(Fark and Schnitt)   This week's episode is a tad more serious than we'd like, with Todd living in the NYC hot zone. Still we manage to cover McDonalds workers becoming strippers, towns that think leaf blowers transmit covid, and what America 2.0 might look like   (podcasts.apple.com) divider line
Insain2
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Oh joy I'm the 1st to comment about nothing!!!!
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Pro leaf blower?
You must spend your idle time wearing a leather mask, ball gag & underpants while stuffed into a cedar chest.
Geez Louise.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
who the hell uses apple computers?
 
cowgirl toffee [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Ten bucks says he was waiting to do that ever since graduating from the academy.
 
