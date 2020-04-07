 Skip to content
How Christianity has responded to plagues over the past 2000 years
30
    More: Interesting, Black Death, Roman Empire, Bubonic plague, Pandemic, modern people, epidemics Christians, habit of sacrificial care, terrible Antonine Plague of the 2nd century  
•       •       •

brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know, everyone references the playing chess with Death scene in The Seventh Seal.

But for my money, the Self-Flagelating Penitents scene is what truly captures The Nordic Condition.

YouTube isn't letting me embed the scene, so I will gnash my teeth and flog myself as I am pretty sure I am in some way personally responsible.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They lure people with promises of enlightenment and then ask for money to give them actual content?
 
mainsail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: They lure people with promises of enlightenment and then ask for money to give them actual content?


For only 10% of your income, you get TotalChrist.
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Blame the Jews?
 
DOCTORD000M [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
"Incorrectly", I'll guess.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Round'em up and rob them is a tried and true tradtion.
 
booger42
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Imma guess poorly.  Yes, poorly - my final answer

/DNRTFA
 
palelizard [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Poorly? Is the answer "poorly"?
 
palelizard [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

booger42: Imma guess poorly.  Yes, poorly - my final answer

/DNRTFA


*shakes sickly fist*
 
MythDragon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

palelizard: Poorly? Is the answer "poorly"?


vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
donnagawell.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
booger42
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

palelizard: booger42: Imma guess poorly.  Yes, poorly - my final answer

/DNRTFA

*shakes sickly fist*


6 feet away please.
Thank you for not speaking moistly
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
theamericanconservative.comView Full Size
 
ElwoodCuse [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
poorly
 
Anenu [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
So are we going with the classic of blaming the Jews or will this be more modern and blame the Hispanics or maybe a bunch of 3rd generation Asians?
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Q: How did Christianity respond to plagues over the past 200 years?

A:  Jesus

Jesus is always the answer.   *drops mic*
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Lutherans, God's frozen people.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Anenu: So are we going with the classic of blaming the Jews or will this be more modern and blame the Hispanics or maybe a bunch of 3rd generation Asians?


Why choose? Just blame all outsiders. Create a walled-off society, nobody allowed in or out, and just watch how the very idea of disease vanishes from the vernacular!
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Bslim: [donnagawell.files.wordpress.com image 300x198]


When dudes are wearing funny hats and capes you know some evil shiat's about to go down
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

bighairyguy: Lutherans, God's frozen people.


Blessed are the frozen chosen.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
They got both kinds of responses: thoughts AND prayers.
 
dothemath
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Malaria is mans apex predator.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LaBlueSkuld
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Blame subsets of people and then try to steal credit from Science?
 
gonegirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Man, watching the Catholic church accelerate the AIDS crisis in Africa by refusing to endorse barrier protection . . . .

When I meet a Catholic, I know I'm talking to someone who loves child rape and dead Africans.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
It was them, Lord! It was Them Over There! I wasn't us!

Te Deum! You know us. Would we do such a thing?
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
No one was expecting this....

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The Christian choice to defend the weekly gathering at church is not, then, a superstitious fancy. It's a clear-eyed, rational choice to balance trade-offs: We forgo other activities and take great pains to be as clean as possible so that we can meaningfully gather to support each other.

Church is a way to get close to God.

And for some, faster than others.
 
thegourmez [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Since no one's RTFA, the summary is Christians provide community for those in need, and thus it is imperative that Christians continue to commune IN PERSON to help ease the existential despair in the community, and because only a small percentage of us will die from that virus thing anyway, and the greater threat is not being in community.

So (1) this oped has aged spectacularly badly in a relatively short amount of time, and (2) Why are we greenlighting an oped from a month ago?
 
