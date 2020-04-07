 Skip to content
(Onion AV Club)   What day is it?
28
28 Comments

edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I don't watch a lot of TV but it's been on constantly for weeks. I can tell the day and time by what's on the tube now.
 
CipollinaFan [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That was done very well.
 
calbert [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


$40 Amazon and Walmart
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size

66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
mononymous
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
nme.comView Full Size

Adventure Day!
 
rudemix
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
There are only three days now. Yesterday, today, and tomorrow.
 
lysdexic [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
My sister has a bot that posts the date and day on her Facebook page but of course I see them out of order so ¯\_(ツ)_/¯.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
There are a few Kindle Unlimited releases that just came out and are coming out soon. Considering how fast I go through a book once it's released, I'm acutely aware of what day it is despite otherwise being in quarantine stasis.
 
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Reminds me of Letterman in the 80s.
 
cloudofdust
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Bojack did it

https://www.whattimeisitrightnow.com/​
 
mononymous
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
"Yesterday is history, and tomorrow is a mystery. Today is a gift. That's why they call it 'the Present'" - Benito Mussolini
 
logieal [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
B0redd
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
There is only one day stretching into infinity.
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
As near as I can tell, because I've been keeping track, today is day 23 of 4 grillion.

That's all I have to say about that.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

rudemix: There are only three days now. Yesterday, today, and tomorrow.


Hit it, Willie...

Willie Nelson - Three Days
Youtube GENfFXmLUHw
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"You guys work Sundays now?"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Ghostbusters : Judgement Day
Youtube poZhrsClxX4
 
chaoswolf
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
That made me laugh more than I expected.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Znuh
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
We bought a day clock as a joke five years ago.

I'm getting more use from that thing than anything else in our home.

s.yimg.comView Full Size
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
My potholder hurts
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Friday I'm in Love
Youtube Dt7oMSOB7nw
 
Petey4335 [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The first day of spending an hour watching a webinar to fulfill PDHs. 29 more to go before july.

wassupposed to spend 4 days in orlando this June to get 28 of them. (Yay 2pdh  ethics requirement). The NFPA thinks its still a good idea to go through with the conference. Me? Notsomuch.

At least i have 7 more lined up before june.
 
jimjays
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"It's all the same farkin' day, man." Janis Joplin
 
Porous Horace [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The Blurteenth of Blurvember.
 
schecter [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
i got one of these a while back. a little overpriced, but  i have come to rely on it as i work from home.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
<sniff><sniff>

Apparently it's shower day.
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

