(CNN)   Daily reminder that old people give 0 farks about staying at home during this shiatshow. Start with 95 year old driving to Trader Joes for fun. Stay for God is protecting me from everything   (cnn.com) divider line
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
LOL my mother and father in law gaven't left the house for three weeks and had a relative drop off supplies in their drive-way.

Also constantly calling my wife telling her about all the people who strip and put their clothes in bags then run to take a shower every time they come home
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I have faith in God, which gives me a lot of peace in knowing that I need to trust that everything is going to be all right," she said.

Not for all the dead people. I mean what's the reasoning behind that statement? I understand figuring that you'll be dead soon anyway so what the hell but don't drag God into it.
 
holdmybones [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My 72 year old Dad decided to drive about 100 miles each direction to pick up a car for a dealership (a stupid retirement job he has because he loves driving). I wasn't informed until he was on the road, but I texted him and told him if I hear about it happening again, I'm calling the dealership and causing such a stink that he'll be too embarrassed to show his face there again.
 
cranked [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well if a sample point of ONE isn't statistically viable enough for you then what the hell is?!?
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well it's not like the majority of the elderly who catch this are ending up in the ICU, then lingering on for a week before dying, taking up precious bed space that would otherwise go to someone with a chance of recovering.

Oh wait it's exactly like that.
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What does he got to lose? He's ninety-farking-five.
 
morg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was all I could do to convince my mom to use the senior's morning shopping hour at the grocery store.
 
WillJM8528
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cranked: Well if a sample point of ONE isn't statistically viable enough for you then what the hell is?!?


This is incredibly misleading. Yes...old farks who have outlived their life expectancy by decades may give zero farks. But my parents generation, folks in their 60s who still wanna squeeze out another decade or two are taking this VERY seriously.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Old people with nothing else to do continue the same routine they've had for the last 20 years.  News at 11.
 
WillJM8528
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cranked: Well if a sample point of ONE isn't statistically viable enough for you then what the hell is?!?


I got your sarcasm, btw. I just added my comment to yours for no discernible reason.
 
Perrybucsdad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

spongeboob: LOL my mother and father in law gaven't left the house for three weeks and had a relative drop off supplies in their drive-way.

Also constantly calling my wife telling her about all the people who strip and put their clothes in bags then run to take a shower every time they come home


You are supposed to do that.  This is how doctors and nurses who work in infectious disease areas make sure they don't spread anything.  I would too as I wouldn't want my family coming down with anything that might come home with me.
 
geggy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They seem to have gotten over the fear of death
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Professor Horatio Hufnagel: What does he got to lose? He's ninety-farking-five.


My first thought s well but if that's his attitude, he needs to hire some hookers, do some blow, and go out fast rather than dying slowly and painfully in the hospital.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Old People"

Wow, who knew College Kids were considered "old people" these days?

https://www.texastribune.org/2020/04/​0​3/49-ut-austin-cabo-san-lucas-spring-b​reakers-tests-positive-coronavirus/

"Hundreds of University of Texas at Austin students traveled to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico over spring break - and 49 have now tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to the school.
The university is now aware of 211 students who traveled to Mexico between March 14 and 19..."
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When you're so old you don't buy green bananas, very little frightens you.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Suicide by Covid-19.

I'm sure it's a thing.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have already recounted the opinion of a *very* elderly lady who told be "I'm an expert on the bible and I read it for two hours every day when I get up, and I don't think the virus will come around here because the bible says that Jesus lived to over 500 years old.."

Somehow, though the elderly are most at risk, age still gives some a sens of invulnerability.

Also confusion
 
ghambone
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: "I have faith in God, which gives me a lot of peace in knowing that I need to trust that everything is going to be all right," she said.

Not for all the dead people. I mean what's the reasoning behind that statement? I understand figuring that you'll be dead soon anyway so what the hell but don't drag God into it.


Because, Gods are imaginary?
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they are willing to forego medical efforts, let them wear a placard stating that, so that the rest of us can stay 30 feet away.

It ticks me off that I have to be at risk because someone doesn't want to be inconvenienced.  I would love to have the option to hermit away.  I don't want to go to the doctor/ER, even in regular times, and now is anything but regular.

Stay home and be done with it.
 
