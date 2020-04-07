 Skip to content
(MSN)   Brighten your day with these hilariously accurate dog breed descriptions (short slideshow) and add your own in the comments. Welcome to this week's Woofday Wetnose Wednesday   (msn.com) divider line
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Yay I made it!
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Status check:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 700x699]


how doing?
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

edmo: Status check:

[Fark user image 344x386]


Are you saying you are in the doghouse?
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Yes.  This is accurate.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

ProcrastinationStation: [Fark user image 612x416]

Yes.  This is accurate.

[Fark user image 720x960]


good morning
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 700x699]

how doing?


Except for my hay fever (tree pollen at the moment) I'm doing pretty good.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
My black lab has the brown lab traits.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mztlplx [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
The Basenji:

- Is smarter than you and more determined and persistent than you can possibly dream of, and enjoys proving it daily.
- Knows name, refuses to listen to you anyway. Unless you have food.
- No, that noise we make isn't someone strangling a baby. We are singing the Song of Our People.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

ProcrastinationStation: [Fark user image 612x416]

Yes.  This is accurate.

[Fark user image 720x960]


My family is from Bern (more specifically, Langnau).  I want one so bad!  But it would be cruel here in Florida.

Shorter lifespan is also a bummer.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Fark that Pixel: Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 700x699]

how doing?

Except for my hay fever (tree pollen at the moment) I'm doing pretty good.


I'm not allergic to any pollen, but I have a condition that basically means that I have some of the same symptoms of pollen type allergies for anything like Pollutants in the air, change in the air temperature, something that I eat. It sucks. I hope the pollen season goes away soon for you
 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Anatolian/Pyr: will protect you against plastic bags, squirrels, the mail carrier, but will jump in your arms for protection against anything else.
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

Diogenes: ProcrastinationStation: [Fark user image 612x416]

Yes.  This is accurate.

[Fark user image 720x960]

My family is from Bern (more specifically, Langnau).  I want one so bad!  But it would be cruel here in Florida.

Shorter lifespan is also a bummer.


The lifespan is heartbreaking.  Cooper just turned 6.  Hoping we've got another 4-5 years with him.
He'd hate FL - he's a snow dog.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: My black lab has the brown lab traits.

[Fark user image 850x601]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

ProcrastinationStation: Diogenes: ProcrastinationStation: [Fark user image 612x416]

Yes.  This is accurate.

[Fark user image 720x960]

My family is from Bern (more specifically, Langnau).  I want one so bad!  But it would be cruel here in Florida.

Shorter lifespan is also a bummer.

The lifespan is heartbreaking.  Cooper just turned 6.  Hoping we've got another 4-5 years with him.
He'd hate FL - he's a snow dog.
[Fark user image 850x637]


Yes our German Shepherd is getting old and it sucks, on the other hand Jackson was a long life breed but died from an auto immune disease at 3.5
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: GardenWeasel: My black lab has the brown lab traits.

[Fark user image 850x601]

[Fark user image 480x432]


Ding
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Catahoula:

-Will sit in the middle of the back yard for hours, guarding. Against what? Anything. Squirrels, bears, rabbits, butterflies, chickens, cats. None shall pass.
-Already fetched that stick twice. Is bored with that game.
-Is amused by that rolled newspaper with which you're trying to intimidate it.
-Dreams of killing the UPS man. Someday.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

ProcrastinationStation: Diogenes: ProcrastinationStation: [Fark user image 612x416]

Yes.  This is accurate.

[Fark user image 720x960]

My family is from Bern (more specifically, Langnau).  I want one so bad!  But it would be cruel here in Florida.

Shorter lifespan is also a bummer.

The lifespan is heartbreaking.  Cooper just turned 6.  Hoping we've got another 4-5 years with him.
He'd hate FL - he's a snow dog.
[Fark user image 850x637]


OMG I just want to wrestle with him!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: My black lab has the brown lab traits.

[Fark user image 850x601]


A friend of mine has a yellow lab. Description is very accurate.
 
Naido [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
West Highland Terrier:

-will walk up to car tire, lift leg *opposite* the tire and pee away from the car
-expect all decisions to be comparable to this example
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

ProcrastinationStation: [Fark user image 612x416]

Yes.  This is accurate.

