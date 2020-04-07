 Skip to content
(The New York Times)   Where have all the heart attacks ..ack..acks gone since this coronavirus pandemic began?   (nytimes.com) divider line
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I have a friend whose 96 year old grandmother had a stroke last week. The hospital wouldn't admit her because of coronavirus and sent her home. She started hospice yesterday.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You oughtta know by now.
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You outta kno.......

Dammit Craic!
 
Serious Black
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're all still happening. So are cancerous tumors. So are strokes. So are bouts of the flu. That, in part, is why this pandemic is so dangerous: people with all kinds of maladies still need health care, and the very act of seeking care for those conditions exposes them to COVID-19.
 
geggy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was done by design
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighOnCraic: You oughtta know by now.


Craicy can't drive with a broken back.

At least he can polish the fenders....
 
suid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also fewer "frequent fliers"?
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Many people fraudulently seeking drugs claim heart attack symptoms in ER.

Those people have been mostly scared off.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My mom fell and needed up at ER Sunday night. Got right in, looked at fast, x-rays and CT scan, all fast. Than got a room for a couple days. Me and my sister had to make the call on whether to send her to ER and we're were worried about virus exposure, not being turned away. She should go back to nursing home for rehab today and eventually back to assisted living.

So they had capacity and took care of her for something important but not necessarily an emergency. I hope that lasts.

mrs. edmo had a video call today. Scheduled that yesterday; looks like sinus infection that's been bugging her for weeks. So the doc and wife were both happy to not see each other in person. Only need a trip to the drugstore.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

This text is now purple: Many people fraudulently seeking drugs claim heart attack symptoms in ER.

Those people have been mostly scared off.


A lot of people go to the ER when they really don't need to go to the ER.  Those people are now staying home like they should have in the Before Time.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think it is a combo of fewer pill heads and frequent filters coming in to abuse the system.  Fewer people working long 90 plus hour weeks, which are stressful as hell on the heart, fewer work and traffic related accidents, and maybe a whole lot of dead single people in small apartments waiting to be discovered when this is over.
 
Nogale
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, same here. Doctors are urging patients not to ignore symptoms. People are dying of treatable conditions because they don't want to go to the ER.
 
Elzar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Serious Black: They're all still happening. So are cancerous tumors. So are strokes. So are bouts of the flu. That, in part, is why this pandemic is so dangerous: people with all kinds of maladies still need health care, and the very act of seeking care for those conditions exposes them to COVID-19.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The biggest rush at ERs is in the morning when all the nursing home patients bussed in to either be confirmed dead, or treated for the heart attack that was not discovered until morning bed check.

It is my understanding that the hospital really can not do much for most these people other than administer a few pills and place them under observation.  They probably figured that they can do this just as easily at the nursing home so they have cut out the ambulance theater.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Elzar: Serious Black: They're all still happening. So are cancerous tumors. So are strokes. So are bouts of the flu. That, in part, is why this pandemic is so dangerous: people with all kinds of maladies still need health care, and the very act of seeking care for those conditions exposes them to COVID-19.

[Fark user image 498x240]


Sounds fun!!!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BullBearMS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you pay attention to the scientific data as it comes in...

As more data comes in from China and Italy, as well as Washington state and New York, more cardiac experts are coming to believe the COVID-19 virus can infect the heart muscle. An initial study found cardiac damage in as many as 1 in 5 patients, leading to heart failure and death even among those who show no signs of respiratory distress.
 
Milos Hattrick
‘’ 1 hour ago  
jacksonupperco.comView Full Size
 
orezona [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of my all time favorite skateboarding heroes, Jeff Grosso, died of a heart attack last week at 51.

The dude was an absolute treasure in that he was old, fat and didn't give a fark. Still skated really well and competed and was respected by everyone.

He beat a heroin addiction so honestly his body had been through a lot but it still was very sudden and sad.

Worst part is he has an 8 year old son. 

RIP Mothra!

