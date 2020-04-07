 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Washington Post)   The reason U.S. airlines need a $50 billion bailout? They spent $45 billion in profits buying back their own stock. You know, to make sure their CEOs could afford that third yacht   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
33
    More: Facepalm, Airline, Avianca, Southwest Airlines, Airlines, Bailout, Delta Air Lines, Wall Street, less bailout money  
•       •       •

446 clicks; posted to Main » and Business » on 07 Apr 2020 at 3:29 PM (44 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



33 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sure they're lite on cash to weather this (or any other storm) because all available profit was used to buyback stocks.

Wanna guess where the bailout money is going to go?

/hint: More stock buybacks!!
 
bdub77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't understand why this would even be a problem. If they can buy the stock back, they can sell it off and use the cash for continuing operations.

Cry me a farking river.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark them with a rusty set of cutlery.
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


FEED me Seymour!
 
AmbassadorBooze [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Give them the bailout.  On one condition, the current CEO and any CEO in the past 5 years who did stock buy back hast to be eaten alive by the share holders.  Alive.  No utensils.  And it all has to be streamed on youtube in 4k.  And their kids have to watch from the balcony.  No covering their eyes with their hands.

I think a few lives is worth $50billion.  And if the CEO truly thought the company and the country was worth the sacrifice, they would willingly sacrifice their flesh and bones to the cannibal feast.  And the share holders would consume with pleasure to save the company and the country.
 
JesseL [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

bdub77: I don't understand why this would even be a problem. If they can buy the stock back, they can sell it off and use the cash for continuing operations.

Cry me a farking river.


But that wouldn't make their executives any money at all.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: fark them with a rusty set of cutlery plastic spork.


If we have to compare this to 9/11, we might as well introduce the same security measures.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The thing about stock buybacks is that many companies use them in place of dividends for tax efficiency.  If the company uses its excess cash to pay a dividend, the shareholders pay tax on it the following year.  If they do a buy back, the stock price rises as there is less stock out there, instead of having cash in hand, the stockholder now has increased wealth in the form of appreciated stock and doesn't pay any tax until he or she sells the stock.

So in normal times, it is a preferred way if you are a shareholder, your rate of return on the stock is the same, in theory, but you control when you pay the tax on the increase.  However, the downside is when you run into a 9/11 or COVID situation, you would have been better with the cash dividend.
 
jake3988
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

bdub77: I don't understand why this would even be a problem. If they can buy the stock back, they can sell it off and use the cash for continuing operations.

Cry me a farking river.


======================================​======

I hope you're being sarcastic and not actually that stupid.

In order to sell something, you need a buyer.  In this case, someone willing to invest in a stock that's almost worthless because they're not making any money.

That's like a government printing a mountain of money to get out of a huge debt it can't pay off.  Ask Venezuela and Greece how that worked out.
 
shadow9d9
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
And they should be forced as part of the bailout to sell those shares and take a loss.
 
rubi_con_man
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It's very simple : 

The airlines can sell the US the amount in stock ... 

Except, it's going to be first-in-line-if-you-go-belly-up-befor​e-vendors, voting-you-bet-your-arse shares. 

And all executive compensation packages - would be limited to what we'll call 'industry averages' with the remnant paid in non-voting stock that only vests once all the FedGov's Stocks are bought back. 

And so that would effectively make the FedGov majority stock owners of all three airlines. 

I think most Americans would be great with that deal, as , for example, delta's stock is at 20 and was at 60 two months ago. If we expect the stocks to go back up to 60-100, we should see a fine return.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

jake3988: bdub77: I don't understand why this would even be a problem. If they can buy the stock back, they can sell it off and use the cash for continuing operations.

Cry me a farking river.

======================================​======

I hope you're being sarcastic and not actually that stupid.

In order to sell something, you need a buyer.  In this case, someone willing to invest in a stock that's almost worthless because they're not making any money.

That's like a government printing a mountain of money to get out of a huge debt it can't pay off.  Ask Venezuela and Greece how that worked out.


Lower the price enough and you'll find a buyer, beauty of the free market.  The other beauty of the free market is that businesses run by short-sighted assholes can die from bad decisions.  Let them die and be a warning to others.  The loss of focus on long-term survival is a critical flaw in american capitalism and its prolonged because of the bail out syndrome of mommy bank coming to the rescue over and over gain.

Let them sleep in their bed they've made, again.
 
Super_pope
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Nationalize then or let them fail
 
Marine1
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: The thing about stock buybacks is that many companies use them in place of dividends for tax efficiency.  If the company uses its excess cash to pay a dividend, the shareholders pay tax on it the following year.  If they do a buy back, the stock price rises as there is less stock out there, instead of having cash in hand, the stockholder now has increased wealth in the form of appreciated stock and doesn't pay any tax until he or she sells the stock.

So in normal times, it is a preferred way if you are a shareholder, your rate of return on the stock is the same, in theory, but you control when you pay the tax on the increase.  However, the downside is when you run into a 9/11 or COVID situation, you would have been better with the cash dividend.


