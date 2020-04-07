 Skip to content
(Independent) Rishi Sunak will take over prime ministerial duties if Dominic Raab is struck down by coronavirus while Boris Johnson is incapacitated. Harriet Jones strangely absent
43
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Heavy always did hate Rishi Outpost.

[Heavy sacrificed himself to destroy the Rishi Base] Star Wars TCW Season 1 Episode 5 [HD]
Youtube 1IpIuTQI5BM
 
MikeyFuccon [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Harold Saxon rested and ready.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MikeyFuccon: Harold Saxon rested and ready.


Saxon?

Saxon - Princess of the Night
Youtube -49noOAFsG8
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This will go fine.. England has always done well when their leaders are suddenly incapacitated.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While Boris is incapacitated, someone should sneak in and give him a decent haircut.
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How far do you have to go down the line of succession before you find someone who would make a competent Prime Minister?
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No idea who that is, but he's got an awesome name
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Downing Street also rejected Donald Trump's bizarre claim that he was sending Mr Johnson medical aid, saying: "We are confident the prime minister is receiving the best possible care from the National Health Service."

LOL

They're in crisis mode and can't be bothered to even entertain that farking idiot with niceties.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh man Raab was the worst
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skinink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So strange that the things I assumed about the U.K. aren't true. I assumed the Monarchy had the power to do things like stop the Prime Minister from taking certain actions, when in reality, the Queen is just a figurehead/rubber stamp.

I also assumed that there is a clear chain of succession if the Prime Minister couldn't serve, and that the U.K. had something similar to the Constitution instead of a bunch of informal agreements.
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who?
 
probesport [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcos P: Oh man Raab was the worst
[Fark user image 425x255]


He was just being himself.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: This will go fine.. England has always done well when their leaders are suddenly incapacitated.


I read that as decapitated.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they keep going, either the Queen re-assumes direct control of her subjects, or Keith Richards takes over since he cannot be killed by mortal weapons and diseases.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I always order Rishi Sunak served over rice, even though traditionalists insist that it be served with flatbread.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

anfrind: How far do you have to go down the line of succession before you find someone who would make a competent Prime Minister?


Lord Palmerston.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Downing Street also rejected Donald Trump's bizarre claim that he was sending Mr Johnson medical aid, saying: "We are confident the prime minister is receiving the best possible care from the National Health Service."

LOL

They're in crisis mode and can't be bothered to even entertain that farking idiot with niceties.


However, the first question BoJo should be asked is "The NHS saved your life. Are you still planning on killing it?".
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Thong_of_Zardoz: anfrind: How far do you have to go down the line of succession before you find someone who would make a competent Prime Minister?

Lord Palmerston.


Pitt. The Elder.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 59 minutes ago  

Thong_of_Zardoz: anfrind: How far do you have to go down the line of succession before you find someone who would make a competent Prime Minister?

Lord Palmerston.


You're talking about the cat, right?
 
Cyrene Valantion
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
We don't really have a fixed idea of 'who takes over if the prime minister is out of action'.

During the Cameron / Clegg coalition government Clegg has the title of deputy prime minister, but in practice that just meant he did Prime Ministers Questions sometimes, it was unlikely he would've actually taken over if Cameron had been incapacitated.

In general it's assumed that either the Chancellor of the Exchequer or the Home Secretary takes over, but which of them it would be generally comes down to how well regarded in the party they are. The current chancellor is seen as a bit of a limp yes man, so it's not surprising he's been put behind Raab in the running order.

But yeah, no actual rules for this. It's happened way less in UK history than the same thing has happened in US history. Only one sitting PM has ever been assassinated, so we don't really have any plan.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: I always order Rishi Sunak served over rice, even though traditionalists insist that it be served with flatbread.


You idiot! Rishi Sunak is a full-bodied red wine made from grapes grown in the Sunak region of upper Burgandy. It has an intense fruit flavour, but is a bit heavy on the tannins for my taste. It pairs well with lamb, smoked fish, and (bizarrely) Devonshire.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Good news: The US foresaw this, especially with Kennedy, and passed the 25th Amendment.

Bad news: the succession is full of Trumpsters and MAGAites.
 
HotWingConspiracy [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Thong_of_Zardoz: FrancoFile: I always order Rishi Sunak served over rice, even though traditionalists insist that it be served with flatbread.

You idiot! Rishi Sunak is a full-bodied red wine made from grapes grown in the Sunak region of upper Burgandy. It has an intense fruit flavour, but is a bit heavy on the tannins for my taste. It pairs well with lamb, smoked fish, and (bizarrely) Devonshire.


I'm pretty sure Rishi Sunak is a lesser Jedi from on of the non-canon novels.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Oh man Raab was the worst
[Fark user image 425x255]


Is he Conrad Poohs' son?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

skinink: So strange that the things I assumed about the U.K. aren't true. I assumed the Monarchy had the power to do things like stop the Prime Minister from taking certain actions, when in reality, the Queen is just a figurehead/rubber stamp.