Series Teaser: Who Is Jeff Grosso? | Jeff Grosso's Loveletters To Skateboarding | VANS
Youtube KIxXidwQ_nc
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

BullBearMS: If you pay attention to the scientific data as it comes in...

As more data comes in from China and Italy, as well as Washington state and New York, more cardiac experts are coming to believe the COVID-19 virus can infect the heart muscle. An initial study found cardiac damage in as many as 1 in 5 patients, leading to heart failure and death even among those who show no signs of respiratory distress.


I would imagine oxygen saturation cratering chronically isn't great for cardiac muscles, either.
 
BullBearMS
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: BullBearMS: If you pay attention to the scientific data as it comes in...

As more data comes in from China and Italy, as well as Washington state and New York, more cardiac experts are coming to believe the COVID-19 virus can infect the heart muscle. An initial study found cardiac damage in as many as 1 in 5 patients, leading to heart failure and death even among those who show no signs of respiratory distress.

I would imagine oxygen saturation cratering chronically isn't great for cardiac muscles, either.


Definitely not.

However, heart damage even when the lungs are working fine is a whole new thing.
 
lycanth [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: This text is now purple: Many people fraudulently seeking drugs claim heart attack symptoms in ER.

Those people have been mostly scared off.

A lot of people go to the ER when they really don't need to go to the ER.  Those people are now staying home like they should have in the Before Time.


Finally a feature.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: The biggest rush at ERs is in the morning when all the nursing home patients bussed in to either be confirmed dead, or treated for the heart attack that was not discovered until morning bed check.

It is my understanding that the hospital really can not do much for most these people other than administer a few pills and place them under observation.  They probably figured that they can do this just as easily at the nursing home so they have cut out the ambulance theater.


Under normal conditions, it's common protocol for nursing homes, etc., to send patients to the ED to rule out potentially life-threatening conditions (perhaps because Medicare pays).  They could have been using in-house triage or telemedicine for this years ago.

Also, if enough people aren't seeking prompt treatment and are letting their conditions deteriorate, the rehab facilities may end up facing a bed shortage of their own in a few months.
 
Helen_Arigby
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I suspect this factor hasn't had time to seep into effect yet, but I'll toss it out: I, at least, have been eating a lot more homemade food since everybody went on lockdown. After all, when you don't have to spend time commuting places, suddenly you have a lot of extra time every week. I can't be the only person spending it on prepping food from scratch.

Knock on fingers and cross your wood, but maybe there's just a whole bunch of "straw that broke the camel's heart" fast food not being eaten?

/yes I have been holding a pillow over my optimism's face
//no it hasn't stopped kicking yet
 
dkulprit
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: Many people fraudulently seeking drugs claim heart attack symptoms in ER.

Those people have been mostly scared off.


I've never heard that.  They usually don't give opiates for heart attacks so not sure what the point would be.

They'd give opiates for the fix of the heart attack because having your chest cracked or the other surgeries depending on the route they take and the like is not exactly pain free.

But giving opiates to a heart attack doesn't help it, so not sure why people would claim those symptoms.
 
gar1013
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

edmo: My mom fell and needed up at ER Sunday night. Got right in, looked at fast, x-rays and CT scan, all fast. Than got a room for a couple days. Me and my sister had to make the call on whether to send her to ER and we're were worried about virus exposure, not being turned away. She should go back to nursing home for rehab today and eventually back to assisted living.

So they had capacity and took care of her for something important but not necessarily an emergency. I hope that lasts.

mrs. edmo had a video call today. Scheduled that yesterday; looks like sinus infection that's been bugging her for weeks. So the doc and wife were both happy to not see each other in person. Only need a trip to the drugstore.


If she hasn't tried using sinus irrigation, she really should.

Helps clear out the gunk and allow oxygen to get up there and help clear up the infection.

Might want to combine that with some Afrin for the first few days to help the water flow.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

BullBearMS: If you pay attention to the scientific data as it comes in...

