(Vanity Fair)   "Fox (News) is now lawyering up, bracing for a litany of public-interest lawsuits and letters of condemnation for pedaling misinformation for weeks prior to coronavirus's explosion in the US"   (vanityfair.com) divider line
47
    More: Obvious  
•       •       •

47 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
If they succeed in suing Fox news into oblivion for getting people killed by publicly downplaying a pandemic while privately preparing for the worst, most of America will have the same reaction:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Someone should get notice to their dumb fark anchors who have moved from downplaying COVID-19 to advising viewers to take Chloroquine.
 
hugram [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Good... fark those fascists.
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Should be a litigation sand box for those who will be crucifying the current administration.
All of them.
Except the professor.
He gets off the island alive.
 
jake_lex [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: Someone should get notice to their dumb fark anchors who have moved from downplaying COVID-19 to advising viewers to take Chloroquine.


Yeah, that may be a far more dangerous road for them, legally, than downplaying the virus.  They are advocating a specific activity that will be directly harmful to many people.
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Prior to? They're still doing it.
 
Robinfro
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
*peddling
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Yeah, that's why Fox sold all its assets except FN. They knew reckoning was coming.

Good luck with the lawsuit. Every item in their building down to the Post-Its is probably been sold and leased back so they have no tangible assets.
 
Pincy [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I suggest we have our scientists find a way to mutate the virus so it only infects Fox News viewers. Problem solved.
 
1funguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
You know how every now and then how somebody from the Scientology's or the LDS jump the wall and start doing interviews and books about life on the inside...

C'mon guys...you would become FAMOUS!
 
Carousel Beast
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

hugram: Good... fark those fascists.


I notice you're not saying the same things about any Democrats that have done the same thing worse - you know, since they had actual political power. You know, like De Blasio and Cuomo.

I wonder why that is?

/except I know why
//farking hypocrites
 
Glorious Golden Ass [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Is the headline "Fox (News)..." for clarity within the quote?

Or, "Fox 'News'..." for clarity within the quote?
 
js34603
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: Yeah, that's why Fox sold all its assets except FN. They knew reckoning was coming.

Good luck with the lawsuit. Every item in their building down to the Post-Its is probably been sold and leased back so they have no tangible assets.


No one will ever get a dime from Fox News or its controlling entities. But significant judgments against it may force it to shutter or at least vastly change how it operates, which would be just fine.
 
sunsetlamp
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
This is awful.  Awful.

The word is 'peddling'.  'Pedaling' is what you do with a bicycle.
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Now do OAN next.  Kill them both.

It is an amazement to me that spreading dangerous misinformation can be protected by the 1st amendment.  It's not, of course.  But they will claim it is.
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
They'll be fine, the trump lackeys in the courts will defend their lies and view the dead Americans as martyrs sacrificing their lives for the good of Trump.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: Yeah, that's why Fox sold all its assets except FN. They knew reckoning was coming.

Good luck with the lawsuit. Every item in their building down to the Post-Its is probably been sold and leased back so they have no tangible assets.


Not their broadcasting license. That's what they should be going after.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
What a representation of Fox News "pedaling" of misinformation might look like:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
B..b...b..ut what with the government employees watch in the break room?  Besides the IT guy who watches Futurama and the guy who hooks up his laptop to the TV and plays World of Tanks for two hours.

Dang, I Farkied 4 hours a day and could have been Employee of the Year.
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Does this mean conservatives can sue the Fark out of CNN and MSBNC for misinformation on two years of "Russian collusion"? Funny thing about the First Amendment, it's not there to protect speech YOU like.

/Not a Fox News supporter
/Nor a TV News supporter period
/Read your local newspaper instead
 
Porkbelly
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Carousel Beast: hugram: Good... fark those fascists.

I notice you're not saying the same things about any Democrats that have done the same thing worse - you know, since they had actual political power. You know, like De Blasio and Cuomo.

I wonder why that is?

/except I know why
//farking hypocrites


You should probably consider looking for a good lawyer to sue your parents for not stopping at the drug store and buy a condom that night and bringing a farking loonie like you onto the planet.
 
stevenboof [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: ImpendingCynic: Yeah, that's why Fox sold all its assets except FN. They knew reckoning was coming.

Good luck with the lawsuit. Every item in their building down to the Post-Its is probably been sold and leased back so they have no tangible assets.

Not their broadcasting license. That's what they should be going after.


Cable networks don't have a broadcast license, those are only for over the air broadcasts.
 
millsapian87
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: What a representation of Fox News "pedaling" of misinformation might look like:

[Fark user image 265x199]


People don't read enough these days, can't distinguish amongst the homophones
 
Porkbelly
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Catsaregreen: Does this mean conservatives can sue the Fark out of CNN and MSBNC for misinformation on two years of "Russian collusion"? Funny thing about the First Amendment, it's not there to protect speech YOU like.

/Not a Fox News supporter
/Nor a TV News supporter period
/Read your local newspaper instead


No, because the discovery would bring the actual evidence to the forefront you dodo.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

durbnpoisn: It is an amazement to me that spreading dangerous misinformation can be protected by the 1st amendment.


