(Washington Post)   New science shows that all it takes to defeat COVID-19 is some goddamn kiwis   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
New Zealand has a real government.
 
Egoy3k [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm fairly happy with the actions that my province (Nova Scotia) has taken  as well. coupled with our low as hell population density we are managing quite well.
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
New Zealand has done great but we are talking about a country that has less then 5 million residents. For reference the Atlanta metro area has 5.9 million.
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been trying to peel a kiwi all morning but the feathers keep getting in the way
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

not enough beer: New Zealand has done great but we are talking about a country that has less then 5 million residents. For reference the Atlanta metro area has 5.9 million.


and Long Island has 8 million people.
 
Texas Gabe [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Competence goes a long way.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: New Zealand has a real government.


It's easy to lock down an island nation with only five international entry points (three that only go to Australia) that's so remote it doesn't show up on some maps.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of​_​airports_in_New_Zealand

Auckland is a 3 hour flight from the nearest country.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Um, threatening to fire the health minister because he mountain biked and stayed with his family unit? What? I mean if the beaches were crowded, sure go ahead, but if they are with just their family on a deserted beach then it seems to be proper social distancing. Perhaps their level 4 is a lot more extreme then what we're doing in Ohio, because here exercise is allowed, and in fact encouraged (health problems from obesity will kill WAY more people this year than the ~550 we're going to have from this first round of Covid).
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
This is what happens when you listen to experts, believe in science, and have real leadership that is willing to give the finger to petulant biatches in the rent-seeking and investor classes who weep mightily that shutting down the country will harm their precious portfolios. This is what happens when you value life over profit.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: It's easy to lock down an island nation with only five international entry points (three that only go to Australia) that's so remote it doesn't show up on some maps.


Yeah, NZ had the best of both worlds: An easy to isolate nation AND enough warning to do so in time.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Hobbits must have natural resistance.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: This is what happens when you listen to experts, believe in science, and have real leadership that is willing to give the finger to petulant biatches in the rent-seeking and investor classes who weep mightily that shutting down the country will harm their precious portfolios. This is what happens when you value life over profit.


Funny enough the CEO of their version of Walmart said lock it all down, better to squash it fast then prolong the pain. Of course tourism is a major industry there and until there's a vaccine they can't really open back up or it's for nothing, so it'll be interesting.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

robodog: Um, threatening to fire the health minister because he mountain biked and stayed with his family unit?


The problem is "Well, he rode, so it's okay for my brother and I to ride, right?" then "those two guys are riding, we're going to ride" and then there's a peloton of infectious fun!

When you're in public office, you need to be holding the highest standards. And if he's not normally staying with family? He's a conduit of infection between the NZ cabinet and that family.

Scotland's Minister of Health, after announcing that you needed to shelter in place and you shouldn't go off to the countryside to do so promptly went to her second home in the countryside. Exactly the example you don't want to set. She is no longer the minister of health.
 
gerrychampoux
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Can we stop submitting sites with a paywall?
 
DVD
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
If we're going to swear about Kiwis, then I get to threadjack and have 500-year-old swearing

/plus a bonus Tyrion vs Monty Python
//was submitted but not listed
///now back to your regularly scheduled Kiwis
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

steklo: not enough beer: New Zealand has done great but we are talking about a country that has less then 5 million residents. For reference the Atlanta metro area has 5.9 million.

and Long Island has 8 million people.


Rhode Island has 1.1 million people.
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

not enough beer: New Zealand has done great but we are talking about a country that has less then 5 million residents. For reference the Atlanta metro area has 5.9 million.


Its also a country that slammed down HARD on the restrictions.  There's no way the US would be able to do it.  Too many people shouting about their rights etc.

Friend in Wellington.  She's left her house once in three weeks. (backyard sitting doesnt count as leaving the house).  She's having a hard time, but is quite happy with how NZ is handling it - especially as we chat and she hears how things are going here in the US.
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
https://gothamist.com/news/racial-bre​a​kdown-nycs-covid-19-cases-necessary-tr​ack-pandemics-inequities

Good news everyone. The Gothamist is going to handle covid by suing it for civil rights violations.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Egoy3k: I'm fairly happy with the actions that my province (Nova Scotia) has taken  as well. coupled with our low as hell population density we are managing quite well.


BC is doing OK with respect to hospitalized cases, although the reported overall numbers are not counting all of the community cases who don't qualify for testing.
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

ProcrastinationStation: not enough beer: New Zealand has done great but we are talking about a country that has less then 5 million residents. For reference the Atlanta metro area has 5.9 million.

Its also a country that slammed down HARD on the restrictions.  There's no way the US would be able to do it.  Too many people shouting about their rights etc.

Friend in Wellington.  She's left her house once in three weeks. (backyard sitting doesnt count as leaving the house).  She's having a hard time, but is quite happy with how NZ is handling it - especially as we chat and she hears how things are going here in the US.


I am not slamming them for their response. I am just noting their entire country is smaller then a mid major city in the US. Also yeah not having any land borders really helps as well.
 
jso2897
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
So - they are doing what the smart people said, and are mostly going to live.
Amazing.
Astounding.
I just can't believe it.
Who could have anticipated this?
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

robodog: Prank Call of Cthulhu: This is what happens when you listen to experts, believe in science, and have real leadership that is willing to give the finger to petulant biatches in the rent-seeking and investor classes who weep mightily that shutting down the country will harm their precious portfolios. This is what happens when you value life over profit.

