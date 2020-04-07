 Skip to content
(Buzzfeed)   Women on Tik Tok putting ice cubes in their vaginas? More likely than you think   (buzzfeed.com) divider line
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Frostbite is no joke.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is not what I meant when I said I wanted to "crack a cold one"
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would ask why, but... I don't know if I really need a reason
 
whosits_112
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Paige, no.
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
H31N0US
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
JFC that web page gave me an epileptic seizure, and I don't have epilepsy.
 
SBinRR [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I wish I was shocked and surprised by this.
 
KamikazeCraig
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I may need to finally get TikTok and examine the videos before rendering judgement.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

how are we several posts into this thread and NOT have this yet?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Honey, this obviously explains my small penis.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Need more ice, ass
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
probesport [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Foreigner - 'Cold As Ice' [Official Music Video]
Youtube rAESnjvz3lQ
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Snatchcicles.
 
probesport [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Frostbite is no joke.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Man of Few Words
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Ice cubes? In my vagina? It's more likely than you think.
 
ElwoodCuse [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
remember when someone hacked an airline's twitter account and posted a picture of a hoo hah with a toy airplane in it and it stayed up for hours? lol
 
orbister
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Gubbo: I would ask why, but... I don't know if I really need a reason


To treat depression, apparently. I can imagine that an ice cube up the foof would distract the mind a bit.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
That article was trying too hard.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

whosits_112: Paige, no.


Ice dongs anyone?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
1funguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: This is not what I meant when I said I wanted to "crack a cold one"


Smarted...but could have funnied too.
Lots of these anal birth canal folks on here act like they're getting their hands cut off if you funny stuff, so you get smarted.
But it was very funny.
 
orbister
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

ElwoodCuse: remember when someone hacked an airline's twitter account and posted a picture of a hoo hah with a toy airplane in it and it stayed up for hours? lol


All those Kegel exercises were worthwhile, then?
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Let's mix up the internet memes, put some Tide pods up there,
 
SBinRR [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
probesport [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Mugato: Let's mix up the internet memes, put some Tide pods up there,


Now who would be dumb enough to use a cleaning product in thei.... ohh.... yeah..

thumbs-prod.si-cdn.comView Full Size
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I swear half the time I see these "challenges" on Tiktok it's so blatantly started by some dude with a weird fetish looking to cash in.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Sentence

gif

Sentence

gif

*close tab*
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
hips.hearstapps.comView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Wasn't this, essentially, a form of treatment torture used on mental patients throughout our less-enlightened times, and - thank your deity of choice- subsequently abandoned as both useless and cruel?

It is not often the word flabbergasted seems so apropos.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

bigbadideasinaction: I swear half the time I see these "challenges" on Tiktok it's so blatantly started by some dude with a weird fetish looking to cash in.


truer words
 
VisualiseThis
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Those comments though...
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Sentence

gif

Sentence

gif

*close tab*


Really. Nice web design. Is it 1997 already? Surprised there weren't any frames.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Yeah I bet someone at BuzzFeed talked to a real doctor...
 
Mister Pleco [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

bigbadideasinaction: I swear half the time I see these "challenges" on Tiktok it's so blatantly started by some dude with a weird fetish looking to cash in.


Considering it's TikTok?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
We're three things past "ice cubes in vaginas" already. You've already missed "N95 mask on genitals with penis poking out", "how many raw eggs can you hold in one hand", and "Zoom call with porn background image"

Bless your heart, internet.
 
Thudfark
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Waiting for the inevitable "idiot crams dry ice up hoohaw because of ice challenge" headline.
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
*watches stampede of Farkers jump to TikTok"
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Evil Mackerel:

Ice dongs anyone?

[Fark user image 850x606]

I think I saw that movie years ago.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fffftt, Mrs Moose takes the whole freezer.
 
Thudfark
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Also, Frosty the Shamecave
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Damn, that is one cold ice box.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
i.ebayimg.comView Full Size


I tried to cash in on the trend but my low-bidding Malaysian manufacturer had a got damned typo on the machines.  Oh well, hopefully, I can at least recoup my investment by unloading these things in the underground Veterinary butt-chugging market.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
WTF??? (NSFW)
 
EyeHaveRisen
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
At least they aren't using frozen hot dogs

Thaw one of those out in your vag and see what happens, or doesn't
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Back in the day, we would remove our onion belts and slip our penises into vaginas.
 
yanoosh
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
If my ex did it, it wouldn't melt.
 
JNowe
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Insert? Hell, my ex-wife made her own ice.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: This is not what I meant when I said I wanted to "crack a cold one"


You were thinking more of a corpse?
 
