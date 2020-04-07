 Skip to content
(The Smoking Gun)   Felony charge for woman in brutal SpaghettiOs attack
    Battery, St. Lucie County, Florida, Shadae Miranda, arrest affidavit, Fort Pierce, Florida  
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The arrest affidavit does not indicate whether the SpaghettiOs were booked into evidence."

Well, at least ONE reporter is thorough.
 
fzumrk [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uh-oh
 
EvilElecBlanket [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fzumrk: Uh-oh


Thread over.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And that's the end of that chapter!
 
TTBoyArDee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's obviously plays DayZ & is a freshspawn that couldn't fins a shovel.
 
zamboni
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What... did she make him eat them?

Throw the book at her! And may god have mercy on her soul.

/ secretly enjoys their sausage ravioli product
// guess it's not really a secret now
/// three
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thesmokinggun.comView Full Size


Now, that's some spectacular eyebrow game right there.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He probably accidentally stuck it in the wrong hole.
 
theresnothinglft
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably would have scored a kill with a can of progresso
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size


Eh... its the same thing... basically.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilElecBlanket: fzumrk: Uh-oh

Thread over.


It should have been the headline.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'an officer "observed a large laceration on the top of his head consistent with being struck with the can."'


So do can attacks happen often enough that cops can identify them?

Are the really talented ones able to tell what was in the can?
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yellow Beard: He probably accidentally stuck it in the wrong hole.


The whole can?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
radiosteele
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cowgirl toffee: [i.pinimg.com image 450x489]

Eh... its the same thing... basically.


Dammit, beat me to this. You suck.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Need to ban assault size cans of spaghettios.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

radiosteele: cowgirl toffee: [i.pinimg.com image 450x489]

Eh... its the same thing... basically.

Dammit, beat me to this. You suck.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boo_Guy: Yellow Beard: He probably accidentally stuck it in the wrong hole.

The whole can?

[Fark user image 283x411]


It's been done before.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: And that's the end of that chapter!



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
punkwrestler [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: Need to ban assault size cans of spaghettios.


Imagine if she used one of the 32 Oz cans...
 
Omaha!
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: Need to ban assault size cans of spaghettios.


No, you have to ban teh high-capacity clips!!!

scene7.samsclub.comView Full Size
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably suspected that the guy's a communist.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
G-Pa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once worked with a man that ate Speghetti'Os for lunch, EVERYDAY! Placed in a bowl, microwaved for 43 seconds, stirred, then microwave another 34 seconds. Same settings, E V E R Y D A Y !!
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Omaha!: Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: Need to ban assault size cans of spaghettios.

No, you have to ban teh high-capacity clips!!!

[scene7.samsclub.com image 280x280]


Lol.
And
Ug, they sell that crap in volume?
 
impantsless [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Insain2
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
That's some nasty shat...... spaghetti-0's

I wouldn't even feed my pigs that stuff yuck!!!!!
 
id10ts [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Thank jeebus it wasn't beefaroni!
 
Sawbux
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I got hit in the head with a can of Swansons Chicken a la King once, it really wasn't so bad
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I used to love Spaghetti-os cold, straight from the can.
Then they changed to formula, I think to remove a lot of the corn syrup, because now they have no taste.

/also I grew up.
 
