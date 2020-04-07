 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Hill)   2 in 10 Americans are lying   (thehill.com) divider line
52
    More: Obvious, Household income in the United States, Percentage point, Gallup poll, fair amount of disruption, George Gallup, The Gallup Organization, Demographics of the United States, Gallup's polling  
•       •       •

2556 clicks; posted to Main » on 07 Apr 2020 at 9:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook   more»



52 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mine was distrupted for about 2 weeks until my office was cleaned and a new work schedule figured out. Now I'm back full time. Professionally, the only difference is no traffic on my commute and a very empty parking lot with lots of people working from home.

Socially, it's like a farkin' bomb went off.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm still working myself, but we're on a skeleton crew for now.  It's like working the day after New Years Eve, every day.  And I have more time to kill at work than ever before.
 
no1curr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had to move to working from home. Oddly I have fewer disruptions in my life now
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

no1curr: I had to move to working from home. Oddly I have fewer disruptions in my life now


Miss those pointless meetings?
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Merltech: no1curr: I had to move to working from home. Oddly I have fewer disruptions in my life now

Miss those pointless meetings?


Well, now they're pointless meetings where no one can see that you're not wearing pants.
 
holdmybones [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've worked from home for about a decade and have a pretty mellow social life. Most of my regular outings, prior to this, were to the coffee roaster, grocery store, and dispensary. All of those things are open currently.

My kids and wife being home are a big disruption to my work, but as far as "climbing the walls" due to the shelter in place orders, I am probably suited to weather it better than most*.

So, I'd be in the disrupted but not completely turned my life upside down. Fortunately.

*excludes most of fark.com
 
no1curr [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Merltech: no1curr: I had to move to working from home. Oddly I have fewer disruptions in my life now

Miss those pointless meetings?


Now we're just down to useful meetings and no pants
 
MasterPython
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
I doubt they are lying. If you didn't have a life before why would you get one when it was illegal? So far this has had minimal impact on myself.
 
Cubicle Jockey
‘’ 58 minutes ago  

no1curr: Oddly I have fewer disruptions in my life now



I hate it. What should be a "turn to your left or right and ask a question" now ends up being a minor email chain.
And my boss does not use Skype for some reason, even if she wants to hold an extended conversation. It's all goddamn emails.
I'm getting PTSD from the Outlook chime.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Just my work life has been disrupted. All I do in my personal life is play video games and do stuff with my dog.
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 58 minutes ago  
Basement dwellers haven't noticed much difference.  Their 1000-packs of hot pockets have sustained them for weeks.
 
Opacity [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The only people who weren't disrupted were previously out of work with no prospects or in intensive care. Maybe someone should explain to Trump that there was 20% of our population unemployed or in intensive care back in January.
 
GRCooper [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I'm a writer. I spend long periods of time alone at home. I go out grocery shopping when I need to. Nothing has really changed, unless you count the fact that *nobody* is buying books. Thankfully I didn't have a release during this period, the guys who did are reporting dismal sales (the first 30 days are when we make most of our money, so the release month is vital).
 
waxbeans [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

ketkarsa: Basement dwellers haven't noticed much difference.  Their 1000-packs of hot pockets have sustained them for weeks.


Hay, I eat DiGiorno's square pan 🍕
 
kbronsito [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
2/10 Americans may just be our misanthropes who haven't noticed a difference because they were already social distancing, and our elderly, whose kids were already not visiting them at the nursing home before this shiat went down.
 
fark account name
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Not true.  I'm an agoraphobic who lives in my mom's basement.  Life's the same for me.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

ketkarsa: Basement dwellers haven't noticed much difference.  Their 1000-packs of hot pockets have sustained them for weeks.


Where the hell did you find thousand packs? My... friend has been looking for those!
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

fark account name: Not true.  I'm an agoraphobic who lives in my mom's basement.  Life's the same for me.


Username checks out.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Streaming Netflix has degraded video quality and is choppy...it's like 2014 all over again. So yeah it hurts!
 
astelmaszek
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I suspect after all of this is said and done, McMansions will be back in style. There is no replacement for displacement aka square footage in this case. 600 acres of woods behind the house helps as well (only acre and half is mine, rest is public, but I barely ever see a person there).