Ah, yes, they want to avoid paying the tax that then goes to the government that they currently want to bail them out.

It's like having an asshole who buys a really nice car but doesn't get insurance for it.
 
AmbassadorBooze [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

rubi_con_man: It's very simple : 

The airlines can sell the US the amount in stock ... 

Except, it's going to be first-in-line-if-you-go-belly-up-befor​e-vendors, voting-you-bet-your-arse shares. 

And all executive compensation packages - would be limited to what we'll call 'industry averages' with the remnant paid in non-voting stock that only vests once all the FedGov's Stocks are bought back. 

And so that would effectively make the FedGov majority stock owners of all three airlines. 

I think most Americans would be great with that deal, as , for example, delta's stock is at 20 and was at 60 two months ago. If we expect the stocks to go back up to 60-100, we should see a fine return.


I think I can get 51% of americans behind that plan if we couple it with a cannibal feast.  Current stock holders eat the CEOs who bought back stock then the US gov buys stock.  And if after the buy in, the Airline still needs a bailout, the new CEO gets eaten by the president, senate, and congress.  They would willingly do it, if they had to for the good of the country.  That is their main concern, right?
 
TotallyHeadless [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

jake3988: bdub77: I don't understand why this would even be a problem. If they can buy the stock back, they can sell it off and use the cash for continuing operations.

Cry me a farking river.

======================================​======

I hope you're being sarcastic and not actually that stupid.

In order to sell something, you need a buyer.  In this case, someone willing to invest in a stock that's almost worthless because they're not making any money.

That's like a government printing a mountain of money to get out of a huge debt it can't pay off.  Ask Venezuela and Greece how that worked out.


Umm. . . so the bailout is essentially the same thing: The country collectively is going into debt to bailout the company. Why do the taxpayers have to take all the risk and not the company that put themselves in this position?

The stock market is (well was) intended to raise capital right? Let them sell their stock at depressed prices and force them to give up more equity and maybe they'll learn to keep cash to last them longer than a month.
 
peterthx
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Super_pope: Nationalize then or let them fail


This isn't Venezuela genius.
 
King Something
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
'Murica.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Can we eat the rich yet?

I mean seriously.  All the singers and celebrities from their million dollar houses telling people to stay home (they live in a farking mansion), all the sports stars crying a river over the cancellation of their little circus acts.  Now these joker want a bailout.  Just like the banks and the car makers in 2008.

And who gets the screw?

We do.

How about paying people like grocery store clerks, nurses, nurses aids, and EMT's a wage that's in line with what they provide society?

It's so guillotine time.  Seriously.
 
hammettman
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
huntercr
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

bdub77: I don't understand why this would even be a problem. If they can buy the stock back, they can sell it off and use the cash for continuing operations.

Cry me a farking river.


That is not how stock buy backs work. When a company buys stock back, they are "retiring" the shares. They cannot be sold again. They would have to issue more stock to sell it.

It is normal for the companies to buy back stocks to try and slow a drop in stock price, however this strategy didn't work for the airlines. Nothing wrong with that.

However, they absolutely don't need a bailout. They can borrow from the Fed for zero percent.
This is not a problem. We should not let them have free money, when they can survive just fine on loans.
Any free market supporters should cringe at the idea of bailouts in general. People will still fly... demand is artificially low, but even with competitors. No other companies have unfair advantage in this scenario. There is no need to interfere in the market and bail them out.
 
AmbassadorBooze [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Cdr.Murdock: Can we eat the rich yet?

I mean seriously.  All the singers and celebrities from their million dollar houses telling people to stay home (they live in a farking mansion), all the sports stars crying a river over the cancellation of their little circus acts.  Now these joker want a bailout.  Just like the banks and the car makers in 2008.

And who gets the screw?

We do.

How about paying people like grocery store clerks, nurses, nurses aids, and EMT's a wage that's in line with what they provide society?

It's so guillotine time.  Seriously.


The rich probably aren't good meat.  Normal people grow enough food to feed the rest of the normal people.  We don't need to eat their stinking flesh.  I want to see the rich eat each other in a cannibal thunderdome.  Make them feast on their kills for our enjoyment.  Make the light disappear from their eyes.  I want it on camera when some CEO take the first swallow of steaming raw human flesh from some celeb they just brained with a sledge hammer in the thunderdome.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

huntercr: However, they absolutely don't need a bailout. They can borrow from the Fed for zero percent.


If the airlines are led by people so incompetent that they squandered a once-in-a-generation windfall and are now in danger of going bankrupt, should we even lend them money?  Why would we think they won't just waste that, too?
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
We never did get that list of "investors" that sold their airline stocks in mass numbers on 9.10.2001


Would be a cool list to see.

Probably mostly Saudis and Bush's
 
WTP 2
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
a pair and a spare, how else would you get around.
anything less and a good outing could be ruined.
 
jake3988
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

TotallyHeadless: jake3988: bdub77: I don't understand why this would even be a problem. If they can buy the stock back, they can sell it off and use the cash for continuing operations.

