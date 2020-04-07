 Skip to content
(WCAX Vermont)   Family hike close to home reveals stone crypt from 1850s. Or, as the kids call it, a "really cool fort" Move over, Creepy tag. The kids win this one   (wcax.com) divider line
    Cool, New Hampshire family  
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That's it?
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
And no pictures.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zez
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
"Krystin Cooney, of Deerfield, and her family went looking for a moose behind their home after a neighbor spotted one."

Why in the hell would you take your family out to try and chase down a moose?
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

dodecahedron: That's it?


Apparently the moose was never found either.
 
Insain2
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
No pictures, no moose or even pics of the founding family so it didn't happen!!
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

zez: "Krystin Cooney, of Deerfield, and her family went looking for a moose behind their home after a neighbor spotted one."

Why in the hell would you take your family out to try and chase down a moose?


Maybe they had rifles.
 
Bowen
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

zez: "Krystin Cooney, of Deerfield, and her family went looking for a moose behind their home after a neighbor spotted one."

Why in the hell would you take your family out to try and chase down a moose?


Yeah, that's my thought. Maybe they just wanted to scare the shiat out of their kids? Couldn't find the moose so they settled for the crypt our back?
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Welcome, boys and ghouls...
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

zez: "Krystin Cooney, of Deerfield, and her family went looking for a moose behind their home after a neighbor spotted one."

Why in the hell would you take your family out to try and chase down a moose?


Some people aren't aware of their predilection for painful bites, or their tendency to attack family members.
 
WordsnCollision [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
basementrejects.comView Full Size
 
Plissken
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

zez: "Krystin Cooney, of Deerfield, and her family went looking for a moose behind their home after a neighbor spotted one."

Why in the hell would you take your family out to try and chase down a moose?


.


A møøse ønce bit my sister.
 
Candygram for Mongo
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

zez: "Krystin Cooney, of Deerfield, and her family went looking for a moose behind their home after a neighbor spotted one."

Why in the hell would you take your family out to try and chase down a moose?


To get it out of the Deerfield.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I guess the rest of the article was in crypted.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Here is a better article with a picture.  Fark keeps rejecting the URL so you cut, you paste:

https://www.nhpr.org/post/unforgettabl​e-field-trip-nh-family-goes-walk-finds​-forgotten-crypt#stream/0
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
https://www.nhpr.org/post/unforgettab​l​e-field-trip-nh-family-goes-walk-finds​-forgotten-crypt
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Isn't this the same thing as digging up a graveyard?
 
ISO15693
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
realunexplainedmysteries.comView Full Size


What a ghost moose might look like
 
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I have a crypt in Canada but you wouldn't know it and I don't have pictures because it's shy.
 
Mukster
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
At least they were keeping away from others! Remember what the Crypt Keeper says about social distancing...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
zez

Why in the hell would you take your family out to try and chase down a moose?

You dont have kids, do you?

Also, put me in the cool fort group.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"families typically built crypts in the winter when the ground was too frozen to bury people, or when they couldn't afford plots in the graveyard. She was delicate about explaining this to her three elementary school children, given fears about sickness and death amidst coronavirus pandemic."

So, convenient if any of them die during the pandemic.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: "families typically built crypts in the winter when the ground was too frozen to bury people, or when they couldn't afford plots in the graveyard. She was delicate about explaining this to her three elementary school children, given fears about sickness and death amidst coronavirus pandemic."

So, convenient if any of them die during the pandemic.


"We call that Covid Corner. Since we stored the kids there, we don't go near it any more."
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I have plenty of Norris family members in my tree but almost all of them are in England or in Massachusetts. They were fairly distinguished in Berkshire or perhaps Gloucestershire or both, one being a Baron, a Vicar the Governor of some castle or whatever.

In MA, they were closely related to, and part of the Mayflower immigrants in Salem and i assume that the New Hampshire Norris family is a branch of these. The name was variously spelled Norris, Norreys, Nourrice, Nurse and so forth and means a wet nurse, one who nourishes.

I could probabably did up more about them, but since they are inhumed in an above-ground crypt or mausoleum, this is not a pun.  But curse that damn Grant's tomb joke anyway. I'd hire heavy equipment and bury the damn tomb if I could afford to do it.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
For "did" read "dig", dammit
 
Idiot Stick Bearer
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Moniker o' Shame: https://www.nhpr.org/post/unforgettab​l​e-field-trip-nh-family-goes-walk-finds​-forgotten-crypt#stream/0


Thanks alot for that :)
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Technical point:  it is a gravestone if it marks a grave and a tombstone only if their is a tomb (above ground accommodation, although tombs do get buried). A cemetery is not attached to a church, but a grave yard is, being the yard of the church (back, side or front of the church according to taste and the lie of the land).

Pet Semetery was definitely NOT attached to a sanctified church or church grounds. You can use that to remember the distinction.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I grew up in Baltimore.  In West Arlington, there's a weird crypt type thing in the woods.  My brother insisted it was a vampire tomb because it was on an island surrounded by running water, had apparently at one point had a large cross on top, and was sealed with no entrance.

Apparently it was part of a folly that was built for the entertainment of the inmates at the Seton Mental Institution.  It was cut-off from the main property in the 1960s when the western leg of Northern Parkway was built.

I took a bunch of photos, which I should someday digitize so I can post them here.  It's quite disturbing.  In the area there are traces of other structures and a pylon with what appears to be a brain on top, and an inscription in florid script that appears to read "Guillard".

Maybe later this week I should just scan all my photos and start a thread to post them in.
 
