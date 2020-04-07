 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Finally, Florida makes the news for a non-Farkworthy reason
    Florida  
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm 5 minutes from a beach that looks like this too, and I really miss it. This is the best and most refreshing time of the year for a dip in the Gulf. By May it will be like bath water with as hot as this spring has been.
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ooh. That looks nice.

And it's empty.

"Honey! Pack the kids. I found us a nice beach to visit."
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey I think I saw Waldo in that footage.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Proud video: "Look guys, isolated beaches have no people on them. Go figure"
Cool, now do the ones with high rises. Beaches that people actually crowd.
Also, i saw some people on some of the beaches in the video.
 
sforce
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Walker: Proud video: "Look guys, isolated beaches have no people on them. Go figure"
Cool, now do the ones with high rises. Beaches that people actually crowd.
Also, i saw some people on some of the beaches in the video.


That, and very little to none of the footage showed places with public beach access.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Walker: Proud video: "Look guys, isolated beaches have no people on them. Go figure"
Cool, now do the ones with high rises. Beaches that people actually crowd.
Also, i saw some people on some of the beaches in the video.


The glass is always half empty with you, isnt it?
 
Sean M
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Great Job Florida!  Fresh air and sunshine are terrible for your health...oh wait, those were what part of the remedy for the 1918 Flu.
 
Lupis626
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Twitter isn't news.
 
Tannhauser
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Smart ones are down at Keywadin island anyway.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Tannhauser: Smart ones are down at Keywadin island anyway.


probably not

https://www.naplesnews.com/story/news​/​local/2020/03/27/covid-19-close-keeway​din-other-state-owned-islands-and-sand​bars-violators-could-face-fines/290672​5001/
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
If this news is non-Farkworthy, then WHY ARE WE SEEING IT?

:-P
 