Sam Malone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wasn't there someone famous for sending plagues? It was pretty much his calling card. God, what was his name?
 
tarheel07
‘’ 1 hour ago  

holdmybones: My 72 year old Dad decided to drive about 100 miles each direction to pick up a car for a dealership (a stupid retirement job he has because he loves driving). I wasn't informed until he was on the road, but I texted him and told him if I hear about it happening again, I'm calling the dealership and causing such a stink that he'll be too embarrassed to show his face there again.


My 71-year-old dad is an insurance broker, and he is still driving to the office everyday and putting in his typical 10-11 hour days.  My mom is retired, and I guarantee you he can do his job from home. However, that would require him being around my mom 24 hours a day.  Probably why he'll never retire too.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My mom is immunocompromised, and dad is a Pastor whose limiting exposure as much as possible but...even without having live services or choir his whole job is visiting people, particularly the elderly and those in hospice.  I promise you they're both taking it super serious, and so do I.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've only seen my dad once in the past month, in fact, and mom I don't think has left the house except for doctor's appointments that couldn't be rescheduled.
 
Tannhauser
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My mom is 72 and she's just gotta keep those wheels turnin'!  I've warned her and warned her not to travel and she says "If it's my time it's my time."

Sure, that's how it works.

I told her I did my duty as a son and my conscience is clear.
 
jnoel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Daily reminder that assholes get old too.
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I shouldn't have done it over a few hostas," Jennings said. "But everybody was there buying flowers and things."

That makes it worse, lady. It's not a helpful excuse.
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't need to worry about getting sick because God will protect me.... ORLY?

"If thou be the Son of God, cast thyself down from hence: For it is written, 'He shall give his angels charge over thee, to keep thee: And in their hands they shall bear thee up, lest at any time thou dash thy foot against a stone.'" YADDA YADDA YADDA

"Again it is written, 'You shall not put the Lord, your God, to the test.'"


Stop testing God's powers, aholes. He doesn't like it.
 
orbister
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SomeAmerican: Well it's not like the majority of the elderly who catch this are ending up in the ICU, then lingering on for a week before dying, taking up precious bed space that would otherwise go to someone with a chance of recovering.

Oh wait it's exactly like that.


Where "the majority" is "about 15%".
 
gar1013
‘’ 1 hour ago  

holdmybones: My 72 year old Dad decided to drive about 100 miles each direction to pick up a car for a dealership (a stupid retirement job he has because he loves driving). I wasn't informed until he was on the road, but I texted him and told him if I hear about it happening again, I'm calling the dealership and causing such a stink that he'll be too embarrassed to show his face there again.


I would love that job except that I have a day job, and I would be worried that I might have to drive a Toyota Camry.

One of the only cars I've ever driven where fun = absolute zero.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Typical news. Make up a story, find a few instances where the story is true, and BAM you have clickbait.
 
FarkBucket18
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Meh ...
Fark user imageView Full Size


LET THEM DIE!
 
Frank N Stein [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I mean, how many farks are you gonna give when you're 95
 
gar1013
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

LowbrowDeluxe: My mom is immunocompromised, and dad is a Pastor whose limiting exposure as much as possible but...even without having live services or choir his whole job is visiting people, particularly the elderly and those in hospice.  I promise you they're both taking it super serious, and so do I.


Good luck to them.

He's doing an important job.

https://foreignpolicy.com/2020/03/13/​c​hristianity-epidemics-2000-years-shoul​d-i-still-go-to-church-coronavirus/
 
luckyeddie
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Professor Horatio Hufnagel: What does he got to lose? He's ninety-farking-five.


The chance to be ninety-farking-six?
 
gar1013
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: I mean, how many farks are you gonna give when you're 95


None. If those good for nothing millennials want some farks when I'm that age, they can go out and get a job pumping gas.
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
As one astute friend of ours pointed out, these people think that they're protected from the virus by Jesus' blood, but they still wear their seatbelts.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Frank N Stein [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

luckyeddie: Professor Horatio Hufnagel: What does he got to lose? He's ninety-farking-five.

The chance to be ninety-farking-six?


"Nooooo grandpa, you have so much to live for!"

"Like what?"

"...another year maybe. And just think, you couldn't possibly decline that much within a year"
 
JZDave [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
My 89-year-old immunocompromised mom still goes out to Sam's and Walmart with my sister. My in-laws, 88 and 89, haven't left their house in a month.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Mugato: "I have faith in God, which gives me a lot of peace in knowing that I need to trust that everything is going to be all right," she said.

