 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC Action News)   More money than brains? Or just being nice? You decide   (abcactionnews.com) divider line
13
    More: Interesting, French Revolution, Cashier's check, Bourbon whiskey, Left-wing politics, Restaurant, Pappy Van Winkle's Family Reserve, Business, Tampa, Florida  
•       •       •

1095 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Apr 2020 at 12:16 PM (54 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Both is okay.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a lot of months of TotalFark
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, since Pappy Van Winkle is a triumph of marketing, not bourbon, the first option is the technically correct option. But it's OK to buy silly, overpriced things if you can afford it, especially if the intention is to help others. So, yes. Both are OK.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shut up, subby. They are helping out a local business and 6 people got paid from it.

Just drink your sour mash and shut up.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I had "fark you money", I'd be looking for ways to help out local businesses as well.  It was nice to see the business pay it forwards and rehire six employees.
 
dothemath
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Imagine how many struggling teenage hookers they could have kept in business with that money.

(I mean by paying for computer classes)
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Here's the thing subby. If someone buys something for a price that you don't personally agree with, but they are happy with the price they paid, as well as the product they purchased, and they have the money to do it, it doesn't matter in the slightest what YOU farking think.
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Or exemplar of the absolutely astounding amount of personal wealth exists in this country and around the world

The wealthy could easily get us through this crisis. They just don't want to
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Subby, a lot of us are patronizing local businesses and significantly overpaying / overtipping right now, as we're able, because we don't farking want a bunch of local businesses to go under / employees to go hungry during this time.

Crazy, I know.
 
zez
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I did a similar thing for a local shop, but I tipped $40 for a $40 order.
 
MBooda
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Unavailable for comment
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
That totally justifies the qp of weed I bought.
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

zez: I did a similar thing for a local shop, but I tipped $40 for a $40 order.


This.

My favorite local, just before all of Portland shut down, I tipped $120 on a $60 meal after seeing the owner putting a sign on the door that they'd be closing for the foreseeable future.

As to this article? Hell, I don't have anywhere near that money, but I'd give serious consideration for selling my organs on line for a bottle.

/make me an offer
//you probably don't want my liver....
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.