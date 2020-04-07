 Skip to content
(NPR)   Starbucks, which for some half-assed reason is apparently considered an "essential business," is now requiring its employees to wear face masks. Spelling your name correctly still optional   (npr.org) divider line
    More: Stupid, Thermodynamics, United States, Covering, Source, Americans wear face coverings, Tuesday Starbucks, Disease Control, Prevention recommendation  
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Quedaee thinks she spelled it right.
 
zobear [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
How desperate do you have to be for shiatty coffee that you have it delivered?
 
way south
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People need food?
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Phteven breathes a sigh of relief.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm pretty sure restaurants can still be open for to go orders.  Not sure what subby is going on about.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Colorado, pot shops are essential, businesses are supposed to have no more than 50% of their workforce onsite, but for unemployment, one is still required to seek 5 jobs per week.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It seems obvious to me that closing liquor stores and coffee shops would lead to riots and a massive increase in deaths among Americans trying to make their own.

Making alcohol at home during Prohibition (and before) lead to many fires, explosions, and poisonings, mostly from lead or methanol.

Making coffee nowadays requires an advanced degree in chemistry apparently, so best not to let the masses get out their old Bodum pots and percolators. Glass shards alone could kill millions where keeping Starbucks open will only kill tens of thousands perhaps.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Caffeine is absolutely essential.
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Classic.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Politics is the art of the possible, so you have to compromise with the panicky nature of the beast, not to mention the Orange Beast 666.
 
AmbassadorBooze [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here is a solution.  If we can't get Starbucks closed, then we isolate and shun anybody who goes to starbucks.  And make it last not just for lockdown, but all time.  If your significant other goes to Starbucks during quarantine, break up with them.  If you have children, make them choose who they are staying with forever, and who they will say goodby to forever.  If you work at starbucks you have 24 hours to quit, or you get put on the shunning list.  If you own starbucks stock, you have 24 hours to sell.

Don't provides services or products to those that shop at or work at starbucks during the lockdown.  Or after, unless everybody stops going today.  Have Homo sapians evolve into two species, one that drinks starbucks and one that doesn't.

Problem solved.
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
66.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Buckerlin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Half-assed"? My likelihood of murdering is much higher without caffeine.
 
joker420
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Libs gotta have their Starbucks.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brantgoose: Making coffee nowadays requires an advanced degree in chemistry apparently, so best not to let the masses get out their old Bodum pots and percolators. Glass shards alone could kill millions where keeping Starbucks open will only kill tens of thousands perhaps.


Counterpoint:

The Perfect Campfire Coffee! - 18th Century Cooking from Townsends
Youtube ZQBZZ6P3aB0
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unrelated but I went to a SB drive thru this morning which shares a parking lot with a Goodwill.  There was a line of cars five deep of people at the donor door with GW employees taking donations WTH.  I'm not sure if the retail part was open.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xai: [Fark user image 768x1024]

Classic.


A quork for Master Mork. Or is it quark for Master Mark? Anyway Schrondinger's cat is among the pigeons.

Like a recent meme proposes, Schrondinger's cat has proven that the box does, and does not exist, simultaneously. Cats have always been Quantum on the macroscale. That is how they get into and out of impossible places all the time. Place just does contain a cat. They are super-fluids. They can flow up the sides of a bucket and escape at any time.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Tall mocha for Plank Call of Charlie. Plank Call of Charlie?"
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
maxx2112
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When Caturday is cleverly disguised as a Tuesday . . .

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is there some reason you need your name spelled correctly on a throw-away cup, subs?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dittybopper: brantgoose: Making coffee nowadays requires an advanced degree in chemistry apparently, so best not to let the masses get out their old Bodum pots and percolators. Glass shards alone could kill millions where keeping Starbucks open will only kill tens of thousands perhaps.

Counterpoint:

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/ZQBZZ6P3​aB0]


Yeah, but ... yeah, but, yeah, but ... shut-up!

People with the common sense to make a fire, a camp, or to hunt, also have the common sense to make good coffee or tea.

Le sens commun n'est pas commun. -- Voltaire, Famous Coffee Fiend, who wrote 20,000 letters a day
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  

joker420: Libs gotta have their Starbucks.


Libertarians gotta have their weed.
 
gar1013
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: I'm pretty sure restaurants can still be open for to go orders.  Not sure what subby is going on about.


Subby is probably the type that goes around in a constant state of "can't even".
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkingSmurf: Unrelated but I went to a SB drive thru this morning which shares a parking lot with a Goodwill.  There was a line of cars five deep of people at the donor door with GW employees taking donations WTH.  I'm not sure if the retail part was open.


Well there's a lot of dead peoples closets being emptied right now.  Once things open up, I'm sure you can find some good deals on designer fashion at Goodwill.  With a little work, you can turn dead peoples clothes into a thriving vintage clothing business on ebay!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ltdanman44: [Fark user image 168x300]

[Fark user image 512x362]


I'll tell you what is wrong.

