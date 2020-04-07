 Skip to content
(Blogger.com)   New photos of Jupiter look a bit like a bad acid trip from 1968   (physics-astronomyblog.blogspot.com) divider line
32
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Looks a tad breezy.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ever think that when people die, Jupiter is heaven and all the souls are swirling around, and the dark spot is where all the evil souls are dumped?
 
Action Replay Nick [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size


Well, that's unsettling. Moon shadow?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"New"

February 02, 2019
 
Mr_Smartypants
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

gopher321: Ever think that when people die, Jupiter is heaven and all the souls are swirling around, and the dark spot is where all the evil souls are dumped?


Evil has it's own absorption spectrum?
 
keithgabryelski [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
those were the GOOD acid trips subby
 
Mycroft_Holmes_IV [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Are there high-res versions of these pics anywhere?
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jbuist
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Action Replay Nick: Well, that's unsettling. Moon shadow?


Correct.  We seems to get a lot of them in Jupiter shots.  It might be just due to the sheer number of them that they're so common.  Never really thought about it though.
 
halotosis [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Mycroft_Holmes_IV: Are there high-res versions of these pics anywhere?


I would also like, some of those are absolutely beautiful and I want them for my desktop.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Walker: "New"

February 02, 2019


We had...distractions over the past year.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Action Replay Nick: [1.bp.blogspot.com image 850x595]

Well, that's unsettling. Moon shadow?


Monolith.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
If you can, you should watch this: https://www.pbs.org/wgbh/nova/s​eries/p​lanets/episodes/

It's pretty goddam fascinating. According to one episode, Jupiter is the reason Earth is habitable, and not a lifeless rock.

Not sure if that's a view that's accepted by all the science-type people, but it is interesting to think about.
 
mdarius [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Inna-Godda-Di-Europa baby
 
browneye [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

gopher321: Ever think that when people die, Jupiter is heaven and all the souls are swirling around, and the dark spot is where all the evil souls are dumped?


Ahhh, no.

*Slowly steps away*
 
Turnip_the_radio
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: If you can, you should watch this: https://www.pbs.org/wgbh/nova/se​ries/planets/episodes/

It's pretty goddam fascinating. According to one episode, Jupiter is the reason Earth is habitable, and not a lifeless rock.

Not sure if that's a view that's accepted by all the science-type people, but it is interesting to think about.


Man I get a little smokey-smoke going on and watch those. It blows my mind. The Great Spot is the size of 3 Earths. One storm is bigger than 3 freaking Earths! I love those and the ones about black holes, the size of the universe and what happened before the Big Bang.
And I learn stuff!
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

gopher321: Ever think that when people die, Jupiter is heaven and all the souls are swirling around, and the dark spot is where all the evil souls are dumped?


Just one of the incredible life changing facts you'll learn when you read L. John Rhubarb's: DIDADETICS!
*exploding volcano picture*
 
gottagopee
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"Bad acid trip"? That shiat's virtually VanGogh, it's frickin gorgeous

Dahell wrong witchoo, subs
 
Naido [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Since then, dozens of people have processed the black-and-white files into gorgeous, calendar-ready color pictures.

Ok, I'm going to ask a stupid question:  how do they know what colors to use for each image or section of an image?
 
halotosis [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: If you can, you should watch this: https://www.pbs.org/wgbh/nova/se​ries/planets/episodes/

It's pretty goddam fascinating. According to one episode, Jupiter is the reason Earth is habitable, and not a lifeless rock.

Not sure if that's a view that's accepted by all the science-type people, but it is interesting to think about.


We're beyond lucky to have the orbital configuration we do here in Sol.  The gas giants are straight up the reason we're alive right now.  They create gravitational wells in just the right places to protect the inner solar system from bombardment.

Still voting for giant meteor this year.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
NASA gives Jupiter the suminagashi effect.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

halotosis: Smelly Pirate Hooker: If you can, you should watch this: https://www.pbs.org/wgbh/nova/se​ries/planets/episodes/

It's pretty goddam fascinating. According to one episode, Jupiter is the reason Earth is habitable, and not a lifeless rock.

Not sure if that's a view that's accepted by all the science-type people, but it is interesting to think about.

We're beyond lucky to have the orbital configuration we do here in Sol.  The gas giants are straight up the reason we're alive right now.  They create gravitational wells in just the right places to protect the inner solar system from bombardment.

Still voting for giant meteor this year.


Fingers crossed.
 
Percise1
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

gopher321: Ever think that when people die, Jupiter is heaven and all the souls are swirling around, and the dark spot is where all the evil souls are dumped?


