Nice to know police in Minnesota are having fun during the pandemic
    More: Amusing, State, Sociology, Police, The Police, 1980s, Music video, Leon Jackson, real life advice  
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought police stings were supposed to be undercover.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uh, they *do* know the topic of that song, right?
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: Uh, they *do* know the topic of that song, right?


Knowing stuff is asking a lot of somebody from Farmington.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Guess pandemic means fewer wives to bang.

Dogs to kill.

People of color to harass for no reason.

Reasons to shoot people for no reason other than I'm skerred.
 
Insain2
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Don't care it's funny......
 
rebelyell2006 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: I thought police stings were supposed to be undercover.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Metal underwear is a type of cover.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Sometimes it's not so easy
To be the policeman's pet
 
redonkulon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Ha
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Unobtanium: Uh, they *do* know the topic of that song, right?


Of course they know, what do you think they are?

Uh, wait...
 
