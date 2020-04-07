 Skip to content
(CNN)   And Just in case you didn't have ENOUGH to worry about, Radiation levels around Chernobyl are spiking as a forest fire is burning irradiated trees   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: Followup, Radiation poisoning, Chernobyl disaster, Ionizing radiation, fire covering, Background radiation, Radioactive contamination, Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant, village of Vladimirovka  
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Radioactive Forest Fire would look great on a concert poster.
 
bloobeary [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shouldn't those trees be able to stand up and walk away from danger on their own by now?
 
DaWormyPimpsta
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Right on time...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Nuclear power had their chances back in the 1970s and 80's.  Move aside and let the virus and the space rock get their chances.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

DaWormyPimpsta: Right on time...

[Fark user image 500x1002]


Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
2.3 uSv/hr? Not great................(don't say it)..............(don't say it!)............not terrible.

Props to CNN for giving the actual unit, I've seen two reports that didn't.

\ Seriously. Just stay away for a while.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
They just pulled Maker's Mark from the shelves.
 
neofonz
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Unavailable for comment.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Chernobyl The gift that just keeps on giving.
 
Xanlexian
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'm not worried about it.  May Russia melt.
 
TheSlothAlive
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Maybe it'll irradiate the virus. Problem solved. Phew, guess I'll go outside and start hugging strangers.
 
LewDux
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cdsmith74
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

TheSlothAlive: Maybe it'll irradiate the virus. Problem solved. Phew, guess I'll go outside and start hugging strangers.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Yeah, about that...
 
LewDux
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Xanlexian: I'm not worried about it.  May Russia melt.


This is repeat from 80s
 
lectos
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

TheSlothAlive: Maybe it'll irradiate the virus. Problem solved. Phew, guess I'll go outside and start hugging strangers.


Sure, a viral mutation causing a spike to a 100% death rate due to radiation would really help right about now
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Xanlexian: I'm not worried about it.  May Russia melt.


Geography's not your strong suit, is it?
 
meerclarschild [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Oh my, Mother Nature is pissed! She's trying to shake off all us fleas.

/Meh, we deserve it
//hashtag Team Earth
///slashies welcome old gods
 
neofonz
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Now with meme goodness.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Can we just finally get the apocalypse over with and end the suffering?

Drawing this shiet out over months is torture....
 
DippityDoo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Cdr.Murdock: Can we just finally get the apocalypse over with and end the suffering?

Drawing this shiet out over months is torture....


Feeling a little more Jewish every day, aren't we??
 