Americans.

They believe that more is more, that combining two good things (pumpkins + coffee, M&Ms plus coffee, etc) will make a better thing. It's that undying and incorrigible American optimism. You can be it all. You can have it all. MORE IS MORE and nothing succeeds like excess. It has either spread to a lot of other countries or else it was come by honestly (by inheritance) from those countries, such as the UK or Germany or Ireland.

But that is the fundamental fly in the ointment. MOOOOOOOORE!
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nytmare: joker420: Libs gotta have their Starbucks.

Libertarians gotta have their weed.


Otherwise they would be old-fashioned Republicans like their parents and grand-parents. Just kidding. It's a bit of a cliché. Not true by half.
 
brizzle365
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nytmare: Is there some reason you need your name spelled correctly on a throw-away cup, subs?


so we know who to draw and quarter for not recycling?
 
Victoly
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xai: [Fark user image 768x1024]

Classic.


Fark user imageView Full Size


/ Because McDonald's is the Starbucks of hamburgers
 
Victoly
‘’ 59 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Making coffee nowadays requires an advanced degree in chemistry apparently


Nonsense!  Why I bet if you surveyed a typical starbucks you'd find that there's lots of baristas with advanced degrees in all kinds of subjects that are making your coffee.  Heck I'd posit one further though and wager you wouldn't find one with an advanced degree in chemistry.
 
nanim [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
To those in this thread who must not know anyone who works nights:

Rem those groceries you eat?... Many are delivered at night.
Rem people that work the night shift at hospitals, or as EMTs?
Think they don't need/want/deserve coffee & snacks overnight?

All coffee shops near me are open 24 hours, for that reason.
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

brantgoose: Americans.

They believe that more is more, that combining two good things (pumpkins + coffee, M&Ms plus coffee, etc) will make a better thing.


https://www.theonion.com/u-s-citizens​-​we-love-when-thing-taste-like-other-th​i-1829661082
 
pacified
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
You know, they don't have to spell your name if you just order plain ol' coffee.
 
Hachitori
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

way south: People need food?


"Food" not equal to "Starbucks Coffee"

Although to be fair, if you just consider calories...

Double chocolaty chip frappuccino blended crème: 500 calories
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Came for irrational anecdotes about Starbucks being "bad" coffee, was not disappointed.
 
OwnTheRide
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I came here to make jokes about canceling Starbucks customers.

At first I was disappointed to see I was too late.

Then I was horrified to see that you were not joking.

Sheesh.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Yeah, Subby, so stupid to make them wear face masks! Won't somebody think of the poor virus particles?
 
mikalmd
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Sadly, My local coffee bar Fellini's is closed ..
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AeAe
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: brantgoose: Making coffee nowadays requires an advanced degree in chemistry apparently

Nonsense!  Why I bet if you surveyed a typical starbucks you'd find that there's lots of baristas with advanced degrees in all kinds of subjects that are making your coffee.  Heck I'd posit one further though and wager you wouldn't find one with an advanced degree in chemistry.


There are 30,000 Starbucks in world. You dont think its possible that at one point in time, someone with a Chemistry graduate degree ever worked in one? Maybe after college or between jobs?
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Channeling my inner Jay Leno: At those prices, they should wear masks all the time!
 
Victoly
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rcain
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

zobear: How desperate do you have to be for shiatty coffee that you have it delivered?


Well considering there's many Americans willing to risk dying of a fentanyl OD to get their drug fix, this seems pretty tame by comparison to the point I have to wonder why you give a fark

Fortunately for me, I'm one of the elite coffee users who has raised his addiction to a superlative level and roast my own. Presently, I'm feeling thankful I ordered a 30lb supply of Guatemalan and Sumatran green beans back in February before stuff started to get real, which should last me more than a year -- hopefully some sense of normality will be restored by then
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

nanim: To those in this thread who must not know anyone who works nights:

Rem those groceries you eat?... Many are delivered at night.
Rem people that work the night shift at hospitals, or as EMTs?
Think they don't need/want/deserve coffee & snacks overnight?

All coffee shops near me are open 24 hours, for that reason.
[cdn.shopify.com image 425x230]


bionicdisco.comView Full Size
 
6nome
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Hot coffee.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Americans love thier melted coffee-flavored milkshakes. Yet I get looked at like a weirdo if I eat icecream in the morning. Maybe if it was coffee flavored icecream. Then I could fit it.
 
Jorgie [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
They sell food. If other fast-food places get to stay open, you don't get to tell Starbucks to stay closed just because you don't like them subby.
 
webron
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: I'm pretty sure restaurants can still be open for to go orders.  Not sure what subby is going on about.


Any place that sells food is open. There is no definition of essential business.
 
