple or aluminum.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: NewportBarGuy: Just stay the f*ck away from people. No one is going to listen to you and this is likely to happen.

Do not ask to speak with their manager.

No. Just bring a flamethrower. One shot into the air and EVERYBODY leaves.

\ Or, if you don't have a flamethrower, a chainsaw will do.
\\ No flamethrower? C'MON, MAN!


What is that pyrotechnic shotgun shell
I think it is dragon's breath

Fry that then rack the next round, better people pay attention to you
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
What this tells me is that there are farking assholes on Key West.   Or did they boat from somewhere else, because the Keys have been closed for a couple of weeks now.

As for those saying just leave them alone (the baseball wielding little shiats), I agree, the pair should have called the cops.   The big mistake the pair made was assuming that other people aren't raging assholes.

There is also a difference between calling the cops because of a BBQ and a large group gathering in the time of COVID-19.
 
rolladuck [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

spongeboob: What is that pyrotechnic shotgun shell
I think it is dragon's breath

Fry that then rack the next round, better people pay attention to you


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WwhCy​g​mhbCg

Yep.  Good shiat.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

spongeboob: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: NewportBarGuy: Just stay the f*ck away from people. No one is going to listen to you and this is likely to happen.

Do not ask to speak with their manager.

No. Just bring a flamethrower. One shot into the air and EVERYBODY leaves.

\ Or, if you don't have a flamethrower, a chainsaw will do.
\\ No flamethrower? C'MON, MAN!

What is that pyrotechnic shotgun shell
I think it is dragon's breath

Fry that then rack the next round, better people pay attention to you


Those rounds are cool till but there are 5 bucks a piece, also I wouldn't recommend using them for home defense. or on your boat, especially a sailboat.
 
Shryke
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
COVID Cathy gets a lesson in unsolicited preaching to strangers. Film at 11.
 
NEDM
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark, in one thread:  "How DARE you step outside!!!!  The mere act of going for a pleasurable drive is raising the curve!  I hope the cops arrest you for this!"

Fark, in another thread:  "How DARE you tell off someone for being outside!!!!  You stupid biatch, mind your own farking business!"
 
MycroftHolmes
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: That's exactly what should happen whenever you give unsolicited advice to grown up strangers. MYOFB


You don't really understand....well...things, do you?

The world must be a frightening and perplexing place for you.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fake. Nobody under age 25 knows what a baseball is.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
well the keys are closed (by road, and there are checkpoints, and the overseas-highway is the only road in and out) and this took place near key west. so that means all 4 boatloads of people live somewhere in the keys themselves, or were willing to take a 3+ hour boat ride to get there. the young people are either locals being morans, or miamians dedicated to going down to the keys to be morans. and they're drunk. these were never likely to be reasonable people thinking of the well being of strangers.

yeah, the people who got hit should have just taken their own boat somewhere else, but beating them in the head still was NOT justified.

i do wonder how mister 61 was close enough to be hit if he himself was practising social distancing though...
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Cool, added 4 useless idiots to my killfile thanks to this thread, Fark gets better every day as I ignore more and more of the folks with asshole views.
 
nyclon
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
A small baseball bat on a Fishing boat is supposed to be used to stun fish before you gut and filet them. So it's not as incriminating as you would normally think. I can see people keeping one on a boat for storage even without poles and tackle, depending on the boat
 
geggy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I hope the bat is OK and didnt contract coronavirus. The bat is the victim in all of this
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
and the funny thing is...after the 3 boats sped away....


Asshole 1: wow! We sure taught gramps and his girl a lesson huh? Good thing we had baseball bats!
Asshole 2: Yeah...we clocked them both real good! Did you hear that girl scream when I hit her?
Asshole 1: Nah, too busy cracking on gramps, I was going for a home run!

See this is the mentality of those assholes. No remorse, no guilt, no nothing. Just empty brain cells from their drinking.

I hope a speedy recovery for the man and woman and hopefully they'll mind their own business next time.
 
Egoy3k [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: That's exactly what should happen whenever you give unsolicited advice to grown up strangers. MYOFB


What the hell kind of society do you live in where assault with a deadly weapon is an accepted outcome of interacting with strangers?

Seriously I know we like to make jokes on fark and all but the fact that you posted this and others smarted it is farking insane.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Incog_Neeto: I'm out not social distancing from but I'm gonna tell other people what to do.  Everyone in this story is an asshole.

/Thank goodness the article has a picture of what a baseball bat looks like
//Who takes a baseball bat to the beach?


People who frequently get stopped by the cops, and know having a gun on them will get them in a lot of trouble.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Incog_Neeto: spongeboob: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: NewportBarGuy: Just stay the f*ck away from people. No one is going to listen to you and this is likely to happen.

Do not ask to speak with their manager.

No. Just bring a flamethrower. One shot into the air and EVERYBODY leaves.

\ Or, if you don't have a flamethrower, a chainsaw will do.
\\ No flamethrower? C'MON, MAN!

What is that pyrotechnic shotgun shell
I think it is dragon's breath

Fry that then rack the next round, better people pay attention to you

Those rounds are cool till but there are 5 bucks a piece, also I wouldn't recommend using them for home defense. or on your boat, especially a sailboat.


But they could come in handy if a ship of 17th century buccaneers were attempting to board your motorboat
 
Sail The Wide Accountancy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The group immediately took off on three boats that were docked nearby and no one has been arrested.
&
A witness who spoke with police said he helped the victims after the attack, but he did not see the assault.

Am I the only one who doesn't believe this story?
 
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
If that bat was less than 6' then you were too close
 
arkansized [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Dewey Fidalgo: Gubbo: Lambskincoat: That's exactly what should happen whenever you give unsolicited advice to grown up strangers. MYOFB

Wow. Just.....wow

Yeah, this.

They were attacked by assholes who were parting on the beach.   Assholes who then attacked them with a baseball bat.   I really hope everyone of those little shiats get COVID-19, bad.   They then took off in three boats.

Why were they out the first place? Especially the 60-something.

There are a lot of live onboard boats around the island.   I took the time to read up on Wisteria Island.  Interesting place that didn't exist over a century ago.  Anyway, some 20 brats hop on their boats to go party on the island (because they don't like the stay at home order and know they'll get busted onshore, are asked to keep it down and separate and then take a baseball bat to the two.  After which they then hop back on their boats to escape the law.

I hope at least one of them has a conscience and we find out who the assholes are.


There are lots of uninhabited islands from Biscayne  Bay south to Key West..
Every one of them has beer cans and whisky bottles scattered around.
 
