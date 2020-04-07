 Skip to content
(Polygon)   Some guy changes four letters of code in Mario 64 and fixes a glitch that no one noticed for 20 years. Mamma mia   (polygon.com) divider line
    Nintendo 64, Super Mario 64, Mario, Nintendo Power, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Virtual Console  
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was that a glitch/bug or was the hardware, at the time, unable to push that texture without noticeable effect?
 
b0rscht [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: Was that a glitch/bug or was the hardware, at the time, unable to push that texture without noticeable effect?


As the article shows clearly, it's a one line code fix, so it was a bug. The proper "smoke clouds" magically appear after the fix rather than a stream of charcoal briquettes coming out of Mario's ass.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
sleep lack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is the sort of thing that happens when you lock down the population for weeks on end.
 
DaWormyPimpsta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And here all this time I thought Mario suffered from anal leakage and explosive diarrhea.

20 years of Mario running from his throne of lies. I'm shook.
 
yakmans_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boy o boy.  Obsession like grandma used to make.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So this is like the GTA Hot Coffee hack in reverse?

/nice to know people have been farking up texture sampling since the stone age
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
I uploaded that program to payroll that will skim off all the less than a full penny amounts from everyone's paycheck.  It's a plan so nefarious, I'm surprised no one thought of it before.

And that allows me to look at Jennifer Anniston pics while at work because it's work related!

Bwahahahaha
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
covfefe
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I hate this whole "four letters of code" magic bullshiat. The file name was wrong, that's all.
 
Deadguy2322
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Anyone want to tell us what the glitch was? Polygon is a cesspool and doesn't deserve the clicks.
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Deadguy2322: Anyone want to tell us what the glitch was? Polygon is a cesspool and doesn't deserve the clicks.


The code called for the wrong texture so garbage was spit out.  But it just happened to look like similar to what everybody was used to for that texture in games at that time.  So nobody noticed it wasn't supposed to look like that.
 
b0rscht [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Deadguy2322: Anyone want to tell us what the glitch was? Polygon is a cesspool and doesn't deserve the clicks.


FTA:

According to the patch's description on Romhacking.net, the hack adds no new art. The much better looking smoke particle was inside the game all along, hidden beneath an incorrect line of code. According to hacker zoinknoise, they simply changed "G_IM_FMT_RGBA" to "G_IM_FMT_IA" on line 47 of the "/actors/burn_smoke/model.inc.c" file.

According to zoinknoise:
it's now known that this texture is displayed in the wrong format by the game, resulting in black garbage pixels. Since video game smoke of this era was often depicted with black garbage pixels, the mistake went unnoticed for over two decades. This patch corrects the error by displaying the texture correctly as proper transparent smoke. It does not add any new art; the texture has been inside the ROM all along.
 
b0rscht [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

covfefe: I hate this whole "four letters of code" magic bullshiat. The file name was wrong, that's all.


Don't you have a country to ruin or something?
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

covfefe: I hate this whole "four letters of code" magic bullshiat. The file name was wrong, that's all.


Not the file name, the name of a constant that is used to indicate the format of pixels in a particular image.
 
UberDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

b0rscht: UberDave: Was that a glitch/bug or was the hardware, at the time, unable to push that texture without noticeable effect?

As the article shows clearly, it's a one line code fix, so it was a bug. The proper "smoke clouds" magically appear after the fix rather than a stream of charcoal briquettes coming out of Mario's ass.


You've never coded against hardware/apis that were not capable of handling what you were throwing at it?   I literally have a 3rd party device on my desk right now that is having that problem.

The "charcoal out of the ass", in my experience, is less process intensive than diffused smoke therefore, I was simply wondering if the "glitch" may have been intentional....for conversation purposes.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I've always loved entire areas of video games locked away by developers and unlocked by hacks.

In test drive 3, the area where the car spins in the main select screen is actually an entire map of the game locked away.

Fark user imageView Full Size


the background only shows a single hill.  It is however, a fully fleshed out and playable map!
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Why didn't they just push an update?

/Kidding.
//Old enuff to know better.
 
Esc7
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

UberDave: b0rscht: UberDave: Was that a glitch/bug or was the hardware, at the time, unable to push that texture without noticeable effect?

As the article shows clearly, it's a one line code fix, so it was a bug. The proper "smoke clouds" magically appear after the fix rather than a stream of charcoal briquettes coming out of Mario's ass.

You've never coded against hardware/apis that were not capable of handling what you were throwing at it?   I literally have a 3rd party device on my desk right now that is having that problem.

The "charcoal out of the ass", in my experience, is less process intensive than diffused smoke therefore, I was simply wondering if the "glitch" may have been intentional....for conversation purposes.


Yeah I don't know anything about the underlying apis here but rending a bunch of hard black pixels vs blending a bunch of greys may result in different performance even if they're literally fed into the same functions.

I think the modder is assuming that rendering the given texture has a constant value of computation. And they have a higher probability of being right than me.

But I am aware that rendering is the most expensive operation in games and tons of games do crazy farking shiat in order to squeeze more frames out.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Esc7
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The real way to know is feed the ROM into an actual N64 and compare them side by side.
 
ABQGOD
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Esc7: The real way to know is feed the ROM into an actual N64 and compare them side by side.


Nintendo's Mistake in Super Mario 64
Youtube JaWc6SLu7vE
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

ABQGOD: Esc7: The real way to know is feed the ROM into an actual N64 and compare them side by side.

[YouTube video: Nintendo's Mistake in Super Mario 64]


Yeah but looping back to Esq7s question, is that an emulator or running on an actual N64
 
Marcos P
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
That was a really well made game I think I'll let them slide on this one...
 
Optimal_Illusion
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: I uploaded that program to payroll that will skim off all the less than a full penny amounts from everyone's paycheck.  It's a plan so nefarious, I'm surprised no one thought of it before.

And that allows me to look at Jennifer Anniston pics while at work because it's work related!

Bwahahahaha


There was a nivelty song long ago called "Silicon Slim" about the same thing. The shaving got found out because one of the accounts belonged to a little girl who kept a constant eye on her first bank account. She noticed that missing fraction and raised a fuss at the bank.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This is news!?

Corona, take me now!
 
