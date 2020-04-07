 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Czech police warn nude sunbathers, order them to cover up...their mouths   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
MikeyFuccon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's an stereotypically post-communist Central European art project in there somewhere.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 850x1062]


Do you have a newsletter I could subscribe to?
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 850x1062]


Man, what a waste of perfectly good face masks.  Of course it might have increased the value of them on the resale market for some people.
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Their advice Czechs out.
 
DeadGeek [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Daedalus27: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 850x1062]

Man, what a waste of perfectly good face masks.  Of course it might have increased the value of them on the resale market for some people.


Pretty sure Japan has a vending machine for that.
 
mikey15
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Seems fishy to me ...
 
duenor
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image image 850x1062]


Aw crap. Where did you find this interesting image? You know, just out of curiosity.

I'll be in my bunk, social distancing
 
Turnip_the_radio
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Lucky people! It's still coat-weather here. Definite shrinkage if I were to try this.
 
PC LOAD LETTER [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'm thinking Czech nude sunbathers look less like Sylvia Saint and more like Milos Foreman
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Of course this being a Daily Mail I now doubt the existence of nudists and the Czech Republic.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

duenor: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image image 850x1062]

Aw crap. Where did you find this interesting image? You know, just out of curiosity.

I'll be in my bunk, social distancing


Shamelessly lifted from this thread.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Daedalus27:.  Of course it might have increased the value of them on the resale market for some people.

She does appear to be Japanese.
 
Tomfoolery Rules Over Logical Living
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

make me some tea: [i.kym-cdn.com image 379x214]


You say that....  but the reality is, it looks more like the beach in Eurotrip.
 