Funny how offices have been downsizing space in buildings, etc. "Huddle" areas don't seem so smart anymore. It will over my dead body I ever return to work in an office unless I have at least 150sqft to myself and a door.
 
doomjesse
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

GRCooper: I'm a writer. I spend long periods of time alone at home. I go out grocery shopping when I need to. Nothing has really changed, unless you count the fact that *nobody* is buying books. Thankfully I didn't have a release during this period, the guys who did are reporting dismal sales (the first 30 days are when we make most of our money, so the release month is vital).


Thanks.  Now that I know that I'll blow more money on new releases for local authors.  Since one of our Pulitzer Prize winners for journalism got laid off that seems a good place to start.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'm retired, so subby is wrong.  About all that has changed is shopping every other week instead of weekly.
 
Monkey
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

GRCooper: I'm a writer. I spend long periods of time alone at home. I go out grocery shopping when I need to. Nothing has really changed, unless you count the fact that *nobody* is buying books. Thankfully I didn't have a release during this period, the guys who did are reporting dismal sales (the first 30 days are when we make most of our money, so the release month is vital).


It's odd to me that book sales would drop off right now, especially for fiction. My wife and I run a publishing services company and we've had to recommend delaying 3 books that were scheduled for release this month (one was a dating advice book, which definitely seemed ill-timed). That being said, I've sent out 5 proposals, and signed 3 new contracts in the past 10 days.
 
Cubs300
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Life disrupted in that I have this unending feeling of impending dread and doom.  Like, a bad thing is coming.  Really bad.  I don't know when, I don't know how, I don't know for how long, and I don't know if I'll make it to the other side.  I just don't know.  And I'm not alone in this feeling.  Before I was aware of my end, but I'm still young so that's supposed to be a long way off.  I just live my life:  go to work, enjoy a hobby, love my kids, love my family, and not worry about the end.  Now...the end is nigh.  Or is it?  This is the time where I just need someone to tell me everything is going to be alright, and that we will get through this.  I mean, that's what I tell my kids.  No one to tell that to me, though.  I'm only one man.  I'm not as strong as I'd like to think.
On the social side, I can't do my side gigs, because those are social events.  Can't go bowling...and that's really the only large out of the house activity I do regularly.  Can't watch a ballgame.  So, yeah.  Life disrupted there, too.  If a person is saying otherwise, they're delusional.
 
msinquefield
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I will call my life partially disrupted. I had been working from home for several months due to my wife recovering from major surgery (twice). I was just getting back to my rhythm and going to the office. Now, here I am again...now with the kids and online learning. Now the wife works 4 10 hr days, so she's home on Mondays. This is a noticeable, but not necessarily horrbile, disruption. I don't socialize much anyway, so that part hasn't been significant yet...
 
dragonchild
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

GRCooper: Nothing has really changed, unless you count the fact that *nobody* is buying books.

Well, obviously.  Reading is a social activity, especially the full-contact sort.
 
Atomic Jonb
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'm an engineer working in a plant that has been deemed "essential" although I'm not to sure about that.  Mrs. Jonb hasn't been at "work" in three years.  My kids are doing remote learning from their schools and STILL biatching about schoolwork.  I see all of the people I want socially, which is to say, none.  I'll send a text.

Less traffic on the turnpike, gas is 1.50 a gallon, food and booze gets delivered to my home.  I was able to close a house sale last week, and I just figured out how to use Overdrive to get a vast library of e-books for my commute.

I do not panic, so the existential dread that many are facing is minimal in my case.  If it weren't for the whole lots of people dying and messed up economy, this would be the best time ever for me.  I am the 20%.

kbronsito: 2/10 Americans may just be our misanthropes who haven't noticed a difference because they were already social distancing, and our elderly, whose kids were already not visiting them at the nursing home before this shiat went down.


Also true.
 
chewd
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
6 months or so ago i quit my work-at-home job because it didnt pay very well & it was never going to pay very well.

I then took a regular drive-to-work job that paid a LOT better. I sure missed working from home, but the extra money made it worthwhile.