Funny enough the CEO of their version of Walmart said lock it all down, better to squash it fast then prolong the pain. Of course tourism is a major industry there and until there's a vaccine they can't really open back up or it's for nothing, so it'll be interesting.


Is the film and television industry still big down there? The loss of those jobs have to be rather large if it still is.

/need to go find some old Xena reruns
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

robodog: Um, threatening to fire the health minister because he mountain biked and stayed with his family unit? What? I mean if the beaches were crowded, sure go ahead, but if they are with just their family on a deserted beach then it seems to be proper social distancing. Perhaps their level 4 is a lot more extreme then what we're doing in Ohio, because here exercise is allowed, and in fact encouraged (health problems from obesity will kill WAY more people this year than the ~550 we're going to have from this first round of Covid).


If he was doing actual mountain biking on a single-track or something, then yeah, that's dangerous. And if he were to get hurt, in the woods, our out in the brushland, he'd have to be extracted. That would require significant resources, and potentially risking those resources to exposure.The government said not to do things that could require emergency services.

As much as I want to ride my mountain bike when the trails dry, I probably won't. Because of this exact reason.

Pretty sure that activities that could require the use of those resources for rescue w
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

question_dj: robodog: Um, threatening to fire the health minister because he mountain biked and stayed with his family unit? What? I mean if the beaches were crowded, sure go ahead, but if they are with just their family on a deserted beach then it seems to be proper social distancing. Perhaps their level 4 is a lot more extreme then what we're doing in Ohio, because here exercise is allowed, and in fact encouraged (health problems from obesity will kill WAY more people this year than the ~550 we're going to have from this first round of Covid).

If he was doing actual mountain biking on a single-track or something, then yeah, that's dangerous. And if he were to get hurt, in the woods, our out in the brushland, he'd have to be extracted. That would require significant resources, and potentially risking those resources to exposure.The government said not to do things that could require emergency services.

As much as I want to ride my mountain bike when the trails dry, I probably won't. Because of this exact reason.

Pretty sure that activities that could require the use of those resources for rescue w


I accidentally myself in the comments.
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

not enough beer: New Zealand has done great but we are talking about a country that has less then 5 million residents. For reference the Atlanta metro area has 5.9 million.


I thought Atlanta had hit 10 mil.
 
Capt.Plywood
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Obviously sheep aren't carriers.
 
MikeyFuccon [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: New Zealand has a real government.


The old joke in the Soviet Union was that when the revolution was complete, one small country (New Zealand was a common candidate) would be allowed to stay capitalist---to make sure the global socialist commonwealth had access to usable price data for economic calculation.

Eurasian gangsters need at least one country to still have a functioning government when Putin finally keels over and the Russian Federation flies apart.
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I fully expected this to be a kiwi thread by now

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

Bigger than I thought.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
They're led by a sane intelligent human being.

We have sewage masquerading as a vaguely person shaped orange monster who's trying to profiteer off of all this.
 
not enough beer [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Alwysadydrmr: not enough beer: New Zealand has done great but we are talking about a country that has less then 5 million residents. For reference the Atlanta metro area has 5.9 million.

I thought Atlanta had hit 10 mil.


Depends of the detention maybe in the ever expanding version of the metro but the old metric is about 6.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
That shiat has to be the worst:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DFTM
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: This is what happens when you listen to experts, believe in science, and have real leadership that is willing to give the finger to petulant biatches in the rent-seeking and investor classes who weep mightily that shutting down the country will harm their precious portfolios. This is what happens when you value life over profit.


/Pedant view on - To be clear one does not "believe" in science. Belief is for ideas and groups that have no provable evidence to support their POV and collective view.
Science is not a belief - it is a provable set of facts and understandings about how things work- period
There is no "belief" involved. It is what it is - whether or not you like or agree. </pedant view>
 
TheVirginMarty
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: New Zealand has a real government.


It doesn't hurt that they have a fraction of the population that many other countries have.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

McGrits: robodog: Prank Call of Cthulhu: This is what happens when you listen to experts, believe in science, and have real leadership that is willing to give the finger to petulant biatches in the rent-seeking and investor classes who weep mightily that shutting down the country will harm their precious portfolios. This is what happens when you value life over profit.

Funny enough the CEO of their version of Walmart said lock it all down, better to squash it fast then prolong the pain. Of course tourism is a major industry there and until there's a vaccine they can't really open back up or it's for nothing, so it'll be interesting.

Is the film and television industry still big down there? The loss of those jobs have to be rather large if it still is.

/need to go find some old Xena reruns


It's not small, but at $1.3B its impact on GDP is less than 1%. Tourism is much greater at $13B.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Alwysadydrmr: I fully expected this to be a kiwi thread by now

[Fark user image image 425x244]


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Loren
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: New Zealand has a real government.


Yup.  There's no way we are going to accomplish that here with the right keeping pushing the sacrifice granny approach.  With a message that mixed there won't be compliance.

not enough beer: New Zealand has done great but we are talking about a country that has less then 5 million residents. For reference the Atlanta metro area has 5.9 million.


Which means they also only have less than 2% of the resources to throw at it that we do.  The one big advantage they have is a lack of illegal border crossers.
 