A basic review of the political history of the US and its predecessor states will make clear why this is the case.

\the Sedition Acts are civics 101.
 
Texas Gabe [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
They should have been sued into oblivion after the El Paso WalMart massacre.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

millsapian87: People don't read enough these days, can't distinguish amongst the homophones


Interestingly, the deaf are not subject to homophone confusion.
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: Someone should get notice to their dumb fark anchors who have moved from downplaying COVID-19 to advising viewers to take Chloroquine.


The consensus among NYS doctors is that Chloroquine significantly reduces the duration of infection when administered early enough.
 
Texas Gabe [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Catsaregreen: Does this mean conservatives can sue the Fark out of CNN and MSBNC for misinformation on two years of "Russian collusion"? Funny thing about the First Amendment, it's not there to protect speech YOU like.

/Not a Fox News supporter
/Nor a TV News supporter period
/Read your local newspaper instead


Who died or was violently murdered as a result of the Russia investigation?
 
IndyJohn
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Anyone can sue anyone for anything.

Doesn't mean it will stick.

Lawsuits against FOX will not stick and in many cases the plaintiffs will be forced to pay the attorney fees for FOX.
 
cftc
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: Someone should get notice to their dumb fark anchors who have moved from downplaying COVID-19 to advising viewers to take Chloroquine.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mikaloyd [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Gosh I hope people dont start suing Fark for false or misleading headlines
 
tuxq
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Oh? Just Fox News?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Catsaregreen
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Texas Gabe: Catsaregreen: Does this mean conservatives can sue the Fark out of CNN and MSBNC for misinformation on two years of "Russian collusion"? Funny thing about the First Amendment, it's not there to protect speech YOU like.

/Not a Fox News supporter
/Nor a TV News supporter period
/Read your local newspaper instead

Who died or was violently murdered as a result of the Russia investigation?


Please cite an actual Fox News item that lead directly to a death? Baby Doc Cuomo told folks just a month ago to out to movies. Can we sue him, too?
 
Texas Gabe [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

tuxq: Oh? Just Fox News?

[Fark user image 425x631]


Learn the difference between news pieces and opinion.pieces. What you posted is an opinion, Fox News was offering Trump's bullcrap as news.
 
undernova
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

tuxq: Oh? Just Fox News?

[Fark user image image 425x631]


You are truly the BSAB hero we need in these troubled times.
 
yakmans_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
As well they should. Trying to turn deadly misinformation into a political tool? Just beyond the pale.
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

tuxq: Oh? Just Fox News?

[Fark user image 425x631]


Do you want to go link for link to establish who was peddling nonsense as standard practice?
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This will be just like the impeachment. Fox will win the lawsuits and get to play the victim and people will eat it up.
 
Ignoramist
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
1) the network has "News" in its name
2) find someone who can convincingly attest to that fact that their mom got ALL her info from Fox, decided that COVID was no big deal, took unwise risks, got it and died.
3) show via internal correspondence that they knew how bad it was, but spun it to protect Trump.

That right there is a winning case.
 
blondambition
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: ImpendingCynic: Yeah, that's why Fox sold all its assets except FN. They knew reckoning was coming.

Good luck with the lawsuit. Every item in their building down to the Post-Its is probably been sold and leased back so they have no tangible assets.

Not their broadcasting license. That's what they should be going after.


Their insurers. That would stop them cold.
 
undernova
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Catsaregreen: Texas Gabe: Catsaregreen: Does this mean conservatives can sue the Fark out of CNN and MSBNC for misinformation on two years of "Russian collusion"? Funny thing about the First Amendment, it's not there to protect speech YOU like.

/Not a Fox News supporter
/Nor a TV News supporter period
/Read your local newspaper instead

Who died or was violently murdered as a result of the Russia investigation?

Please cite an actual Fox News item that lead directly to a death? Baby Doc Cuomo told folks just a month ago to out to movies. Can we sue him, too?


Do it. Put up or shut up. If it's even remotely reportable, you'll make print. That's what you want here, right? Equity over efficacy?
 
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
They'll just use their "we're not real news" defense again and the people that think Fox is news will ignore it again.
 
Texas Gabe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Catsaregreen: Texas Gabe: Catsaregreen: Does this mean conservatives can sue the Fark out of CNN and MSBNC for misinformation on two years of "Russian collusion"? Funny thing about the First Amendment, it's not there to protect speech YOU like.

/Not a Fox News supporter
/Nor a TV News supporter period
/Read your local newspaper instead

Who died or was violently murdered as a result of the Russia investigation?

Please cite an actual Fox News item that lead directly to a death? Baby Doc Cuomo told folks just a month ago to out to movies. Can we sue him, too?


Fox News talking heads were disseminating the EXACT SAME White Replacement insanity and anti-Hispanic propaganda that the El Paso shooter explicitly claims was his motivation for the massacre.

/El Pasoan
 
Superjoe
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Get all of them. OAN, Limbaugh...
 
whatisaidwas
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Texas Gabe: They should have been sued into oblivion after the El Paso WalMart massacre.


Or certainly after the Bowling Green massacre at least.
 