Well now im working at home again, AND I got to keep my big pay-raise.... this is the best plague ever!
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
no baseball to watch, so yeah, this has farked everything up
 
Cdr.Murdock
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Disrupting my life with a bottle of Jameson would be nice about now....
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

dragonchild: GRCooper: Nothing has really changed, unless you count the fact that *nobody* is buying books.
Well, obviously.  Reading is a social activity, especially the full-contact sort.


Rule number one of Book Club is: You do not talk about Book Club.
 
omg bbq [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I've been out at sea for most of it. We just pulled back into port Fourchon and now I'm very curious how I'll be getting back to Oregon.
At this point I'd rather drive than fly but maybe I'm being silly.
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The biggest disruption has been to my personal supply chain. Grocery shopping is much different now and I haven't ordered from a restaurant in a few weeks. Amazon continues to ship the things I need, but it takes a day or two longer. Considering that most of what I buy from them takes at most two days to get here, that's not bad. Hopefully, by the time I need the most-hoarded items (toilet paper, paper towels, kleenex and hand sanitizer), those will be easier to get.

I tried Instacart and it was okay, but I'll probably venture out for groceries soon.

Socially, I miss hanging out with friends, but we've been doing the virtual happy hour thing and it helps maintain those personal connections.

Exercise has dropped to zero, though. :-/
 
probesport [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Yes, my amazon deliveries are slower and there's not as much stuff available.

Other than that, not really affected.
 
miscreant
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
While it hasn't been much of a change in my work since I work at home anyway, it's been a pretty big change outside of that.

Tr0mBoNe: Socially, it's like a farkin' bomb went off.


^That
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: no baseball to watch, so yeah, this has farked everything up


OMG, yes, the lack of sports has meant I spend about 75% less time watching TV these days, even though I'm working in my living room and could easily waste a few hours that way. Video game time has increased, though!
 
Crazy Megyn
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Working from home kinda sucks because the couch and Fark keep calling me away from work stuff.

Go fishing with my BFF every Sunday like I've done for decades.

Really miss the Gym :(  and Happy Hours
 
squegeebooo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I guess define significantly in this case

Disrupted?  Yes.  Significantly?  Unsure.

But still fully employed, just working from home, before this 1/2 my team was WFH anyways, so we were already doing a lot remotely.

I can still exercise, hang out with friends (virtually now), play board games (virtually now), go shopping for food when needed.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Another one who wasn't affected much.

I work from home for the most part (except for work travel a few times a year), on a project where we've been using IM and telecons for more than a decade, as we're all spread out.  I used to be more social, but my neighbors of ~19 years / friends from high school moved away last February.  And my physical therapist released me last week, but that was planned a month before.

I cook for myself, and have a well-stocked pantry.  (almost too well stocked ... I decided back in January to try to only cook from my pantry to make sure I'm rotating things).  And to keep things interesting, I'll not make a list when I shop, but look for what's on sale and figure out meals based on that.

The only thing that's changed is that my therapist has moved to video chat, so I'm not doing my weekly grocery store run right afterwards, so I'm going to a smaller grocery store near my home instead.  And we canceled a planned work meeting in Oregon, which probably would've disrupted my normal even more than being forced to stay home.

So yeah, not majorly disrupted.  If anything, I feel like I have super powers when I hear about people going crazy after working from home for a week.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

MasterPython: I doubt they are lying. If you didn't have a life before why would you get one when it was illegal? So far this has had minimal impact on myself.


This, shut-ins are still going to be shut-ins.

/farkers are still going to be farkers
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Retired, and now self-employed...  was hitting 3-4 service calls per day, now doing emergency calls only.. no 'routine maintenance' stuff.   Fortunately have keys and codes for the majority of my customers, and can go do my work when nobody is there, for businesses, and maintain distancing for residential customers.  No debts, other than utilities, so no problems there..  house and yard getting lots of attention right now, which keeps me safely occupied.  I do take care of my neighbor (97), so I have to be really careful, as COVID would take her out quickly and she is not ready to go.  We still have the ignorant party people gathering in groups, but their numbers are dropping as time goes along and they pass the bug around.  Either I get through this or I don't.
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'm an introvert who has been working from home for several years. The biggest changes:

I no longer set my alarm clock -- no child getting up early for school, nothing in the evening to finish work early for.

