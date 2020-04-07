 Skip to content
(TC Palm)   If dancing in a public street in your underwear while swinging a golf club is wrong, then I don't want to be right. Bonus: "The affidavit did not state whether the club was a driver, wedge, putter or iron"   (tcpalm.com) divider line
croesius [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bonus? That's like his entire writing schtick.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
A driver is gonna be too long and unwieldy for good control. And a putter is too short and weighted wrong.

As with all problems in golf, the answer is clearly a 7-iron
 
Driver [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
What's par for this hole ?
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Did somebody say "dancing in the street"...?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I was gonna wait until after the all clear and instead of a golf club it was going to be a bottle of rum.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Mrs. Palmer: "I kiss his balls before the match".
Johnny Carson: " I bet that makes his putter stand up".
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It's Florida, he was swinging his wood.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

croesius: Bonus? That's like his entire writing schtick.


Yeah, he's a regular Dave Barry.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
funnyandhumorous.comView Full Size
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

grokca: It's Florida, he was swinging his wood.

She was jailed on a disorderly intoxication charge

.


/I know, Welcome to Fark
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
img.izismile.comView Full Size
 
