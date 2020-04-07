 Skip to content
(New York Daily News)   New Jersey lawyer 'sorry' for putting on Pink Floyd concert on his front lawn. Insists he didn't invite people over to chant "F*ck the police" when they arrived   (nydailynews.com) divider line
no_tan_lines [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Rumson = rich white people who don't have to follow the rules
 
holdmybones [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

no_tan_lines: Rumson = rich white people who don't have to follow the rules


The police seem to disagree.
Maldjian was charged with reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct, and two separate charges related to violating the state's anti-gathering order, according to officials.

Also charged was Ryan Sheftel, according to the state's Attorney General's Office. The 46-year-old was hit with disorderly conduct and violating a borough ordinance by disturbing the peace.

Sheftel cursed at the police and shouted "Welcome to Nazi Germany" at Rumson police, authorities said on Monday.

This whole story was a solid laugh that I enjoyed this morning. The only way this could be more Jersey would be if he was covering The Boss, obviously.

I wish people weren't so stupid as to violate the social distancing rules, but, again...Jersey.
 
b0rscht [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'm mostly impressed at how they got Gilmour and Waters on the same stage, and reanimated Richard Wright.
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
F*ck the police?
Fark user imageView Full Size

they'll be watching you
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
John Mulaney unavailable for comment.
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
ultimateclassicrock.comView Full Size


Sing my songs? Pay my royalties you asswipe lawyer!!!!
 
MBooda
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
They don't need no education.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oxnard_montalvo [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

no_tan_lines: Rumson = rich white people who don't have to follow the rules


Lived in Red Bank for a couple of years. UR description of Rumson is right on. Median price for a home is just over one million clams. When I lived in Red Bank, Bruce was married to that model and lived in Rumson. He had a white chevy convertible. I used to see Clarence in Sea Bright shopping at the A&P. He had a pink caddy with custom plates that said, "My Car" Heh. Used to avoid driving though Rumson at all costs. Cops were notoriously  hard nosed if you didn't have a Rumson address.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

holdmybones: Sheftel cursed at the police and shouted "Welcome to Nazi Germany" at Rumson police,


Actual footage from the event:
wompampsupport.azureedge.netView Full Size
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

ObscureNameHere: John Mulaney unavailable for comment.


Damnit. I had the YT clip pulled up and everything.

/Was distracted by all the drunk toddlers.
 
fredsnake
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
agreed not all heroes wear capes
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I wonder if he is a fan of OAN News and is one of those crackpots who thinks that the pandemic is a Government cover to try and take away our rights.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I agree, f the NJ police.
Shoulda called the good ones.
♫♫ Please don't stand so close to me♫♫
♫♫ So lonely♫♫
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