Not for all the dead people. I mean what's the reasoning behind that statement? I understand figuring that you'll be dead soon anyway so what the hell but don't drag God into it.


The thing about trusting god to protect you, the bar is pretty low by the religious folk.  You get sick or injured, that is just God trying to teach you something.  Someone else dies, it was just their time. However, they all believe that God is protecting them from the really big thing, death, and in each and every case it has worked so far, so they keep trusting that it will work. When it finally doesn't work, they are not around to express their disappointment.

At the same time, they all understand they are going to die, but god is protecting them, so it will always not be until much later, until it no longer is, and again, they are no longer around to express the shock of this failure to the others who are still going through that belief.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Professor Horatio Hufnagel: What does he got to lose? He's ninety-farking-five.


It's not what he has to lose so much as it's what I have to lose.

Old people dying causes me to confront my own mortality, and I can't have that.
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It's not about yougetting sick.  It's about spreading to other people who aren't ready to shuffle off this mortal coil.
Honestly, I'm ok with these people dying at home, but don't give it to me in the process.
 
Brewster [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Not sure I want the 95 year old driving around, corona or not.
 
cryinoutloud
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

cranked: Well if a sample point of ONE isn't statistically viable enough for you then what the hell is?!?


It had details.  Details that rip the seams of your jaded hearts and fill you with anger.
They don't care!  They're a threat to us!

And that's really all you need for self-righteous indignation that will make you feel better for days.  Ahhh.  It's so good to be a farker.
 
Ms. Hushpuppy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
My boomer parents have finally started taking the virus seriously . . . I think. Mostly because of the restrictions forced on them (church cancelled, office no longer allowing in-person customers, etc.) but I'll take it. They do understand now that no family can come over for Easter. I sometimes wonder, though, if my dad is roaming Home Depot weekly and just not telling me. Apparently when restaurants were still allowed to seat people, he told my aunt all about how the only other family there was coughing constantly. "Watcha gonna do?" is his refrain. (To which my aunt replied in this instance, "Get up and leave!")

Gaagh. I love them but, yeah, they are acting like teenagers. It's like they think my siblings and I are over-reacting to safety issues, and since they've been through stuff before in life this is no big deal; they know what they're doing and we need to stay off their backs. Until someone they know dies from the virus, it's not going to fully sink in.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The Parable of the Flood.

This is why I pay zero respect to the Jesus freaks; they want the big Hollywood production as an affirmation of their "faith".
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Professor Horatio Hufnagel: What does he got to lose? He's ninety-farking-five.


Oh nothing...just all the pain and suffering he'll have as the Coronavirus has it's way with him before he croaks.
 
Frank N Stein [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Ms. Hushpuppy: My boomer parents have finally started taking the virus seriously . . . I think. Mostly because of the restrictions forced on them (church cancelled, office no longer allowing in-person customers, etc.) but I'll take it. They do understand now that no family can come over for Easter. I sometimes wonder, though, if my dad is roaming Home Depot weekly and just not telling me. Apparently when restaurants were still allowed to seat people, he told my aunt all about how the only other family there was coughing constantly. "Watcha gonna do?" is his refrain. (To which my aunt replied in this instance, "Get up and leave!")

Gaagh. I love them but, yeah, they are acting like teenagers. It's like they think my siblings and I are over-reacting to safety issues, and since they've been through stuff before in life this is no big deal; they know what they're doing and we need to stay off their backs. Until someone they know dies from the virus, it's not going to fully sink in.


My dad's been taking it seriously. He still got sick (doctor said "probably" that he had Covid-19. But not confirmed due to lack of tests). He's back to feeling 100%, thank God.

It's my loser younger brother who wasn't taking it seriously. He lives at home, and up until dad got sick was going out every night partying with his friends. farking pissed at him.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
You could write the exact same article about young people, only with 10x as many examples.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Frank N Stein: luckyeddie: Professor Horatio Hufnagel: What does he got to lose? He's ninety-farking-five.

The chance to be ninety-farking-six?

"Nooooo grandpa, you have so much to live for!"

"Like what?"

"...another year maybe. And just think, you couldn't possibly decline that much within a year"


Judging by his comments, he pretty much declined as soon as he hit his 70s.
 
jso2897
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Good thing it's only old people. Shouldn't be too much of a problem.
 