As more data comes in from China and Italy, as well as Washington state and New York, more cardiac experts are coming to believe the COVID-19 virus can infect the heart muscle. An initial study found cardiac damage in as many as 1 in 5 patients, leading to heart failure and death even among those who show no signs of respiratory distress.


Well that's terrifying.
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: Many people fraudulently seeking drugs claim heart attack symptoms in ER.

Those people have been mostly scared off.


That wouldn't necessarily do anything for the actual STEMI numbers, which are tracked closely for quality measure compliance from first ER time to the timing of cath lab activations and such.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
One of the guys I went to basic with and then stationed in germany/deployed with had a massive heart attack last wednesday.  Had to have immediate surgery as he had a 75% blockage and 3 stents put in.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

suid: Also fewer "frequent fliers"?


Because eventually they get SARS-CoV-2 in the hospital they like to hang around in and become COVID-19 patients
 
I sound fat [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Well, lots of the people who would have died from that are dying from this?  maybe.  or just being counted as that because they had it in their system?

guessing.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Straight Outta Hate
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: This text is now purple: Many people fraudulently seeking drugs claim heart attack symptoms in ER.

Those people have been mostly scared off.

A lot of people go to the ER when they really don't need to go to the ER.  Those people are now staying home like they should have in the Before Time.


Some people go to ER because they have no money or insurance and ER is the only place that will see them
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Lots of "excess deaths."

Gothamist: But another 200 city residents are now dying at home each day, compared to 20 to 25 such deaths before the pandemic, said Aja Worthy-Davis, a spokeswoman for the medical examiner's office
 
Mouser
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
shiat's gettin' real son, and when shiat gets real, ain't nobody got no time for heart attacks.
 
duenor
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Serious Black: They're all still happening. So are cancerous tumors. So are strokes. So are bouts of the flu. That, in part, is why this pandemic is so dangerous: people with all kinds of maladies still need health care, and the very act of seeking care for those conditions exposes them to COVID-19.


Yeah. I just came from the gun owners forum that I've been a part of for fifteen years, but inactive and rarely visiting for the last eight.

There are multiple threads there about how people have gone to ERs and it is empty, so clearly this is all overblown.

Good Lord there are a lot of people there who are dead set on believing the entire lockdown is a Democrat overreaction at best or an insidious attempt to smear Trump at worst. So many of those guys have taken over the board. Who knows, maybe a bunch of them are all just one Russian operative for all I know. I sure hope so.
 
Nonpo
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Sadly the only explanation that makes any real sense to me is that people are choosing to just say "ahh, I didn't need that side of my body anyway, it'll be fine" when they stroke out or "just grab me an asprin and I'll ride it out" when they have a heart attack and are staying at home instead of going to the hospital where they are afraid they will catch the virus. I expected visits for minor stuff to go way down, but it's not good to hear that even serious stuff is seeing a statistical drop-off like this.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
They're there, Subby.  They're there.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

duenor: Serious Black: They're all still happening. So are cancerous tumors. So are strokes. So are bouts of the flu. That, in part, is why this pandemic is so dangerous: people with all kinds of maladies still need health care, and the very act of seeking care for those conditions exposes them to COVID-19.

Yeah. I just came from the gun owners forum that I've been a part of for fifteen years, but inactive and rarely visiting for the last eight.

There are multiple threads there about how people have gone to ERs and it is empty, so clearly this is all overblown.

Good Lord there are a lot of people there who are dead set on believing the entire lockdown is a Democrat overreaction at best or an insidious attempt to smear Trump at worst. So many of those guys have taken over the board. Who knows, maybe a bunch of them are all just one Russian operative for all I know. I sure hope so.


Nah.  People are just crazy.  I know a person spouting the same type of shiat all over facebook.  From plots from a government takeover, to a chinese plot to take over.

The irony is that they're a huge trump fan and are into the whole Q bs....

So I'm not seeing how it squares.  If the government is run by trump and he's the only one who can stop the deep state, then how tf is this a government plot?  Like I don't get it.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

gar1013: If she hasn't tried using sinus irrigation, she really should.


That was a doc recommendation.
 
