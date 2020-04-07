 Skip to content
(The Atlantic)   America's latest crush is: A) Some hawt Instagram/YouTube influencer, B) Yet another strain of K-pop troupe, or C) A crusty 79 year old immunologist from Brooklyn   (theatlantic.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Respect is fine. More than that--you have been inside too long. Take a walk, or something.
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
79? Wow, I was guessing maybe a decade less.
 
MizzouFTW
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
We're starting to sexualize people that are telling us the truth when everyone else is telling us things that could quite literally kill us. I'm not gay but I'll give him an under the table HJ.
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
isyw.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
jsnbase [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
If ever I wanted an all of the above choice....
 
Linkster
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The Atlantic is now Dr. F's wingman?
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I didn't need proof that people are crazy.
 
brizzle365
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Intelligence, confidence and success, is sexy. News at 11
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ less than a minute ago  
and just like the Beatles, Dr. Fauci needs bodyguards to keep his fans from tearing him to pieces.
 
