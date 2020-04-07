 Skip to content
(Orange County Register)   Sean Penn believes he can beat COVID-19. Well he does have experience in beating things   (ocregister.com) divider line
Mojongo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
                         
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Careful there subby, that joke is an antique.
 
Mukster
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
He went Iraq you know.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EvilElecBlanket [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
He's alive, but Bill Paxton is dead. It makes me wonder if there really is a God.
 
cryinoutloud
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Jeez, I couldn't afford that. Fine, I'll go back to working at the grocery store.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


If this doesn't piss you off to no end.  I simply don't know what will.....
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
At least Sean Penn had a role as a doctor at least once.  I think reality TV was the extent of Trump's acting abilities.
 
Malenfant
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Sean Penn believes he can beat COVID-19.

By increasing testing, rather than trying to use narcissism to wish it away like an unnamed maniac who's guilty of negligent homicide did, killing our parents and grandparents.

Good for him.
 
Abox
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
i can fix it
Youtube 0DN9rSo8rHM
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Cdr.Murdock: [Fark user image 462x308]

If this doesn't piss you off to no end.  I simply don't know what will.....


What does it cost for an "Around the World", I wonder?
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
While I understand non-profit doesn't necessarily mean free, those prices are not cheap, especially for a family.
These are societally necessary things that the government should offer free.
The cost of testing a whole community probably doesn't cost as much as repacking a single road in that community.
This is ridiculous.
Other countries ARE offering tests for free.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Oh but you can save 25$ if you get both!

Wow what a steal!
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Cdr.Murdock: [Fark user image 462x308]

If this doesn't piss you off to no end.  I simply don't know what will.....


Profit

Making money off of scared dumbasses

I see nothing wrong with this
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Would it involve being told to play side one of Led Zeppelin IV, then show up playing Kashmir instead?
 
jsnbase [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

EvilElecBlanket: He's alive, but Bill Paxton is dead. It makes me wonder if there really is a God.


People always confuse those two actors.


It's Pax Billton.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Well I guess it could be a last resort for some people.
 
JohnAnnArbor [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Both tests can be had for $175.00

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
tpmchris
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
THAT WAS MY SKULL! I'M SO WASTED!
 
TheVirginMarty
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I think that it's genius to add the part in the article where "experts" say the test could become central to future employment. The whole thing is a plug but man, that bit will worm its way into the minds of countless HR drones.
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

JohnAnnArbor: [i.imgur.com image 601x220]


Came here just for this.
 
cryinoutloud
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Oh but you can save 25$ if you get both!
Wow what a steal!


And they don't even tell you that if you have one, you probably don't need the other. They just ask if you want the value pack.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Can we name this after one of his movies? Call it the Dead Man Walking Test Center.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: While I understand non-profit doesn't necessarily mean free, those prices are not cheap, especially for a family.
These are societally necessary things that the government should offer free.
The cost of testing a whole community probably doesn't cost as much as repacking a single road in that community.
This is ridiculous.
Other countries ARE offering tests for free.


Your wish was granted 3 weeks ago. Congress passed the Families First Coronavirus Response Act, which, among other things, makes the test available free. Thing is, you've got to meet government guidelines to be eligible for the test. No you can't just get it on demand because you want it. For that, you come to Malibu and pay your $125. But there's your free test, so problem solved.
 
AquaTatanka [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Who let all the morons into this thread?
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Cool! My wife, a nurse at the major hospital in Oakland CA and the nurses/doctors she works with, can't get tested because "not enough tests, have to save them for the patients". Coroners offices all over the country can't get test to verify cause of death, but Sean Penn's not for profit can get all he wants to sell to raise money.

Just awesome.

This entire farking shiat show just gets better by the day.

/Anyone want to take one for the team and suck off the Orange manbaby's cock so we can get some farking test kits for our doctors/nurses?
 
Pincy [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Cdr.Murdock: [Fark user image 462x308]

If this doesn't piss you off to no end.  I simply don't know what will.....


I was just going to ask how much it cost in other countries.
 