Going to need a bigger dark spot.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Closer...
 
chitownmike
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

gottagopee: "Bad acid trip"? That shiat's virtually VanGogh, it's frickin gorgeous

Dahell wrong witchoo, subs


My first thought, as well
 
Percise1
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

halotosis: Smelly Pirate Hooker: If you can, you should watch this: https://www.pbs.org/wgbh/nova/se​ries/planets/episodes/

It's pretty goddam fascinating. According to one episode, Jupiter is the reason Earth is habitable, and not a lifeless rock.

Not sure if that's a view that's accepted by all the science-type people, but it is interesting to think about.

We're beyond lucky to have the orbital configuration we do here in Sol.  The gas giants are straight up the reason we're alive right now.  They create gravitational wells in just the right places to protect the inner solar system from bombardment.

Still voting for giant meteor this year.


I'm more interested in a few small, well placed ones.
 
LouisZepher [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: NASA gives Jupiter the suminagashi effect.
[Fark user image image 425x566]


Did someone splash thinner on this:
ichef.bbci.co.ukView Full Size
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Percise1: halotosis: Smelly Pirate Hooker: If you can, you should watch this: https://www.pbs.org/wgbh/nova/se​ries/planets/episodes/

It's pretty goddam fascinating. According to one episode, Jupiter is the reason Earth is habitable, and not a lifeless rock.

Not sure if that's a view that's accepted by all the science-type people, but it is interesting to think about.

We're beyond lucky to have the orbital configuration we do here in Sol.  The gas giants are straight up the reason we're alive right now.  They create gravitational wells in just the right places to protect the inner solar system from bombardment.

Still voting for giant meteor this year.

I'm more interested in a few small, well placed ones.


I'm sorry to have to tell you that the chances of a smallish meteor hitting the White House directly are extremely remote. Best to hope for a very large one that hits somewhere in the vicinity of D.C., such that even one that isn't a direct hit is virtually guaranteed to incinerate President Goblin and his flunkies.

And, you know, all the other residents of D.C. There's your good news/bad news.
 
Percise1
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: Percise1: halotosis: Smelly Pirate Hooker: If you can, you should watch this: https://www.pbs.org/wgbh/nova/se​ries/planets/episodes/

It's pretty goddam fascinating. According to one episode, Jupiter is the reason Earth is habitable, and not a lifeless rock.

Not sure if that's a view that's accepted by all the science-type people, but it is interesting to think about.

We're beyond lucky to have the orbital configuration we do here in Sol.  The gas giants are straight up the reason we're alive right now.  They create gravitational wells in just the right places to protect the inner solar system from bombardment.

Still voting for giant meteor this year.

I'm more interested in a few small, well placed ones.

I'm sorry to have to tell you that the chances of a smallish meteor hitting the White House directly are extremely remote. Best to hope for a very large one that hits somewhere in the vicinity of D.C., such that even one that isn't a direct hit is virtually guaranteed to incinerate President Goblin and his flunkies.

And, you know, all the other residents of D.C. There's your good news/bad news.


I was thinking of Marla-go... what do you think, that I'm a savage?
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Percise1: Smelly Pirate Hooker: Percise1: halotosis: Smelly Pirate Hooker: If you can, you should watch this: https://www.pbs.org/wgbh/nova/se​ries/planets/episodes/

It's pretty goddam fascinating. According to one episode, Jupiter is the reason Earth is habitable, and not a lifeless rock.

Not sure if that's a view that's accepted by all the science-type people, but it is interesting to think about.

We're beyond lucky to have the orbital configuration we do here in Sol.  The gas giants are straight up the reason we're alive right now.  They create gravitational wells in just the right places to protect the inner solar system from bombardment.

Still voting for giant meteor this year.

I'm more interested in a few small, well placed ones.

I'm sorry to have to tell you that the chances of a smallish meteor hitting the White House directly are extremely remote. Best to hope for a very large one that hits somewhere in the vicinity of D.C., such that even one that isn't a direct hit is virtually guaranteed to incinerate President Goblin and his flunkies.

And, you know, all the other residents of D.C. There's your good news/bad news.

I was thinking of Marla-go... what do you think, that I'm a savage?


OK, sorry, my bad. LOL, same thing, though. It's gotta be big enough to engulf Maralardo and to make sure, you'd want it to be of significant size. Still gonna take out some innocent civilians. The universe ain't care.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
That... that looks like an Edvard Munch turtle at the bottom.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I thought they were 3d art pictures, I was looking for the sailboat.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.