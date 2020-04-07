 Skip to content
(WCAX Vermont)   How to make a face mask out of a bandanna. That's B-A-N-D-A-N-N-A in case you a hollaback girl   (wcax.com) divider line
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's "BANDANA," you big dummy!

/it's also "pom-PONS," btw
 
Miss5280 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The only thing I've learned in the era of homemade mask making is that I must have an unusually giant head or loose ears.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Miss5280: The only thing I've learned in the era of homemade mask making is that I must have an unusually giant head or loose ears.


How you doin'
 
pkjun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Miss5280: The only thing I've learned in the era of homemade mask making is that I must have an unusually giant head or loose ears.


I have learned that it is apparently normal to have a reserve stockpile of emergency bandanas.
 
Satampra Zeiros [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Miss5280: The only thing I've learned in the era of homemade mask making is that I must have an unusually giant head or loose ears.


Not sure if elephant or pituitary disorder.
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't see how a homemade cloth mask is even useful. To prevent viruses wouldn't you need at least HEPA (0.3 micron) or ULPA (0.1 micron) filtration? Using M95 gas mask myself.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pkjun: Miss5280: The only thing I've learned in the era of homemade mask making is that I must have an unusually giant head or loose ears.

I have learned that it is apparently normal to have a reserve stockpile of emergency bandanas.


"Emergency Bandana" is the name of my Tejano Plain White Tees cover band.
 
engrishmajor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
oooooo, weird. I just heard that song on the radio on the way back from the grocery store. This means something. I wasn't wearing a mask myself, but I saw a woman with a bathing suit over her face and pet waste bags on her hands.
 
mostlyharmless_
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Carl-Einar Häckner-comedy magician from Sweden
Youtube _RSkt8fcvrg
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretend I'm a bandanna.
 
Skyfrog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
skinmythsvsfacts.comView Full Size
 
anuran
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

BeotchPudding: I don't see how a homemade cloth mask is even useful. To prevent viruses wouldn't you need at least HEPA (0.3 micron) or ULPA (0.1 micron) filtration? Using M95 gas mask myself.


Reduces droplets
 
yakmans_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Miss5280: The only thing I've learned in the era of homemade mask making is that I must have an unusually giant head or loose ears.


I wore my homemade mask to the grocery this morning. The rubber bands flattened my ears like a beagle's. Next time I go, it's with a real thing or one sewn by my wife.

If my mouth is evidence, a mouth is a farking swamp.  My face under the mask was hot, damp, and itchy. My arm kept reaching up to scratch, and I'd realize it and stop. I must have looked a little like Dr. Strangelove trying to keep his arm from Sieg Heil-ing.
 
spoony31
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
pretty sure I was doing this at 6 years old when I wanted to be a cowboy for halloween
 
yakmans_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

BeotchPudding: I don't see how a homemade cloth mask is even useful. To prevent viruses wouldn't you need at least HEPA (0.3 micron) or ULPA (0.1 micron) filtration? Using M95 gas mask myself.


You're not stopping inflow, you're reducing outflow. The mask is there trying to reduce the distance that the virus travels away from you when you breathe.
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I want to know how she made that table cloth into a blouse.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Got mine!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

BeotchPudding: I don't see how a homemade cloth mask is even useful. To prevent viruses wouldn't you need at least HEPA (0.3 micron) or ULPA (0.1 micron) filtration? Using M95 gas mask myself.


I don't buy new unless I have too

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
pmcwwd.files.wordpress.comView Full Size


yowza
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: I wore my homemade mask to the grocery this morning. The rubber bands flattened my ears like a beagle's. Next time I go, it's with a real thing or one sewn by my wife.If my mouth is evidence, a mouth is a farking swamp. My face under the mask was hot, damp, and itchy. My arm kept reaching up to scratch, and I'd realize it and stop. I must have looked a little like Dr. Strangelove trying to keep his arm from Sieg Heil-ing


Next time, just go without the home-made mask. You did nothing to protect you from germs by wearing one.

That "hot, damp itchy feeling" you had was trapping germs and I bet you licked your lips and swallowed a few times right?
 
