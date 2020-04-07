 Skip to content
(Click Orlando)   ♫Baby shark, doo doo doo doo doo doo Baby shark, doo doo doo doo doo doo Baby shark, doo doo doo doo doo doo Baby shark♫   (clickorlando.com) divider line
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
b0rscht [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
A man was transported to a local hospital after being bitten by what Brevard County firefighters described as a "toothy sea creature" on Cocoa Beach, reports News 6 partner Florida Today. Two days later he died from COVID-19. Stay the fark home, you numptys.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Toothy sea creature?

assets3.thrillist.comView Full Size
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
cdn.newsapi.com.auView Full Size
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
If Lou Reed Sang: "Baby Shark" - by BB Ross and the Happy Accidents
Youtube tKbQFjoBdkY
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I just had 15 stitches removed from a gash on my leg that looks like it could be from a baby shark bite.

/Actually from the common domestic bed frame
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

