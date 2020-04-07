 Skip to content
(The Detroit_News)   Interesting, brief frontline doctor report from the front in the Detroit area   (detroitnews.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Well that wasn't coded at all.
 
b0rscht [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
None of us know why this is happening or where it will lead

We sure do know why this is happening, Dr. Clueless. We have a pretty good idea where it will lead, dead-body wise.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, that's a lot of vague statements.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This guy loves Trump.
 
Warthog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hate this timeline. A real doctor touts the President's miracle drugs positively. Truth?  Or propaganda?  There's absolutely no way to be sure anymore.
 
Dryad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stay apolitical and buy fish tank cleaner. Great takeaways there, bub.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Our team used the combo of hydroxychloroquine with azithromycin and it seemed to help!"

Reads like a cheap infomercial. I wonder how much they paid this guy to write this.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why even mention the Chloroquine treatments? Obviously, to present something positive, which is why it is even a thing. Based on the anecdotal evidence, it seems to be helping patients who would probably otherwise recover, which is to say, might be no help at all (hence his caveat), and we've seen evidence it doesn't do anything for serious patients.

I suspect in the end, this will be a big red herring, nothing more than a placebo (and a dangerous one, at that).

There are some promising treatments, however... but to get through this we need testing - both to determine recovered status and infected status, and we need a vaccine.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: This guy loves Trump.


Jesus farking Christ shut the fark up. You're sad there may be some benefit to using a medicine Trump suggested.

You'd rather more people suffer than for the big Cheeto to have been right about something, all for politics.
 
bluewave69
‘’ 1 hour ago  
some people need a moral boost during tough time , a placebo is not that usefull but bleh it's marginally better then nothing.
 
reveal101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
iTs jUSt A bAD fLu
 
Hankie Fest [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
A high school friend was a nurse at Henry Ford Medical Center in Detroit. She caught the Covid and is dead now. It all just sucks.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Warthog: I hate this timeline. A real doctor touts the President's miracle drugs positively. Truth?  Or propaganda?  There's absolutely no way to be sure anymore.


This.  Good Fair and Balanced just asking questions HMMMM interesting headline, though.  Congrats on the greenlight, JJ.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark]
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: The Googles Do Nothing: This guy loves Trump.

Jesus farking Christ shut the fark up. You're sad there may be some benefit to using a medicine Trump suggested.

You'd rather more people suffer than for the big Cheeto to have been right about something, all for politics.


Ok.
 
Unscratchable_Itch
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: This guy loves Trump.


FTA: "Our team used the combo of hydroxychloroquine with azithromycin and it seemed to help!"

Yeah, I think so too.
 
ZephyrHawk
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Just going to comment on a couple of things:

1. He's on medical staff.  He's not an employee for the hospital system and does not speak for the system.

2. Were he an employee of the hospital system, he would be getting a talking to right now about how you do not speak to the press about these things. You let it be handled by the media department.

3. He lives on Grosse Ile, so, yeah, he's a Trump supporter.  That may have nothing to do with the treatment that may have been offered to his patients or how they responded to it.  It may have something to do with his desire to blab to the (more conservatively bent of Metro Detroit's) newspapers.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
i know it was the Detroit News but for a second i thought i was reading USA Today.

i don't know why we're jumping to conclusions on this, i thought the message was positive, not ugly and negative like journalists choose to be with their offensive questions.

Dr. appears to be legit. why you mad though?
 
cloudofdust
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Warthog: I hate this timeline. A real doctor touts the President's miracle drugs positively. Truth?  Or propaganda?  There's absolutely no way to be sure anymore.


That drug combo is being used experimentally but whether it helps or not is unclear. Even that doctor said so.

Check the date on this link: March 23. David Lat was on Maddow last night and confirmed that he was given those drugs and others...and that nobody knows if it helped or not.

https://www.law.com/newyorklawjournal​/​2020/03/23/david-lat-undergoing-experi​mental-drug-therapy-his-husband-says/?​slreturn=20200307181814
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Isitoveryet: i know it was the Detroit News but for a second i thought i was reading USA Today.

i don't know why we're jumping to conclusions on this, i thought the message was positive, not ugly and negative like journalists choose to be with their offensive questions.

