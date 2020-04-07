 Skip to content
(Law and Crime)   You know, handing your baby off to a bystander is the right thing to do if you are involved in a police chase   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That needs waaaaay more context. He didn't pull up to a stranger, that's for sure. That woman was waiting for him, and knew exactly what she was getting out of the car. Hell, there's even a cop car right there. BUt nobody is talking about who the woman is and what her connection with the driver is? I even read the story linked inside of TFA, but all it told me was that the guy took off with the kid after a dispute with the baby's mother, but since it then continues to just call this lady "the woman", it's a safe bet that she's not the actual mother.

Oh, and these cops absolutely suck at boxing a car in. Jesus, movies have been doing better with roadblocks for 50 years, you'd think these guys could figure it out.
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Maybe the cops were being less aggressive because a child was involved

Maybe they aren't identifying 'the woman' for a reason
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Hell this is America, he should have just been shot you know.  Preferably after a miles long movie-esque gun fight that nailed a few bystanders.

/'Murica etc.
//note also that many including police officers are more reluctant to get into potential injury situations unless there's no other option
///they don't want to go anywhere near the hospitals either if they have a choice - for themselves or escorting injured suspects
 
camarugala
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Relax newspeople. We have yet to begin see rarely stupid news. For example, an accident at a Michelin rated restaurant where the waitstaff are alligators instead of people.
 