Cry me a farking river.

======================================​======

I hope you're being sarcastic and not actually that stupid.

In order to sell something, you need a buyer.  In this case, someone willing to invest in a stock that's almost worthless because they're not making any money.

That's like a government printing a mountain of money to get out of a huge debt it can't pay off.  Ask Venezuela and Greece how that worked out.

Umm. . . so the bailout is essentially the same thing: The country collectively is going into debt to bailout the company. Why do the taxpayers have to take all the risk and not the company that put themselves in this position?

The stock market is (well was) intended to raise capital right? Let them sell their stock at depressed prices and force them to give up more equity and maybe they'll learn to keep cash to last them longer than a month.


======================================​=======

Uh, I'm not defending them.  I think it's ridiculous that they're getting a bailout when they squandered all their money.

All I was saying was you can't just re-issue near-worthless stock and hope to make money off of it.  It doesn't work that way.
 
Cardinal Ximenez
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Marine1: Eightballjacket: The thing about stock buybacks is that many companies use them in place of dividends for tax efficiency.  If the company uses its excess cash to pay a dividend, the shareholders pay tax on it the following year.  If they do a buy back, the stock price rises as there is less stock out there, instead of having cash in hand, the stockholder now has increased wealth in the form of appreciated stock and doesn't pay any tax until he or she sells the stock.

So in normal times, it is a preferred way if you are a shareholder, your rate of return on the stock is the same, in theory, but you control when you pay the tax on the increase.  However, the downside is when you run into a 9/11 or COVID situation, you would have been better with the cash dividend.

Ah, yes, they want to avoid paying the tax that then goes to the government that they currently want to bail them out.

It's like having an asshole who buys a really nice car but doesn't get insurance for it.


A quick search showed that Delta had a -4% effective tax rate, so I say we give them a bailout based on that.

Send them a friggin bill.
 
JohnBigBootay
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

bdub77: I don't understand why this would even be a problem. If they can buy the stock back, they can sell it off and use the cash for continuing operations.

Cry me a farking river.


This
 
Kelvis
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
When a company has cash, it can do several things with it.   Generally speaking, it can pay it out to stakeholders (example: paying dividends to its shareholders / bonuses to its employees,) pay down debt (ex: pay off mortgages), invest in its own business (modernize equipment or, relevant here, BUY BACK STOCK), or it can expand the business (move into new regions, acquire new businesses).  It can also save the money through passive investments, or it can just let the money sit in the bank.

Each one of these options has risks and rewards, and buying back stock is an extremely conservative way for a company to spend cash. It is generally considered much more conservative than empire building ("hey, we have some cash!  Let's buy another airline!")

So... avoid the confirmation bias that this proves Wall Street / businesses are greedy, irresponsible and evil.  The fact is that literally anything the airlines could have done with the cash over the past five years (other than letting it sit idle), would have put them in a similar or worse position than buying back stock when business tanked through no fault of their own.  Whatever they had done with the money, Fark could have inflammatory headlines criticizing those Idiot Airlines for not being better situated to weather something that hasn't happened in 102 years but apparently they should have been prepared for.
 
bdub77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

huntercr: They would have to issue more stock to sell it.


So? I'm sorry is there a problem? Oh would that ruin stock options of executives? Would they be incented to try and get a job at the local Bennigan's in a down market? Boo farking hoo. Cry me a farking river.

Tesla did exactly they. Issued more shares, which temporarily pulled the share price down, then REINVESTED that money in things so their business could properly operate.

We shouldn't bail corporations out for their bad farking decisions. PERIOD.
 
patrick767
‘’ 1 minute ago  

huntercr: That is not how stock buy backs work. When a company buys stock back, they are "retiring" the shares. They cannot be sold again. They would have to issue more stock to sell it.

It is normal for the companies to buy back stocks to try and slow a drop in stock price, however this strategy didn't work for the airlines. Nothing wrong with that.


What's wrong is that they used $45 billion dollars to buy back stock instead of, oh, I don't know, having more money for a rainy day. They went with spending it on supporting the share price so the executives, who tend to own lots of shares and often have contracts that give them bigger bonuses for higher stock prices, would make more money. They know they don't need the "rainy day fund" because the government will bail them out. It's a nice farking racket the wealthy executives have going.

Fark them. Fark them hard. The government should absolutely be taking an equity stake in any airline asking for money, and they should hold that stake until the money is paid back with interest.
 
cryinoutloud
‘’ less than a minute ago  

bdub77: I don't understand why this would even be a problem. If they can buy the stock back, they can sell it off and use the cash for continuing operations.
Cry me a farking river.


I heard somebody saying that since they're so rich and have so much collateral, why can't they just go to a bank and get a loan like a real business? And right now a lot of their employees are laid off, so they aren't paying them. Maybe they are. But not if they don't have to.
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.