I also assumed that there is a clear chain of succession if the Prime Minister couldn't serve, and that the U.K. had something similar to the Constitution instead of a bunch of informal agreements.


Their constitution is worth the paper it's printed on.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: Good news: The US foresaw this, especially with Kennedy, and passed the 25th Amendment.

Bad news: the succession is full of Trumpsters and MAGAites.


I never knew Nancy Pelosi was a Trumpster. She certainly hides it well.
 
orbister
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

anfrind: How far do you have to go down the line of succession before you find someone who would make a competent Prime Minister?


I don't know, but I think Jacob Rees-Mogg should be thrown into the Tower of London as a precautionary measure, just in case he gets any ideas.

"My first act as Prime Minister is to cancel all NHS orders for ventilators and instead order leaches and fleams."
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

OtherLittleGuy: Good news: The US foresaw this, especially with Kennedy, and passed the 25th Amendment.

Bad news: the succession is full of Trumpsters and MAGAites.


Someone sounds butthurt.

Actually, the US Constitution has always specifically said that the Vice President is in charge if the President can't be.   It just didn't say that the VP becomes the President.   That's what the


https://www.archives.gov/founding-doc​s​/constitution-transcript
Article. II.
Section. 1.
...
In Case of the Removal of the President from Office, or of his Death, Resignation, or Inability to discharge the Powers and Duties of the said Office, the Same shall devolve on the Vice President, and the Congress may by Law provide for the Case of Removal, Death, Resignation or Inability, both of the President and Vice President, declaring what Officer shall then act as President, and such Officer shall act accordingly, until the Disability be removed, or a President shall be elected.

This was actually an issue for John Tyler who was VP for William Henry Harrison.  Technically, it didn't say the VP becomes president, only that the duties of president "shall devolve on the Vice President".  But Tyler insisted on being sworn in as President.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/John_Ty​l​er#Presidency_(1841%E2%80%931845)

This established precedent for the future, and the 25th Amendment merely formalized it.
 
Thong_of_Zardoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: Thong_of_Zardoz: anfrind: How far do you have to go down the line of succession before you find someone who would make a competent Prime Minister?

Lord Palmerston.

Pitt. The Elder.


Lord Palmerston!
 
Cyrene Valantion
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The 25th also closed a hole where there wasn't anything in the constitution that said there also has to always be a Vice President, and so there were long periods where there wasn't one. (I've been reading Wikipedia too)
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

This text is now purple: Thong_of_Zardoz: anfrind: How far do you have to go down the line of succession before you find someone who would make a competent Prime Minister?

Lord Palmerston.

Pitt. The Elder.


https://pittcc.edu/academics/academic​-​programs/construction-and-industrial-t​echnology/welding-technology-departmen​t/

PITT THE WELDER.
 
Omnivorous [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Downing Street also rejected Donald Trump's bizarre claim that he was sending Mr Johnson medical aid, saying: "We are confident the prime minister is receiving the best possible care from the National Health Service."

You mean THAT MAN can't be bothered to send accolades to the White House?  Well, they shouldn't expect Trump to return his phone calls either.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Cyrene Valantion: The 25th also closed a hole where there wasn't anything in the constitution that said there also has to always be a Vice President, and so there were long periods where there wasn't one. (I've been reading Wikipedia too)


Yeah, and it also delineates the actual line of succession, among other things like allowing the President to do it in advance in case of illness or medical procedure, etc.
 
Bimmer Jones [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Yes, we know who you are."
 
This text is now purple
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Thong_of_Zardoz: This text is now purple: Thong_of_Zardoz: anfrind: How far do you have to go down the line of succession before you find someone who would make a competent Prime Minister?

Lord Palmerston.

Pitt. The Elder.

Lord Palmerston!


Pitt the Elder!
 
anfrind
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

orbister: anfrind: How far do you have to go down the line of succession before you find someone who would make a competent Prime Minister?

I don't know, but I think Jacob Rees-Mogg should be thrown into the Tower of London as a precautionary measure, just in case he gets any ideas.

"My first act as Prime Minister is to cancel all NHS orders for ventilators and instead order leaches and fleams."


Unlikely. If Jacob Rees-Moog came into that position, he'd do everything he could to ensure only billionaires and nobility could use the ventilators, and leave the leaches and fleams for everyone else.
 
give me doughnuts
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'm expecting Alexander Haig to show up any minute and say, "I am in control here!"
 
whosits_112
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whosits_112
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Bimmer Jones: [Fark user image image 250x232]
"Yes, we know who you are."


Dammit!
 
whosits_112
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: While Boris is incapacitated, someone should sneak in and give him a decent haircut.


Shave it all off. Make him bald. I bet he looks like a giant thumb.
 
dittybopper [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

give me doughnuts: I'm expecting Alexander Haig to show up any minute and say, "I am in control here!"


If he shows up, we're really in trouble.   He died 10 years ago.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Alexand​e​r_Haig

That would be a pretty good sign that we're in the middle of a for-real zombie apocalypse.
 