[Fark user image 720x960]


Fark user imageView Full Size


They could have added sheds its body weight in 24 hours.
Anyone who asks about the breed, I ask if they like to vacuum.
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: ProcrastinationStation: [Fark user image 612x416]

Yes.  This is accurate.

[Fark user image 720x960]

[Fark user image 850x637]

They could have added sheds its body weight in 24 hours.
Anyone who asks about the breed, I ask if they like to vacuum.


You have one too!? Arent they the GREATEST?? What a beauty!
Are you a FaceBooker?  There's a fantastic Berner group.  I've got my newsfeed jiggered so its mostly Berners!

/oh the shedding.
//at least it forms tumblefluffs on the floor and isn't all over the clothes
///eagerly awaiting my new Shark vacuum
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
The chihuahua description seems pretty accurate to me.

\chihuahuas are the best. debate me.
\\ok ok, I admit - all dogs are great

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  

ProcrastinationStation: Random Anonymous Blackmail: ProcrastinationStation: [Fark user image 612x416]

Yes.  This is accurate.

[Fark user image 720x960]

[Fark user image 850x637]

They could have added sheds its body weight in 24 hours.
Anyone who asks about the breed, I ask if they like to vacuum.

You have one too!? Arent they the GREATEST?? What a beauty!
Are you a FaceBooker?  There's a fantastic Berner group.  I've got my newsfeed jiggered so its mostly Berners!

/oh the shedding.
//at least it forms tumblefluffs on the floor and isn't all over the clothes
///eagerly awaiting my new Shark vacuum


They are great dogs.  Easy to train and pretty relaxed/friendly demeanor toward people and animals.  I did a lot of research on the breed as previous owner of Boxers, even with a large yard I did not want to walk a dog 4 times a day.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
img-s-msn-com.akamaized.netView Full Size

Our GSD loved everyone. Listened to exactly zero. Barked at everything. Especially when the other dog had a ball. "Here. Here's another ball." "No. I want *that* ball."

He was a big annoying goofball of floof. And we miss him daily.

Here he is, being ever so helpful at getting our daughter to wake up:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Clarence Brown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
They forgot mastiffs! Impossible to tell if they're smart or dumb, since they don't need to give a fark about anything.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


There's about a 90% chance Ralphie goes full-on cujo-batshiat on other dogs but he's never met a hyumon
he hasn't immediately snuggled and wiggle-butted on.

Fark user imageView Full Size
he's almost 13 now (10 here). goddam I'm gonna miss him.
 
John Buck 41 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
WOOF
 
Egoy3k [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Husky mix:

Fark user imageView Full Size


-Rub my tummy
-Exists in a superposition between outside and in bed (also between lazy and extreme energy)
-Say goodbye to all your possessions, your yard, and some structural members of your house
-Stuffy murderer
 
laulaja [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Puppies tour GA Aquarium Animal Rescue Site blog with ~1 min video.  BTW, Of Course there's Kitten Tour of same place.
Mind's Eye time again.  Saved cartoon off site above leading into shopping choices: brown & white terrier  drives blue delivery truck with big pawprint on side.  Whatever it created in, not supported here.  FooEy!
FangQ All for photos etc above!
i.imgur.comView Full Size

Terrier who drives truck, multiply, singing.  Not complete loss after all eh.
 
laulaja [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
i.imgur.com
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

elvisaintdead: [Fark user image 624x348]

There's about a 90% chance Ralphie goes full-on cujo-batshiat on other dogs but he's never met a hyumon
he hasn't immediately snuggled and wiggle-butted on.

[Fark user image 850x1133]he's almost 13 now (10 here). goddam I'm gonna miss him.


Every boxer we ever had was a friendly love.

This is Casey (grandma's boxer) with Max (our golden retriever).  Don't ask me how my father got that shot.  It was not staged.  Scanned from an old picture I keep in my office.

Fark user imageView Full Size


The only time Casey ever hurt someone was when he played.  Solid muscle.  And totally did the boxing thing.

And Max, for a retriever, was a complete failure of a hunting dog.  All he wanted was to love you and sigh.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

Diogenes: And Max, for a retriever, was a complete failure of a hunting dog.  All he wanted was to love you and sigh.