PunGent
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Dantanna you say?  Speak up, this block war's kinda noisy...
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: BeotchPudding: I don't see how a homemade cloth mask is even useful. To prevent viruses wouldn't you need at least HEPA (0.3 micron) or ULPA (0.1 micron) filtration? Using M95 gas mask myself.

You're not stopping inflow, you're reducing outflow. The mask is there trying to reduce the distance that the virus travels away from you when you breathe.


That's especially important for coughing or sneezing.

https://www.sciencefocus.com/the-huma​n​-body/how-far-do-coughs-and-sneezes-tr​avel/
 
zepillin [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

BeotchPudding: I don't see how a homemade cloth mask is even useful. To prevent viruses wouldn't you need at least HEPA (0.3 micron) or ULPA (0.1 micron) filtration? Using M95 gas mask myself.


no you don't

virus ride on particles much larger than themselves

they have no means of locomotion
 
ericbikesmt
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

steklo: yakmans_dad: I wore my homemade mask to the grocery this morning. The rubber bands flattened my ears like a beagle's. Next time I go, it's with a real thing or one sewn by my wife.If my mouth is evidence, a mouth is a farking swamp. My face under the mask was hot, damp, and itchy. My arm kept reaching up to scratch, and I'd realize it and stop. I must have looked a little like Dr. Strangelove trying to keep his arm from Sieg Heil-ing

Next time, just go without the home-made mask. You did nothing to protect you from germs by wearing one.

That "hot, damp itchy feeling" you had was trapping germs and I bet you licked your lips and swallowed a few times right?


Outflow blockage not inflow protection.

... And take the God damn thing off by the straps or ties. Pretend like has literal shiat on it. BECAUSE ALL OF YOU DOES IF YOU JUST WENT TO ANY STORE. EVER.
 
tpmchris
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: [pmcwwd.files.wordpress.com image 850x1295]

yowza


Gwen Stefani thread!!!

Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
zepillin [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Prevents a little strong prevent I'll give you that but why not increase your chances of not getting infected by 40 to 60%

there is no prevent only hits and misses

do what you can to avoid being hit
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

cowgirl toffee: Pretend I'm a bandanna.


I should wrap you around my face?
 
whitroth
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

zepillin: BeotchPudding: I don't see how a homemade cloth mask is even useful. To prevent viruses wouldn't you need at least HEPA (0.3 micron) or ULPA (0.1 micron) filtration? Using M95 gas mask myself.

no you don't

virus ride on particles much larger than themselves

they have no means of locomotion


It's not like they're going to crawl in on their little lipid feet. More likely fly in, like lipidoptera....
 
yakmans_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

steklo: yakmans_dad: I wore my homemade mask to the grocery this morning. The rubber bands flattened my ears like a beagle's. Next time I go, it's with a real thing or one sewn by my wife.If my mouth is evidence, a mouth is a farking swamp. My face under the mask was hot, damp, and itchy. My arm kept reaching up to scratch, and I'd realize it and stop. I must have looked a little like Dr. Strangelove trying to keep his arm from Sieg Heil-ing

Next time, just go without the home-made mask. You did nothing to protect you from germs by wearing one.

That "hot, damp itchy feeling" you had was trapping germs and I bet you licked your lips and swallowed a few times right?


Your 1st sentence. The mask was there to protect others. Not me.
Your 2nd sentence. Fark is not your private erotica site.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Arkanaut: cowgirl toffee: Pretend I'm a bandanna.

I should wrap you around my face?


Finally!

pics.me.meView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: Your 1st sentence. The mask was there to protect others. Not me.Your 2nd sentence. Fark is not your private erotica site.


So I am confused.

Why would you not want to protect yourself?

It's noble to protect others, sure, but what about your health and well being? You mentioned you have a wife, what if inadvertently you did catch it at the store and now bringing it home to her.....

Erotica?  I see it everywhere I look, I'm not one that needs a specific place for it.
 
Jerkstorebestseller
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Marcos P: Got mine!

[Fark user image 425x318]


An empty plastic bag?
 