Dr. appears to be legit. why you mad though?


Because if Trump Tweeted that people should stay hydrated, within a week he'd have the upcoming election in a bag.
 
Oak
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nanim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
ftfa: 'Thought we ventilated people with pneumonia on their backs? Think again.'

He should know better.  You need to be face down to get the back of the lungs clear.  Which is what that NHS doctor said in the video reminder we all saw yesterday.
 
PunGent
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: The Googles Do Nothing: This guy loves Trump.

Jesus farking Christ shut the fark up. You're sad there may be some benefit to using a medicine Trump suggested.

You'd rather more people suffer than for the big Cheeto to have been right about something, all for politics.


And you're farking delusional.  If Trump's right about the drug, it's purely by accident.  If he IS right...he shot his own credibility down a thousand times over.

President "15 cases, soon to be zero" gets zero credit for anything, ever.  Fark him, and fark anyone who voted for him.
 
WeatherNerd
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Having dealt with Beaumont hospitals and affiliated doctors in Metro Detroit, I'll say this: I'd rather die in a ditch than have them look at me.

I got sent home once with severe right lower abdominal pain from a swollen lymph node (initially thought to be appendicitis) without so much as being told to take an OTC painkiller for it.  My PCP the next day saw the results and asked if it still hurt and cut me a prescription for Tylenol-3s and it took the edge off.

They also sent my exes mother home after she had a major dementia episode and told us she would be fine to be home.  Her medical chart later had said she could not be left home alone and required 24/7 observation as she was a hazard to herself and others.  Within a few days my ex called me in a panic because her mom was freaking out and had her pinned to a fence in the dead of winter screaming for my ex to go home (she already was home).  They also had failed to notice my exes' mom's broken hip after a fall in a nursing home a few months later.

If a Beaumont doctor or staffer told me everything was fine, I'd get my last will and testament drawn up and ask for a chaplain (and I'm an athiest).
 
WeatherNerd
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

WeatherNerd: If a Beaumont doctor or staffer told me everything was fine, I'd get my last will and testament drawn up and ask for a chaplain (and I'm an athiest).


*atheist

Typing on mobile is hard, especially when the autocorrect is having a bad day.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

PunGent: Boojum2k: The Googles Do Nothing: This guy loves Trump.

Jesus farking Christ shut the fark up. You're sad there may be some benefit to using a medicine Trump suggested.

You'd rather more people suffer than for the big Cheeto to have been right about something, all for politics.

And you're farking delusional.  If Trump's right about the drug, it's purely by accident.  If he IS right...he shot his own credibility down a thousand times over.

President "15 cases, soon to be zero" gets zero credit for anything, ever.  Fark him, and fark anyone who voted for him.


I neither did nor will vote for him.
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Isitoveryet: i know it was the Detroit News but for a second i thought i was reading USA Today.

i don't know why we're jumping to conclusions on this, i thought the message was positive, not ugly and negative like journalists choose to be with their offensive questions.

Dr. appears to be legit. why you mad though?

Because if Trump Tweeted that people should stay hydrated, within a week he'd have the upcoming election in a bag.


admittedly, he wouldn't get my vote.
if coincidentally, he is right about a drug working, i really don't mind.
at this point, i just want to be capable of combating this virus, quickly and effectively.
 
Kittypie070 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: The Googles Do Nothing: This guy loves Trump.

Jesus farking Christ shut the fark up. You're sad there may be some benefit to using a medicine Trump suggested.

You'd rather more people suffer than for the big Cheeto to have been right about something, all for politics.


this from the guy who claimed that civilian police officers were an "occupying force".
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Isitoveryet: Boojum2k: Isitoveryet: i know it was the Detroit News but for a second i thought i was reading USA Today.

i don't know why we're jumping to conclusions on this, i thought the message was positive, not ugly and negative like journalists choose to be with their offensive questions.

Dr. appears to be legit. why you mad though?