Although, he would come to you on the couch, take your wrist in his hand - gently but firmly - and walk you to the door when he had to do his business.
 
Fark that Pixel [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

John Buck 41: WOOF


BARK!
 
TheSteelCricket [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  

elvisaintdead: [Fark user image 624x348]

There's about a 90% chance Ralphie goes full-on cujo-batshiat on other dogs but he's never met a hyumon
he hasn't immediately snuggled and wiggle-butted on.

[Fark user image 850x1133]he's almost 13 now (10 here). goddam I'm gonna miss him.


Here is Roxy doing her favorite thing.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diogenes [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

TheSteelCricket: elvisaintdead: [Fark user image 624x348]

There's about a 90% chance Ralphie goes full-on cujo-batshiat on other dogs but he's never met a hyumon
he hasn't immediately snuggled and wiggle-butted on.

[Fark user image 850x1133]he's almost 13 now (10 here). goddam I'm gonna miss him.

Here is Roxy doing her favorite thing.

[Fark user image 850x637]


The one from my picture above deserved sainthood.  When my my second-to-youngest cousin was still a baby he used to latch on to Casey's...junk (boxers just kind of let it all hang out there).  That dog would just whimper, quietly, once.  Never growled or snapped or even tried to move away.

Kevin loves it when we retell that story.
 
laulaja [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Pigeon can't fly, chihuahua can't walk, now good friends. This from Feb just past
i.imgur.comView Full Size

Copied this off Science01.Little one in linkage's special needs, this one not look like it.  Like to scritch the both!
 
lemurtx [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: My black lab has the brown lab traits.

[Fark user image image 850x601]


Our white lab has the yellow lab traits

Daisy, not currently exhibiting either trait, next to Cuddles, a Frenchie/pug? mix. Pug traits fit Cuddles.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lemurtx [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

ProcrastinationStation: Random Anonymous Blackmail: ProcrastinationStation: [Fark user image 612x416]

Yes.  This is accurate.

[Fark user image 720x960]

[Fark user image 850x637]

They could have added sheds its body weight in 24 hours.
Anyone who asks about the breed, I ask if they like to vacuum.

You have one too!? Arent they the GREATEST?? What a beauty!
Are you a FaceBooker?  There's a fantastic Berner group.  I've got my newsfeed jiggered so its mostly Berners!

/oh the shedding.
//at least it forms tumblefluffs on the floor and isn't all over the clothes
///eagerly awaiting my new Shark vacuum


Ah I should ask here, reading reviews on another forum, I've just about settled on iLife A6 (under $200). Daisy just about sheds her body weight daily (plus 3 cats). Mrs L is fanatical about keep floors swept, I'm hoping the robot vacuum will be a big help. Another brand/model was better on human long hair besides pet hair, but it's out of our price range.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
Am staff
Yes I AM still small enough to get in your lap
I smile, people smile
 
BlousyBrown [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

ProcrastinationStation: [Fark user image image 612x416]

Yes.  This is accurate.

[Fark user image image 720x960]


I've got to say the street that beautiful doggo is on reminds me of Newport Rhode Island.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  
rover.comView Full Size
 
BlousyBrown [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

BlousyBrown: ProcrastinationStation: [Fark user image image 612x416]

Yes.  This is accurate.

[Fark user image image 720x960]

I've got to say the street that beautiful doggo is on reminds me of Newport Rhode Island.


I'll be damned, it says Providence on that sign. I spent a couple of vacations there too. Hot dog!
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

'Hello, I'm Tedders and I eat my kibbles one at a time - and I have to take each kibble to a different part of the house to eat it - and I'm now out of kibbles - so I ate all the cat's food in three gulps - and I now have to barf.'
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
CrankyAndi [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Chiweenie, takes a piece of your heart when they pass away in your arms while you whisper in their ear to find your sister, brothers, mom and dad....

This was about 2 months after they arrived.

Who's a good dog, Hoover is a good dog.

I picked a few photos to print via smugmug...11 photos so far.  all 5x7.  This was the first.  Then I headed down the rabbit hole of photos.
 