Teens at the dinner table -- college student home and no after school activities for the younger one, though last night my son had a 6:30p class and took dinner to his virtual class (I now suspect he eats dinner in class anyway).

No YMCA -- my dog is looking thinner from the extra walks.

No religious services in person -- hello Zoom, though I do miss chatting with people after services and I need to bring my own food for kiddish.

Waiting on line to get into Wegmans -- once in it is very peaceful, plenty of space for everyone to avoid everyone else and no one is brawling in the toilet paper aisle.

No traffic -- delighting that it is almost non existent.

No sports -- I'm a Mets fan so I'm probably less stressed right now.
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

holdmybones: I've worked from home for about a decade and have a pretty mellow social life. Most of my regular outings, prior to this, were to the coffee roaster, grocery store, and dispensary. All of those things are open currently.

My kids and wife being home are a big disruption to my work, but as far as "climbing the walls" due to the shelter in place orders, I am probably suited to weather it better than most*.

So, I'd be in the disrupted but not completely turned my life upside down. Fortunately.

*excludes most of fark.com


this is one of the nicest posts i've read in some time. very mellow, very together. i'd like to do a bong and a beer with you in less socially awkward times.
 
Mouren
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Mmmnope, working from home and being anti-social is pretty much the norm. I don't go to the store, but that's about the only change.
 
farkeruk
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Cubicle Jockey: I hate it. What should be a "turn to your left or right and ask a question" now ends up being a minor email chain.
And my boss does not use Skype for some reason, even if she wants to hold an extended conversation. It's all goddamn emails.
I'm getting PTSD from the Outlook chime.


One thing about having a team that's already geared up, or has gradually made the transition to WFH is that you figure this stuff out. I'm in a team of 7 people and normally, we're in 4 locations. We've figured a lot of this out.

The big thing is having software tools as your "truth", and that you all record the "truth" in there. So, someone needs to know how to fire off a build in our team, there's a wiki page for it. Someone needs to know the status and history of a task, it's on the system and you can go and look at it. When someone does something on the task, they write a useful comment.

It's not perfect. Sometimes, people will be like "how do I do this" and someone will have to point them to the article. Sometimes, you realise there's a gap, at which point you document it.

Get into this, get everyone thinking like this, and it works. It actually works better, because you aren't stuck because the guy that knows a thing isn't on holiday.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
No, they're not lying, those are the idiots refusing to take this thing seriously and are going about their days as normal. They're the ones still going to church. They're the ones getting together with groups of friends because all the bars are closed. They're the ones going to the hardware store for gardening supplies, paint, and other nonessential items because they're bored at home. They're the reason we're still getting 30,000 new cases every day in a country that's supposedly on lock down.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The only significant change I've seen is that I've been working from home 5 days a week instead of 2 days a week.  But even that's not all that different because there have been times where I had to do that, either because of injury (like when I threw my back out) or when I had major car issues.

Can't have my elderly father over for dinner on Sundays, but talk to him more on the phone.

There have been a bunch of what I would call insignificant changes, though.
 
KB202
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Everyone is making fun of me because my life literally has not changed. I've been working two jobs from home, and never going out or spending money, because I'm saving to buy an apartment.
 
ProcrastinationStation [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

GRCooper: I'm a writer. I spend long periods of time alone at home. I go out grocery shopping when I need to. Nothing has really changed, unless you count the fact that *nobody* is buying books. Thankfully I didn't have a release during this period, the guys who did are reporting dismal sales (the first 30 days are when we make most of our money, so the release month is vital).


I do believe you are the "18 Tiny Deaths" guy.
Thank you for that thread.  LOVED the book.
Immediately after I finished, a bookclub I belong to did "American Sherlock" (E.O Heinrich), which I probably would have liked, except that I had finished "18" right before and was all "this isn't as good".

Also, how come neither book makes reference to the other person?  They did overlap in time a bit.....
 
JimmyFartpants
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Cubicle Jockey: I hate it. What should be a "turn to your left or right and ask a question" now ends up being a minor email chain.


This. I get too much email as it is.  Now it's off the charts when you can't just easily ask somebody a question in person.  And you have to wait for the reply, and can't easily ask a follow up question or for clarity either.
 
Displayed 50 of 52 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

In Other Media
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.