Because if Trump Tweeted that people should stay hydrated, within a week he'd have the upcoming election in a bag.

admittedly, he wouldn't get my vote.
if coincidentally, he is right about a drug working, i really don't mind.
at this point, i just want to be capable of combating this virus, quickly and effectively.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Kittypie070: Boojum2k: The Googles Do Nothing: This guy loves Trump.

Jesus farking Christ shut the fark up. You're sad there may be some benefit to using a medicine Trump suggested.

You'd rather more people suffer than for the big Cheeto to have been right about something, all for politics.

this from the guy who claimed that civilian police officers were an "occupying force".


You sound white and privileged 😎
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

PunGent: Boojum2k: The Googles Do Nothing: This guy loves Trump.

Jesus farking Christ shut the fark up. You're sad there may be some benefit to using a medicine Trump suggested.

You'd rather more people suffer than for the big Cheeto to have been right about something, all for politics.

And you're farking delusional.  If Trump's right about the drug, it's purely by accident.  If he IS right...he shot his own credibility down a thousand times over.

President "15 cases, soon to be zero" gets zero credit for anything, ever.  Fark him, and fark anyone who voted for him.


Now let's be fair.  If he's right, I'll take back exactly ONE thing I've said bad about him.  The overall balance remains a bit lacking, but that's on him.
 
neofonz
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
No surprise it's touting Doctor Trump's Patent Medicine Cure-All. It's the Detroit News.  Not the Detroit Free Press.

The Detroit News is a conservative/libertarian rag.
Think a Detroit version of the Washington Tines.
 
Kittypie070 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: I neither did nor will vote for him.


I don't think I believe you, dude.
 
Kittypie070 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: You sound white and privileged


stick a cork in it, Richard.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Kittypie070: Boojum2k: I neither did nor will vote for him.

I don't think I believe you, dude.


I don't care. I liked him even less than I liked Hillary, so I voted for her. Not that it mattered much, I live in a pretty red state.
But it's disconcerting to stand with his opposition and find I'm surrounded by just as much ignorance and insanity. I want him out of office. I'm not willing to pay any price for that political goal.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Kittypie070: Boojum2k: You sound white and privileged

stick a cork in it, Richard.


Blue Lives Matter supporter, huh?
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Look
 
Medic Zero
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Looks like Putin has a stake in chloroquine too.
 
Kittypie070 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Kittypie070: Boojum2k: You sound white and privileged

stick a cork in it, Richard.

Blue Lives Matter supporter, huh?


not answering that as you intend it as a trick question
 
Explodo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
4 days seems a bit too short to have any idea what the fark is going on.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Kittypie070: Boojum2k: Kittypie070: Boojum2k: You sound white and privileged

stick a cork in it, Richard.

Blue Lives Matter supporter, huh?

not answering that as you intend it as a trick question


Hell, I haven't trusted your opinion since you said you didn't like Guardians of the Galaxy.
 
Flashlight
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

PunGent: Boojum2k: The Googles Do Nothing: This guy loves Trump.

Jesus farking Christ shut the fark up. You're sad there may be some benefit to using a medicine Trump suggested.

You'd rather more people suffer than for the big Cheeto to have been right about something, all for politics.

And you're farking delusional.  If Trump's right about the drug, it's purely by accident.  If he IS right...he shot his own credibility down a thousand times over.

President "15 cases, soon to be zero" gets zero credit for anything, ever.  Fark him, and fark anyone who voted for him.


Do you seriously think Trump is looking through a book of medications and picking out which ones he would like to have tried? If it works, or even if it doesn't, medical and pharmaceutical professionals determined that those drugs could have potential and should be tried. Trump has nothing to do with the outcome of this either way.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Flashlight: PunGent: Boojum2k: The Googles Do Nothing: This guy loves Trump.

Jesus farking Christ shut the fark up. You're sad there may be some benefit to using a medicine Trump suggested.

You'd rather more people suffer than for the big Cheeto to have been right about something, all for politics.


Got that right.

President "15 cases, soon to be zero" gets zero credit for anything, ever.

Got that wrong. He never said that. He said, "15 cases, maybe zero next week, maybe more, we don't know."

So pay attention to facts.
 
