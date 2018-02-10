 Skip to content
(Daytona Beach News-Journal)   Pornographic Easter Eggs being delivered for free, with toilet paper & food. Sounds like a loot crate for these times to me   (news-journalonline.com) divider line
21
    More: Florida, Easter egg, Easter, Sheriff's Office, toilet paper, Egg hunt, explicit Easter eggs, Sheriff's deputies, Monday morning news release  
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Sheriff's deputies are now trying to find out who's masterminding the bizarreEaster egg hunt.

Thank Christ. I feel safer already.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
better than chick tracts
 
Interceptor1 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mastermind?
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No good deed goes unpunished.
 
Quigley_Wyatt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Delivery via ovapositors?
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We are working to identify the offender and put them in the Green Roof Inn."

I guess the euphemism means jail. For what?
 
true okie doke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: Sheriff's deputies are now trying to find out who's masterminding the bizarreEaster egg hunt.

Thank Christ. I feel safer already.


Yeah it's obviously someone that wants the deputies to hunt Easter eggs and the Easter Bunny.
 
Cardinal Ximenez
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, I guess it would depend on the quality/ type of porn on whether or not I'd be offended.

Probably some teenagers just trying to spread some Easter joy.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: better than chick tracts


I'm sure there is a cogent, and reasonable Chick Tract dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak. Right?
 
invictus2
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cardinal Ximenez: Hey, I guess it would depend on the quality/ type of porn on whether or not I'd be offended.

Probably some teenagers just trying to spread some Easter joy.


better than chick tracts
 
AlHarris31
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WastrelWay: "We are working to identify the offender and put them in the Green Roof Inn."

I guess the euphemism means jail. For what?


Jail. The local sheriff bought a VACANCY sign for the jail with stolen money civil forfeiture.

Article:

https://www.lowellsun.com/2018/02/10/​v​acancy-sign-flashes-at-florida-jail-du​bbed-green-roof-inn/
 
jekfark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where's the Giggity tag?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bring some white and red Peeps so I can model a COVID-19 molecule.
 
Prof. Frink
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cardinal Ximenez: Hey, I guess it would depend on the quality/ type of porn on whether or not I'd be offended.

Probably some teenagers just trying to spread some Easter joy.


"Easter Joy" is my stage name. Gonna cost ya $20 if you want me to spread for you.
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pornographic Easter Eggs is the name of my a capella group that only does renditions of vintage video game soundtracks.
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw that episode. The lamia dude gave them a 9.

Meidri was pissed.
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gotta stay "Classy" FLA!!!!!

Tossin Spaghetti-0's in the morning & Porn in the afternoon...........

Gotta luv it!!!!!
 
X-Geek
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I can't have much of a good weekend in Vegas with that.
 
evilskinnybroad
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Not all heroes wear capes.
 
JFK Shot First
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Just living up to the phase, farks like a bunny.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
A cracker, drink mix and a pornographic image..

miro.medium.comView Full Size

What's on the DVD cover of "Boogie Nights"
 
